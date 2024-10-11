From The Thing to Get Out, these are some of the most riveting horror movies ever made

A great horror movie is often something distinct from most of the genre’s offerings. Few genres have been more historically reliable at the box office, and that’s in part because a pretty good horror movie is all audiences need to get their thrills.

The movies on this list, though, stand out above others from the genre. The very best horror movies leave you unsettled not just while you’re watching them, but also for weeks afterward. They remind you of how horrifying the world around you can be, even as they also offer delights that can make them endlessly rewatchable. Without further ado, these are the best horror movies ever made:

Rosemary's Baby (1968) 138m Genre Drama, Horror, Thriller Stars Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon Directed by Roman Polanski One of the more disturbing horror movies ever made, especially because of how much we don't actually see, Rosemary's Baby tells the story of a young woman who pregnant and moves into a New York City apartment. After she arrives there, she begins interacting with her off-kilter neighbors and becomes increasingly ill as her baby's arrival gets closer and closer. The movie's final, shocking revelations are genuinely horrific, but Mia Farrow's brilliant, harrowing central performance makes the whole thing work.

The Exorcist (1973) 122m Genre Horror, Drama Stars Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair, Jason Miller Directed by William Friedkin A horror movie that doubles as a family drama, The Exorcist tells the story of a mother who searches desperately for help as she begins to suspect that her teenage daughter has been possessed by some demonic force. The actual exorcism at the heart of The Exorcist is deeply harrowing, but the movie makes its mark on you long before these moments in the film's third act. William Friedkin's direction is a stark reminder that horror movies don't have to rely solely on jump scares. The atmosphere in The Exorcist is crucial to what makes the movie terrifying. The Exorcist | 4K Ultra HD Official Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Shining (1980) 144m Genre Horror, Thriller Stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd Directed by Stanley Kubrick The Shining eventually erupts into violence, but before it does that, the movie is tense, psychological movie about a family falling apart. Telling the story of a family as they move to an isolated Colorado hotel to take care of it during the winter, the movie brilliantly uses the empty spaces of the hotel to convey how easy it might be to lose a screw in there. Jack Nicholson delivers a terrifying central performance as a man who slowly becomes convinced that he should murder his family. Still, director Stanley Kubrick is the real standout here, pulling tension out of every moment of the movie. The Shining Trailer

Get Out (2017) 104m Genre Mystery, Thriller, Horror Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener Directed by Jordan Peele Jordan Peele's directorial debut was widely acclaimed upon its release, and with good reason. Get Out is a perfect blend of straight-up horror and satire, and it's set against a straightforward but hugely fraught premise. The film follows a Black man dating a white woman who is going to visit her family for the weekend. While things seem off from basically the moment he arrives there, his decision to hang around anyway stems in part from his belief that sometimes white people are just weird. The movie is tense and funny and features a star-making central performance by Daniel Kaluuya, a normal guy trapped in insane circumstances. Get Out Official Trailer 1 (2017) - Daniel Kaluuya Movie

Hereditary (2018) 128m Genre Horror, Mystery, Thriller Stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Gabriel Byrne Directed by Ari Aster Hereditary is genuinely scary. Still, part of what makes the movie so miraculous is the way it manages the tension of each of its scenes. Telling the story of a family who discover who their matriarch really was in the aftermath of her death, this movie is also a story about the burdens of being part of a family you didn't choose. Toni Collette is brilliant in the central role, and Ari Aster's direction announced the emergence of a brand new director whose every project was worth checking out. Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24

The Thing (1982) 109m Genre Horror, Mystery, Science Fiction Stars Kurt Russell, Keith David, Wilford Brimley Directed by John Carpenter John Carpenter has made several of the best horror movies of all time, but The Thing might be the very best. The film follows a group of scientists living in the Arctic who take in a dog that's being shot at by a foreigner, only to realize that that dog is actually a shapeshifting alien hell-bent on killing them all. The paranoia and claustrophobia of The Thing is crucial to its appeal. The simple sense that danger could be lurking around any corner or in the people who are supposed to be your allies is endemic to the entire film. Add in some outstanding creature effects, and you've got an enduring classic.

Evil Dead II (1987) 84m Genre Horror, Comedy, Fantasy Stars Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry, Dan Hicks Directed by Sam Raimi Sam Raimi's approach to horror is pretty different from most of the director's on this list. In Evil Dead II, he showcases his specific, zany sense of humor and juxtaposes it with some bloody, gory imagery. Evil Dead II is one of the best horror movies of the 1980s , and it also helped invent an entirely new language for how horror stories can be told. Set largely in a remote cabin in the woods, the film follows a group of young people who inadvertently summon a horde of demons and are then forced to fight for their lives as those demons attack them. While that premise may sound straightforward, Evil Dead II's focus on Looney Toons-style violence makes it feel anything but conventional. EVIL DEAD II - Clip - Directed by Sam Raimi, starring Bruce Campbell