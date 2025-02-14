Squid Game season 3: Everything we know so far

Table of Contents Table of Contents Who is starring in Squid Game season 3? What is Squid Game’s legacy at Netflix? When does Squid Game season 3 come out?

Squid Game season 2 broke more records on Netflix when it came out in December 2024. The South Korean series had been on hiatus for over two years and, in the process, created quite the fervor for fans waiting patiently for the follow-up season, I should know, I was one of them. The new episodes didn’t disappoint. Seong Gi-hun’s return to the violence and shock of the games led to devastation for him in the season finale. Viewers were stunned when Front Man murdered Gi-hun’s best friend, Jung-bae, after believing everyone was on the same team with the same goals of ending the games and fighting back against the system.

Netflix’s synopsis for the third season says”Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.”

Recommended Videos

There will be a much shorter wait for Squid Game season 3, which is also confirmed to be the show’s final season. I’ve put together everything you need to know about the thrilling climax of Squid Game, from the actors who will appear in the season to any potential teaser trailers and a reflection on what the show has meant to Netflix and international shows and movies at large.

Who is starring in Squid Game season 3?

Many of the main cast members will be back for the third and final season of the show. Here’s a complete list of returning stars.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Lee Byung-hun as Hwang In-ho, the Front Man

Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho

Im Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi

Kang Ha-neul as Kang Dae-ho

Park Gyu-young as Kang No-eul

Park Sung-hoon as Cho Hyun-ju

Yang Dong-geun as Park Yong-sik

Kang Ae-shim as Jang Geum-ja

Jo Yu-ri as Kim Jun-hee

Lee Jung-jae’s performance as Seong Gi-hun is one of the more critically acclaimed roles in recent TV history. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2022. The Emmy window runs from June to May of the following year. This will allow both the show’s second and third seasons to be eligible for awards at the next two shows. The series was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series back in season 1.

Is there a trailer for Squid Game season 3?

There is no official trailer for Squid Game season 3 yet. However, Netflix released a video teasing all of their upcoming programming in 2025 that references Squid Game’s third and final season.

What is Squid Game’s legacy at Netflix?

Squid Game is both the culmination of everything Netflix has released before it and a preview of other shows to come in the same vein. The streamer has always prided itself on the thriller genre and using the binge-watching model to convince fans to camp out in front of the TV until a season is finished. From Breaking Bad over a decade ago to more recent exciting spectacles like The Night Agent and The Recruit, Netflix always includes interesting characters and plenty of twists in their series.

Squid Game’s primary themes such as betrayal, loyalty, friendship, bravery, and heroism combine so well with the creative and outlandish games that the contestants participate in. This is the ideal backdrop for the cliffhangers and unexpected turns that pop up from episode to episode and at the end of each season. The setting and foreign-language storytelling also aid the show’s purpose rather than detract from it.

Shows with subtitles used to be considered niche and not viable in the United States as mainstream programming. Many of these stereotypes changed when Parasite won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Squid Game’s emergence as Netflix’s biggest draw demonstrates the power of incredible writing and acting to transcend language and culture. Even after Squid Game ends, hopefully, the show will open doors for future series that originate from outside the United States and English-speaking countries.

When does Squid Game season 3 come out?

Squid Game season 3 comes out on June 27, 2025. Expect the entire season to be released in one sitting like all other Netflix shows. Episodes should also vary in runtime, but most are between 50 and 60 minutes. The first season had nine episodes, and the second season had seven, so it would be safe to assume the final season will have around this number, too. The short hiatus between Squid Game season 2 and Squid Game season 3 is due to the seasons being filmed simultaneously. It was in Netflix’s best interest to release the episodes in two separate seasons, though. This is a nice change of pace for the streamer as so many of their other programs take two or three years to release new episodes (we won’t mention names . . . looking at you Stranger Things.)