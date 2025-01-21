 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The 8 most popular Netflix shows ever, based on record-breaking viewership

Stranger Things and Squid Game headline Netflix's height

By
Stranger Things
Netflix

The Nielsen ratings used to be the gold-standard measurement of TV popularity. Programs like M.A.S.H, The Cosby Show, and All in the Family dominated the weekly numbers with tens of millions of viewers tuning in. As streaming took over in the 2010s, these rating systems started to become obsolete for some of the biggest shows on the planet. But how does a company like Netflix determine what show is most popular?

There is data for both the number of viewers and the number of hours viewed that Netflix has published on its Tudum site. The numbers are for individual seasons of TV, not for total views across several seasons. This means that the most popular Netflix shows might be the same ones over and over, just for different seasons. These are the eight most viewed seasons in Netflix history to binge-watch and enjoy.

Recommended Videos

8. Money Heist: Part 4 (2017)

8. Money Heist: Part 4
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Álvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó
Created by
Álex Pina
Watch on Netflix

Coming in at number eight with 106,000,000 views is the Spanish crime thriller series Money Heist. The drama shows crime from the perspective of the criminals and gives a look at the operations of the villains as they try to pull off the titular heist. The fourth part is the most streamed in the series as the show had plenty of time to gain popularity with the first three parts. Money Heist probably helped other foreign language programs like Squid Game eventually gain prominence in the United States and other parts of the world.

Related

7. The Queen's Gambit (2020)

7. The Queen's Gambit
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama
Stars
Anya Taylor-Joy, Chloe Pirrie
Created by
Scott Frank, Allan Scott
Watch on Netflix

After HBO’s Band of Brothers, there aren’t many miniseries more critically acclaimed than The Queen’s Gambit. Anya Taylor-Joy plays a chess player with substance addiction issues who walks a tightrope between insanity and genius as she juggles her life with the world’s most famous board game and drugs. The limited series was watched 112,800,000 times and is the fifth highest-ranking English language Netflix series on the list.

6. Bridgerton: Season 1 (2020)

6. Bridgerton: Season 1
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Luke Newton, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh
Created by
Chris Van Dusen
Watch on Netflix

Love is in the air when Bridgerton is on the screen. This historical drama captures the 1800s in London with exquisite costume design and accurate accent work by the excellent cast that includes Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, amongst others. The first season of the show remains its most popular with 113,300,000 views, but future seasons were almost as well-regarded and consumed by Netflix fans. The third season is the sixth most popular English language series in Netflix history and the second season is the tenth most popular English language series.

5. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022)

5. DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald
Created by
Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan
Watch on Netflix
I’m not sure what it says about humanity that we made a show about a serial killer the fifth most popular in Netflix history, but that’s beside the point. DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was the perfect scary Halloween show when it was released in the Fall of 2022. Ryan Murphy loves dissecting the mind of killers and his most recent miniseries on the Menendez brothers was also a major hit for the streamer. Evan Peters is eerily fantastic as Dahmer and fans of 1980s comedy movies will love seeing Molly Ringwald again. This miniseries has 115,600,000 views.

4. Squid Game: Season 2 (2021)

4. Squid Game: Season 2
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Mystery, Drama
Stars
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan
Created by
Hwang Dong-hyuk
Watch on Netflix
Squid Game’s second season finally arrived after three years of waiting, and fans were more than ready to return to the danger and intrigue of the life-or-death arena. Lee Jung-jae and the rest of the cast were up to the challenge of creating a great encore and the viewership numbers show a satisfied fanbase with 126,200,000 views so far in only the first few weeks since its premiere.

3. Stranger Things: Season 4 (2016)

3. Stranger Things: Season 4
tv-14
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Action & Adventure
Stars
Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo
Created by
Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer
Watch on Netflix
Stranger Things is more known now for how long it takes for it to release a new season than it is for being an incredible sci-fi experience. This is unfortunate as not many series combine its level of emotional depth and corny fun. It’s truly a cross-genre experience for fans of all types of shows. The fourth season was a grand spectacle with tons of movie-level CGI and effects that brought the biggest villains in the series so far to life. Viewed 140,700,000 times, it was hard to find someone who didn’t watch this outing when it came onto Netflix in the summer of 2022. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to be released in 2025 after filming finished during the Christmas season of 2024.

