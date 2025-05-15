Apple TV+’s latest sci-fi series has debuted with a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV+ just seems to know how to churn out good shows, and Murderbot is no exception. The series has debuted with a 98% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, and seems to be the latest critical success for the streaming service.

The show, which is adapted from a series of novels by Martha Wells, tells the story of a security robot who acquires free will. After discovering that he can think for himself, he agrees to take on a dangerous mission protecting a group of scientists, even though all he really wants to do is binge-watch TV.

Starring Alexander Skarsgard, the series has earned praise for its light, witty tone and for his central performance.

“Murderbot isn’t an exact recreation of the books — and it’s too irreverent to be the kind of thing Murderbot would enjoy — but it’s very fun and satisfying as its own thing,” Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall wrote in his review of the first season.

“Murderbot is the latest example of a trend I’ve noticed on streaming TV — exquisitely produced science fiction and fantasy shows that may not be seen outside of a small-yet-passionate fanbase,” Eric Deggans of NPR added.

Apple has proven to be particularly adept at adapting sci-fi stories, having already had success with shows like Silo, For All Mankind, and of course, Severance. Murderbot seems to have a slightly different tone from each of those shows, but thankfully, it seems to work pretty well on its own merits. The show is set to hit Apple TV+ starting on May 16.