A Pacific Rim prequel TV series is headed to Amazon

Get ready to put your mech suit back on. Variety is reporting that the Pacific Rim TV series has found a home at Amazon. Plot details for the series are currently being kept under wraps, but reporting suggests that this new show will be a prequel and that there is still a possibility that they will make more Pacific Rim films at some point as well. Eric Heisserer is set to serve as the show’s writer and executive producer.

The first film was released in 2013 and directed by Guillermo Del Toro and Travis Beachem. That film imagined a world where Kaijus had long ago emerged from the ocean, and mankind’s only hope of defeating them were giant mech suits called Jaegers. With humanity on its last legs, a washed-up pilot becomes their best chance for survival. The movie made over $400 million at the global box office and was divisive among both audiences and critics.

2018’s Pacific Rim: Uprising was the only attempt at a sequel to date, and significantly underperformed the first installment. An anime series called Pacific Rim: The Black was also produced in 2021 and 2022 for Netflix.

Heisserer most recently worked as the showrunner for the Netflix series Shadow and Bone, and he also earned an Academy Award nomination for his work on the script for Arrival.

We don’t yet know when this series might actually be released, but it’s safe to say that it’s at least a year away. This is likely to be a big-budget, effects-driven series, and Amazon might have to put up some serious cash to get it made.