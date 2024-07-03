What to know about Apple TV plus' La Maison

Thanks to a multi-billion dollar technology business, Apple is in the rare position of not relying on its streaming service as a primary driver of revenue. That means that Apple puts out fewer shows and movies than its competitors, but also that those shows and movies tend to be of a slightly higher quality. For their latest series, Apple TV+ has announced that they’ll be diving into the world of fashion for La Maison. Here’s everything we know about the new series and where it’s drawing its inspiration from.

La Maison: A feud between two fashion empires

La Maison will be set in a contemporary French atelier and will focus on two feuding families who are akin to the Arnaults and Pinaults. The show was created by showrunners José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville and was based on an original idea from executive producer Alex Berger.

Recommended Videos

The series, which will be in French, will feature a roster of great talent.

“High fashion meets high stakes in this behind-the-curtain look at how an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent Ledu, played by Lambert Wilson, leaving his family’s iconic and legendary haute couture house Ledu hanging by a thread,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

In addition to Wilson, the series will also star Amira Casar as Perle Foster, Vincent’s former muse. The show’s intrigue begins when Foster “teams up with next-generation, visionary designer Paloma Castel (Hanrot) to save and recreate the century-old Maison LEDU, claiming their rightful place in both the LeDu family and the fashion world.”

The show’s premise draws clear inspiration from LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and the CEO of Kering, François-Henri Pinault, who have been engaged in a war over everything from French fashion to Hollywood for decades. Arnault, who is one of the world’s wealthiest men, owns brands like Tiffany, Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Hublot, among others.

Apple TV+ is moving into international markets

Although most of Apple’s most high profile shows to date have all been English-language, La Maison is a clear indication that the streamer is looking to diversify its audience in order to garner more international subscriptions. Netflix and other streaming services have made a similar move in recent years, focusing more and more on garnering international subscribers as the American market has begun to become saturated with various services.

La Maison seems a bit like Succession with an international twist, although it seems likely that the clothes on La Maison will be much more beautiful than the expensive suits the characters on Succession usually sport. La Maison is reportedly set to hit the streamer this fall, and it’s currently unclear whether it will be a limited series or more of an ongoing story.