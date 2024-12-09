Looking for shows like Yellowstone? These series offer the same high-stakes drama

In a world of TV that has seen massive changes in the last decade or so, it can be difficult for those who like more traditional series to find their favorite. Enter Yellowstone. This Western about the Dutton family has become the signature series on Paramount+ since it premiered in 2018. It has given older generations and newer ones alike a classically formatted family drama that reminds viewers of the olden days when you would sit down and watch Walker: Texas Ranger or Bonanza.

Yellowstone is still able to effectively tell a modern-looking story, though. Kevin Costner and a slew of other legendary actors have been at the forefront of the action, the direction is movie quality, and the music is immersive. Yellowstone maintains an old-school feel while advancing the Western genre in subtle ways. It can be hard to find similar series that aren’t decades old, but we’ve found the best shows like Yellowstone from a variety of points in TV history for you to enjoy.

Succession (2018) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Drama, Comedy Stars Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook Created by Jesse Armstrong Watch on max Succession certainly isn ‘t a Western , but Yellowstone fans will be hard pressed to find another show that resembles the interpersonal family drama and political turmoil of the Duttons. The Roy children find out their father is potentially dying and they immediately try to position themselves as the heir apparent for his company’s CEO position. None of the kids are all that sufficient in business, and their shared trauma from childhood makes the task of fighting for Waystar all the more tragic. Succession is one of the most acclaimed shows of the 21st century and any person who loves a great dialogue and backstabbing drama will become addicted instantly.

1883 (2021) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, Western Stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Created by Taylor Sheridan Watch on Paramount+ Fans of Yellowstone will love this prequel series that follows the origins of the Duttons almost 150 years before the story in the first show. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star as the patriarch and matriarch of the family as they settle down in Montana and put together a legacy that would continue to the present day. This miniseries never got a second season, so it doesn’t get out of hand with cliffhangers or extended plot lines. Everything is a nicely contained companion piece to the franchise that might even serve as a great starting point for those who haven’t watched Yellowstone yet.

1923 (2022) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, Western Stars Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar Created by Taylor Sheridan Watch on Paramount+ 1923 is yet another spinoff prequel series of Yellowstone that is powered by some major movie stars. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren play the Dutton couple that propelled the family name through many of the landmark moments of the early 20th century, such as the Great Depression. Unlike 1883, this series will be having a second season . All the great storytelling and acting you’re accustomed to is right here in this spinoff.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (2023) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama Stars David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton Created by Chad Feehan Watch on Paramount+ While it’s not a spinoff of Yellowstone, the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan infuses Lawmen: Bass Reeves with similar style and substance. Political drama and racial tension arise as the protagonist of the series fights for respect as the first Black Marshal in the history of America. The setting and cinematography immerse all Western fans into the action, and David Oyelowo delivers a great performance in a challenging lead role to depict.

Justified (2010) tv-ma 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Timothy Olyphant, Walton Goggins, Nick Searcy Created by Graham Yost Watch on Hulu Justified came out at the tail end of the antihero era. It mixes newer Western genre traditions with some of the fun, dense character work of shows from the early 2000s, such as The Sopranos. Timothy Olyphant plays the controversial cowboy and Marshal at the top of the ticket as he handles crime like he sees fit in Kentucky. Walton Goggins is a standout supporting actor as Boyd Crowder. This role helped him become one of the biggest TV stars working today in shows like Fallout. There is a great spinoff to this show, Justified: City Primeval.

Longmire (2012) tv-14 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Western, Crime, Drama Stars Robert Taylor, Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips Created by John Coveny, Hunt Baldwin Watch on Netflix Longmire is a crime drama set in the American West starring Robert Taylor as a sheriff who must battle his personal demons and the outlaws of the town he patrols. The plot is your basic Western cowboy romp, but the carefully crafted plot details and attention put toward the script elevate this otherwise simplistic drama.