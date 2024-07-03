 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Succession (and fashion) fans will probably love Apple TV+’s newest series

What to know about Apple TV plus' La Maison

By
The Apple TV Plus Logo
Apple

Thanks to a multi-billion dollar technology business, Apple is in the rare position of not relying on its streaming service as a primary driver of revenue. That means that Apple puts out fewer shows and movies than its competitors, but also that those shows and movies tend to be of a slightly higher quality. For their latest series, Apple TV+ has announced that they’ll be diving into the world of fashion for La Maison. Here’s everything we know about the new series and where it’s drawing its inspiration from.

La Maison: A feud between two fashion empires

La Maison will be set in a contemporary French atelier and will focus on two feuding families who are akin to the Arnaults and Pinaults. The show was created by showrunners José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville and was based on an original idea from executive producer Alex Berger.

Recommended Videos

The series, which will be in French, will feature a roster of great talent.

“High fashion meets high stakes in this behind-the-curtain look at how an iconic fashion house is thrown into scandal and reinvention by a viral video featuring star designer Vincent Ledu, played by Lambert Wilson, leaving his family’s iconic and legendary haute couture house Ledu hanging by a thread,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

In addition to Wilson, the series will also star Amira Casar as Perle Foster, Vincent’s former muse. The show’s intrigue begins when Foster “teams up with next-generation, visionary designer Paloma Castel (Hanrot) to save and recreate the century-old Maison LEDU, claiming their rightful place in both the LeDu family and the fashion world.”

The show’s premise draws clear inspiration from LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and the CEO of Kering, François-Henri Pinault, who have been engaged in a war over everything from French fashion to Hollywood for decades. Arnault, who is one of the world’s wealthiest men, owns brands like Tiffany, Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Hublot, among others.

Apple TV+ is moving into international markets

Although most of Apple’s most high profile shows to date have all been English-language, La Maison is a clear indication that the streamer is looking to diversify its audience in order to garner more international subscriptions. Netflix and other streaming services have made a similar move in recent years, focusing more and more on garnering international subscribers as the American market has begun to become saturated with various services.

La Maison seems a bit like Succession with an international twist, although it seems likely that the clothes on La Maison will be much more beautiful than the expensive suits the characters on Succession usually sport. La Maison is reportedly set to hit the streamer this fall, and it’s currently unclear whether it will be a limited series or more of an ongoing story.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
TV shows to watch: These summer series are can’t miss
8 shows you have to stream this summer
Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen in House of the Dragon

Summer used to just be for the movies. Blockbusters were a reprieve from the sweltering sunshine, and the biggest names in Hollywood always saved their best for June, July, and August. As movie theaters have become less prominent and at-home entertainment takes over during the digital age, streaming and television have become just as popular during the hottest time of the year.

2024 looks to be another loud reminder of the greatness that continues to kindle on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and the other prominent streamers. Debut seasons of historical dramas, superhero shows in their primes running on all cylinders, and comedies that should be deemed dramas are all up at bat in the season's best new shows. Let's look at the top eight you need to stream immediately upon release!

Read more
Ranked: The best Taylor Sheridan movies and TV shows
What are the best Taylor Sheridan movies and TV shows?
Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone.

Whether you're a fan of Taylor Sheridan movies or Taylor Sheridan TV shows, there's no denying that the co-creator of the hit series Yellowstone is one of the most prolific screenwriters in Hollywood. Pending renewals, Sheridan is the man behind five ongoing television series, and he still manages to find the time to write an occasional Oscar-nominated movie script.

To celebrate Sheridan's remarkable achievements in the industry, we're taking a look back at all of the Taylor Sheridan movies and TV shows to date and ranking them from worst to first. Note that only films or TV series that Sheridan wrote or directed are included on this list, with the exception of Vile, a low-budget horror movie that Sheridan has essentially disowned. Since that movie was also an outlier to everything that Sheridan worked on afterward, it was an easy cut to make.
12. Without Remorse

Read more
Is Netflix’s Black Rabbit the next Succession?
Will Black Rabbit be your next favorite binge?
Jason Bateman in Ozark.

While it may not have been the most watched show of the past five years, Succession was a major topic of conversation for basically its entire run on the air. The series, which told the story of the siblings of a media tycoon as they competed for control of his empire, was the kind of organic phenomenon that can be hard to predict. It didn't have any major stars, but its potent combination of excellent dramatic writing and brilliant comedy made it hard for many to resist.

Succession chose to bow out at exactly the right time, but following its departure in 2023, many fans have felt the show's absence. Now, Netflix may be getting ready to debut its answer to Succession, Black Rabbit, but we'll have to wait and see whether the series can live up to the quality of Succession.
Black Rabbit and Succession have very similar premises

Read more