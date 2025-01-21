The 8 most popular Netflix shows ever, based on record-breaking viewership

The Nielsen ratings used to be the gold-standard measurement of TV popularity. Programs like M.A.S.H, The Cosby Show, and All in the Family dominated the weekly numbers with tens of millions of viewers tuning in. As streaming took over in the 2010s, these rating systems started to become obsolete for some of the biggest shows on the planet. But how does a company like Netflix determine what show is most popular?

There is data for both the number of viewers and the number of hours viewed that Netflix has published on its Tudum site. The numbers are for individual seasons of TV, not for total views across several seasons. This means that the most popular Netflix shows might be the same ones over and over, just for different seasons. These are the eight most viewed seasons in Netflix history to binge-watch and enjoy.

8. Money Heist: Part 4 (2017) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama Stars Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó Created by Álex Pina Watch on Netflix Coming in at number eight with 106,000,000 views is the Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist. The drama shows crime from the perspective of the criminals and gives a look at the operations of the villains as they try to pull off the titular heist. The fourth part is the most streamed in the series as the show had plenty of time to gain popularity with the first three parts. Money Heist probably helped other foreign language programs like Squid Game eventually gain prominence in the United States and other parts of the world.

7. The Queen's Gambit (2020) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama Stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chloe Pirrie Created by Scott Frank, Allan Scott Watch on Netflix After HBO’s Band of Brothers, there aren’t many miniseries more critically acclaimed than The Queen’s Gambit. Anya Taylor-Joy plays a chess player with substance addiction issues who walks a tightrope between insanity and genius as she juggles her life with the world’s most famous board game and drugs. The limited series was watched 112,800,000 times and is the fifth highest-ranking English language Netflix series on the list.

6. Bridgerton: Season 1 (2020) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Drama Stars Luke Newton, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh Created by Chris Van Dusen Watch on Netflix Love is in the air when Bridgerton is on the screen. This historical drama captures the 1800s in London with exquisite costume design and accurate accent work by the excellent cast that includes Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, amongst others. The first season of the show remains its most popular with 113,300,000 views, but future seasons were almost as well-regarded and consumed by Netflix fans. The third season is the sixth most popular English language series in Netflix history and the second season is the tenth most popular English language series.

5. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Crime, Drama Stars Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald Created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan Watch on Netflix I’m not sure what it says about humanity that we made a show about a serial killer the fifth most popular in Netflix history, but that’s beside the point. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was the perfect scary Halloween show when it was released in the Fall of 2022. Ryan Murphy loves dissecting the mind of killers and his most recent miniseries on the Menendez brothers was also a major hit for the streamer. Evan Peters is eerily fantastic as Dahmer and fans of 1980s comedy movies will love seeing Molly Ringwald again. This miniseries has 115,600,000 views.

4. Squid Game: Season 2 (2021) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Action & Adventure, Mystery, Drama Stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk Watch on Netflix Squid Game’s second season finally arrived after three years of waiting, and fans were more than ready to return to the danger and intrigue of the life-or-death arena. Lee Jung-jae and the rest of the cast were up to the challenge of creating a great encore and the viewership numbers show a satisfied fanbase with 126,200,000 views so far in only the first few weeks since its premiere.

3. Stranger Things: Season 4 (2016) tv-14 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Action & Adventure Stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo Created by Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer Watch on Netflix Stranger Things is more known now for how long it takes for it to release a new season than it is for being an incredible sci-fi experience. This is unfortunate as not many series combine its level of emotional depth and corny fun. It’s truly a cross-genre experience for fans of all types of shows. The fourth season was a grand spectacle with tons of movie-level CGI and effects that brought the biggest villains in the series so far to life. Viewed 140,700,000 times, it was hard to find someone who didn’t watch this outing when it came onto Netflix in the summer of 2022. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to be released in 2025 after filming finished during the Christmas season of 2024.

2. Wednesday: Season 1 (2022) tv-14 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Comedy Stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday Created by Miles Millar, Alfred Gough Watch on Netflix Wednesday was an Autumn phenomenon unlike anything we’ve ever seen on Netflix. Using the famous characters from The Addams Family universe and the talent of Jenna Ortega, this comedy demonstrated the timeless qualities of its source material and characters alongside the wonderful direction of Tim Burton who was involved in the production. Wednesday is finally ready to come out with its second season in 2025 and we can’t wait to see if it can surpass the first season’s 252,100,000 views, a number that nearly doubles its English language runner-up (Stranger Things 4).