2. Wednesday: Season 1 (2022)

2. Wednesday: Season 1
tv-14
2 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Comedy
Stars
Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday
Created by
Miles Millar, Alfred Gough
Watch on Netflix

Wednesday was an Autumn phenomenon unlike anything we’ve ever seen on Netflix. Using the famous characters from The Addams Family universe and the talent of Jenna Ortega, this comedy demonstrated the timeless qualities of its source material and characters alongside the wonderful direction of Tim Burton who was involved in the production. Wednesday is finally ready to come out with its second season in 2025 and we can’t wait to see if it can surpass the first season’s 252,100,000 views, a number that nearly doubles its English language runner-up (Stranger Things 4). 

1. Squid Game: Season 1 (2021)

1. Squid Game: Season 1
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Mystery, Drama
Stars
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan
Created by
Hwang Dong-hyuk
Watch on Netflix

Squid Game’s first season is a revolutionary trip through television history. People are usually turned off by subtitles and foreign language stories in America, but this unique tale of a group of desperate contestants willing to play a number of crazy, potentially lethal games for money sums up humanity’s thirst for excitement and living vicariously through their entertainment. The first season clocks in a 265,200,000 views.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
What to watch: The best shows on Hulu in January
Looking for a new binge series? Here are the best you can stream on Hulu right now
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear.

There was a time when great TV was hard to come by. While not every TV show is great, these days it can sometimes feel like viewers have the opposite problem. There are simply too many shows, and too many streaming services, to choose from. Thankfully, the best shows on Hulu are also among the best shows you can watch anywhere. From new originals to legacy series from decades past, it has tons of shows that will fill the hours of your day.
Those archival shows are hugely important to me, because they helped me define the kind of TV I really loved. Sprawling mysteries, intricate characters, and plenty of high stakes drama unify many of the titles on this list. There are also some, though, that I just think are really funny.
You're probably aware that, while Hulu shows are great, it's far from the only streaming service with plenty of TV to offer. So whether you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime shows, the best Disney+ shows, or the best Netflix shows, we've got you covered. Below, we'll dig into the best shows on Hulu that you can watch now.

Shōgun (2024)

Read more
January streaming guide: The best Netflix shows to enjoy
Binge-worthy Netflix series you don't want to miss
Bojack Horseman and Princess Caroline

TV may not be peaking quite the way it was a few years back, but there are still more than enough shows out there to keep you busy. After Netflix emerged on the scene and revolutionized how we all watched TV, it was joined by a huge swath of competitors determined to take advantage of the streaming boom. All of those competitors have great stuff to watch, but Netflix is still many people's hub for all things TV. Even within the streamer, though, it can be difficult to figure out what the best shows on Netflix are.

As the very first streamer, Netflix has a pretty strong hold on my imagination about what streaming TV should be. And given the long list of great titles you'll see below, it's clear that you could watch Netflix shows for several years without running out of interesting things to check out.

Read more
January’s best: Shows on Max that will keep you hooked
From new originals to the best shows in HBO history, these are great shows to stream on Max
Scene from Succession

HBO Max was one of the most popular streaming services in the world due to the volume and the quality of the shows and movies on the platform. You've probably noticed when you log into HBO Max that the platform has been replaced by Max. What does this mean? WarnerMedia and Discovery have merged all of their content into one convenient location. You can still enjoy all of the shows like Succession and The Sopranos that were available on HBO Max, and this new streaming service also includes the kinds of reality shows that were available on Discovery+. Essentially, the libraries of the two services have been merged.
As is the case for many young TV lovers, HBO was one of the places I checked first for great TV, and some of the shows on this list made me realize everything that TV was capable of. What's even better, though, is that Max always has another show on deck.
Whatever kind of show you're looking for, you're likely to find it on Max. From iconic dramas to some of the funniest comedies ever created, every show on this list is a must-watch, whether it's 30 years old or just came out this year. Here are the best Max shows.

The Wire (2002)

Read more