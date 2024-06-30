 Skip to main content
1923 season 2: Everything we know so far

All about 1923 season 2

By
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923.
Paramount+

As a franchise, Yellowstone goes far beyond a single show. That’s partially because series co-creator Taylor Sheridan is a very prolific writer and also because Paramount sold off the streaming rights for Yellowstone to Peacock. The studio only came to regret that decision when it needed a hit for Paramount+. So far, Sheridan has delivered two Paramount+ exclusive Yellowstone prequels: 1883 and 1923. The former was always going to be a one-season series, but 1923 has a second season on the way.

The only bad news for fans of the franchise is that 2024 is primarily going to be about the final episodes of Yellowstone. But 1923 recently made its first major addition to the cast, and the Austin Business Journal is reporting that season 2 will be filmed at ATX Studios in Austin, Texas. Now, it’s time to share everything we know so far about 1923 season 2.

Who is starring in 1923 season 2?

Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in 1923.
Paramount+

Between the two of them, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren have spent decades as movie stars. That’s why it was such a coup that they signed on for anything on TV, much less a two-season series. They will both be back as Jacob and Cara Dutton.

Additionally, the following performers are either confirmed or expected to return for the second season.

  • Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud
  • Darren Mann as Jack Dutton
  • Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford
  • Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater
  • Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton
  • Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell
  • Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton
  • Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

Who’s joining the cast in 1923 season 2?

Jennifer Carpenter in Dexter.
Showtime

Thus far, there has only been a single addition to the 1923 cast. Former Dexter star Jennifer Carpenter has signed on to portray Mamie Fossett in a recurring role through season 2. Mamie is “a highly capable U.S. Deputy Marshall who serves warrants and makes arrests with confidence ahead of her time.”

In addition to playing Debra Morgan for eight seasons of Dexter and in the revival series Dexter: New Blood, Carpenter has appeared in Limitless, The Enemy Within, and The Exorcism of Emily Rose.

What’s going to happen in 1923 season 2?

Helen Mirren in 1923.
Paramount+

Considering that we know the Duttons own Yellowstone Ranch through the events of the original series, it seems likely that the family will retain ownership despite the dire straights that Jacob and Cara are facing at the end of 1923 season 1. Donald Whitfield has the Duttons in a vulnerable spot because he paid the sizable taxes that they owed the government. If the Duttons can’t repay the debt by the end of 1923, then Whitfield will own all of their land. Since we know that didn’t come to pass, the real mystery is how the Duttons were able to pull that off.

Is 1923 going to go beyond season 2?

Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer in 1923.
Paramount+

No. Sheridan has lined up another prequel series, 1944, which may bring back some characters from 1923. However, Sheridan has already told Deadline in 2022 that he plans to wrap up 1923 within the eight episodes of season 2.

“This one is different than 1883, where I had the whole thing blocked out in my head,” said Sheridan. “This one, I had no idea what I was going to do. I just went on a journey myself, and I’m the one that made the call to the network, which is probably the greatest call they ever got. ‘Hey, I need to make more episodes to finish this story. I need to do this in two blocks. An eight-episode block and a second eight-episode block to wrap this up. I can’t wrap it up in two episodes and do the story justice. For them, it is great because they get more content. For me, I get more runway.”

When will 1923 season 2 premiere?

Harrison Ford in 1923.
Paramount+

Assuming the second season begins production in 2024, 1923 will likely premiere on Paramount+ in 2025. The final season of Yellowstone is dropping on Paramount Network in November of this year, and even if 1923 season 2 was ready to go by then, it wouldn’t make sense to release both shows at once.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell is a freelance writer for The Manual, Digital Trends, Fandom, Yahoo Entertainment, and more!
