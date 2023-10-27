History's most esteemed director has too many hits!

Apple loves to drop updates, telling us our phone is going to do it in the middle of the night (it never does) and then not telling us what's new. We just get to find out along the way when using it. Like, oh, wow, a few new emojis or the ability to set more than one timer is finally a thing. Unfortunately, that means a lot of fun stuff falls through the cracks, and iPhone users don't find out about it until later, and only by accident. There's one thing with the iOS 17 update you'll want to check out now, especially if you love listening to music on your phone. If you've been a Spotify fan because you wish Apple Music would get a little better, they secretly did.

The feature we all missed

Spotify users are hardcore, living to see that end-of-year wrap-up showing the top songs and artists that got them through the year. There's nothing like being attacked by your phone, letting you know you listened to Taylor Swift for more hours than you went to work. But one feature users love on Spotify is the crossfade function.

Why crossfade is awesome

You know how you hate that awkward silence while the one song you are listening to is ending, but your device hasn't started the next song? You just sit there. Your body might even pause, waiting for your ultimate 2000s jams to start back up so you can continue cleaning during your dance performance. Crossfade helps with that.