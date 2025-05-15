 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Apple TV+’s latest sci-fi series has debuted with a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

The show stars Alexander Skarsgard as a sentient robot.

By
Alexander Skarsgard in Murderbot
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ just seems to know how to churn out good shows, and Murderbot is no exception. The series has debuted with a 98% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, and seems to be the latest critical success for the streaming service.

The show, which is adapted from a series of novels by Martha Wells, tells the story of a security robot who acquires free will. After discovering that he can think for himself, he agrees to take on a dangerous mission protecting a group of scientists, even though all he really wants to do is binge-watch TV.

Starring Alexander Skarsgard, the series has earned praise for its light, witty tone and for his central performance.

Recommended Videos

Murderbot isn’t an exact recreation of the books — and it’s too irreverent to be the kind of thing Murderbot would enjoy — but it’s very fun and satisfying as its own thing,” Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall wrote in his review of the first season.

Related

Murderbot is the latest example of a trend I’ve noticed on streaming TV — exquisitely produced science fiction and fantasy shows that may not be seen outside of a small-yet-passionate fanbase,” Eric Deggans of NPR added.

Apple has proven to be particularly adept at adapting sci-fi stories, having already had success with shows like Silo, For All Mankind, and of course, Severance. Murderbot seems to have a slightly different tone from each of those shows, but thankfully, it seems to work pretty well on its own merits. The show is set to hit Apple TV+ starting on May 16.

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…

Editors’ Recommendations

Apple TV+ shows and movies will be free to stream for three days
The streamer has a limited library, but has managed to produce a consistently high quality of programming.
The cast of Ted Lasso

As anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription will tell you, there are plenty of great movies and TV shows available on the streamer. Unfortunately, at $9.99/mo., the cost of a subscription is just too rich for some people's blood.

Apple is apparently hoping to bag an entirely new group of subscribers by making all of its shows and movies free for the first weekend of 2025. From Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, everything on Apple TV+ will be streamable for free with an Apple ID and password. That means that users can watch everything from Severance to Ted Lasso for free for a limited time, with the rather obvious goal of enticing users to sign up for a paid membership to the streamer.

Read more
Will ‘Bad Monkey’ get a season 2 at Apple TV+?
The show is based on a book of the same name that has a sequel
Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey

Apple TV+ is slowly but surely building a library of interesting TV projects. Bad Monkey, which aired earlier this year on the streamer, was just one example, adapting a novel of the same name and bringing in Vince Vaughn to star.

Now, Variety is reporting that the show will be back for a second season. There is a sequel to the original novel, which was written by Carl Hiaasen, titled Razor Girl, but Variety's reporting suggests that the second season will not be based on that novel. In spite of that creative departure, creator Bill Lawrence said he has nothing but admiration for Hiaasen.

Read more
Apple has nabbed another major star for its latest limited series
The miniseries is being produced by Reese Witherspoon under her company's banner.
Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit

Every new series announcement from Apple makes it clear that they did not come to play with their streaming service. Variety is reporting that Anya Taylor-Joy is the latest star to join the streaming service, and she will star in a limited series titled Lucky. The series is based on a Marissa Stapley of the same name, which was on the New York Times best-seller list after its release.

According to the plot synopsis, Taylor-Joy will star as "a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.”

Read more