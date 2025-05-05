 Skip to main content
The first trailer for the final season of Squid Game is here

The show will return for its third and final season on June 27

By
The cast of season 3 of Squid Game.
After a long delay between the show’s third and second seasons, the third season of Squid Game is coming less than a year after the second. Now, we’ve got our first trailer for the new season, and it follows up on the major cliffhanger that ended the show’s second season. The second and third seasons were filmed at the same time and written as a single long arc.

The first teaser for season 3 suggests that Player 456 and the Front Man will meet one last time. It also reminds us that the show has more twists and turns to come, and promises to bring the story it started all those years ago to a satisfying conclusion.

Both the first and second seasons of Squid Game broke records for Netflix, proving to be one of the biggest shows in the history of the streaming service. Although there was a long delay between the first and second seasons, that didn’t stop fans from flocking to the show’s second season as soon as it hit Netflix at the end of 2024.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety that Player 456 will not be the man he was headed into the second season. That might lead him to take more radical action in his attempts to bring the games down.

“What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist?” Dong-hyuk asked. We’ll find out when the show hits Netflix on June 27.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
