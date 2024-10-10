 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The 10 best mystery TV series to stream this spooky season

The best mystery shows to binge watch

By
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.
Hulu

Grab your pumpkin spice latte and cuddle under the nearest blanket. The leaves are about to turn orange soon, and the stage is set for all of your favorite mystery series to stream on your TV! Autumn makes most of us want a small thrill, or at least a dubious set of characters to get wrapped up in as the weather changes and our entertainment gets a little more sedentary.

The best mystery shows make us laugh, get goosebumps, and discuss the ramifications of crimes in both fiction and reality. They make us think and serve as either lazy binges or engaging puzzle-solving romps, depending on what you desire. These are the best mystery TV series to watch this fall!

Recommended Videos

Only Murders in the Building (2021)

Only Murders in the Building
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Comedy, Mystery, Crime
Stars
Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez
Created by
Steve Martin, John Hoffman
Watch on Hulu

Follow Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short as the oddball podcasting trio that just so happens to always be embroiled in murder in their New York City apartment building. The fourth season is ongoing right now on Hulu! Only Murders in the Building captures a wide number of different audiences by mixing comedy, drama, mystery, thriller, and even musical genre elements into its story. The generational divide between the Martins and Gomez helps build a well-rounded series that appeases teenagers as well as it does seniors.

Related

True Detective (2014)

True Detective
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Drama
Stars
Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw
Created by
Issa López, Nic Pizzolatto
Watch on max

True Detective’s run on HBO and Max has been somewhat of a roller coaster, but every mystery fan should run to their TV to view at least season 1 and season 4. This anthology follows a different brutal murder or set of crimes each season as the detectives who uncover the secrets to the case also find out more than they may have wanted to about themselves and their partners on the case. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson remain the gold-standard actors in this series a decade after their appearances.

The Leftovers (2014)

The Leftovers
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston
Created by
Tom Perrotta, Damon Lindelof
Watch on max

The Leftovers isn’t a traditional mystery drama. While most sleuthing series follow a murder victim or a gruesome crime, this Damon Lindelof-created show asks viewers for patience as the civilians of a small New York town grapple with the ambiguous inception of a post-apocalyptic disappearance. The series exemplifies the eerie existentialism of living and the horrors of accepting when there may be no answer to the mystery.

Dexter (2006)

Dexter
tv-ma
8 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Geoff Pierson
Created by
James Manos, Jr.
Watch on Netflix

Dexter fits into the mystery category any way you want to watch the show. Michael C. Hall’s depiction of a serial killer who tries to keep some semblance of ethics strings viewers along with thrilling plot lines revolving around Dexter’s family, the motivations of his murderous foes, and the astounding cliffhangers that end many of the episodes. While one fan might be more invested in the mystery of Dexter’s identity to his family, others will focus more on the Miami detectives who Dexter tries to evade while working within the department. Fans of the franchise can get even more Dexter with Dexter: Resurrection and Dexter: Original Sin!

Stranger Things (2016)

Stranger Things
tv-14
5 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Action & Adventure
Stars
Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo
Created by
Ross Duffer, Matt Duffer
Watch on Netflix

Stranger Things not only has the perfect sci-fi setting for a blustery autumn mystery binge, the Netflix drama would make even the best mystery novelists proud for its pacing and big reveals. The first season is a true sleuthing experience as the gang in Hawkins, Indiana attempts to find and save Will Byers from the horrors of the Upside Down. Season 5 should finally be on the way shortly after ten years and dozens of episodes in between the premiere and the present! 

The Consultant (2023)

The Consultant
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Christoph Waltz, Nat Wolff, Brittany O'Grady
Created by
Tony Basgallop
Watch on Amazon

After the CEO of a major corporation is killed, a creepy consultant fills the void in more ways than one around the office. Brittany O’Grady and Nat Wolff play key supporting roles as the unfortunate beneficiaries of the new boss’s rules and regulations. Viewers must piece together the titular antagonist’s plot for his employees as the legendary Christoph Waltz leans fully into his dramatic bag to portray the dangerous advisor in the building. The Consultant is an underrated one-season gem on Prime Video.

Severance (2022)

Severance
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry
Created by
Dan Erickson
Watch on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has really upped their library of interesting series that other streamers are afraid to lean into. Severance might be the most ambitious of the bunch! Adam Scott and a talented supporting cast juggle the ominous duel-realities of having their work and personal lives split into separate entities. While it may seem like this would be a nice way to create work-life balance, the drawbacks to this program reveal terrible secrets about the people controlling their employees behind the scenes.

Mare of Easttown (2021)

Mare of Easttown
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Drama, Mystery, Crime
Stars
Kate Winslet, Jean Smart, Julianne Nicholson
Created by
Brad Ingelsby
Watch on HBO Max

Kate Winslet comes to TV in a big way in one of HBO’s best miniseries. Mare of Easttown digs into the consequences of not solving past crimes when Winslet’s character must figure out who is once again murdering innocents in a quant Philadelphia town. The series resembles True Detective in its ability to tell both Mare’s personal troubles and the impact of those inner conflicts while solving crime.

The X-Files (1993)

The X-Files
tv-14
11 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi
Created by
Chris Carter
Watch on Hulu

The X-Files set the mystery standard for so many sleuthing adventures on television since the 1990s. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson play a sharp, combative detective partnership that battles the supernatural, aliens, and their feelings for one another. Romance and science fiction make The X-Files different from other series in the mystery genre. 

Bones (2005)

Bones
tv-14
12 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama
Stars
Emily Deschanel, David Boreanaz, John Boyd
Created by
Hart Hanson
Watch on Hulu

Bones is a throwback to mystery television from before the streaming era. A classic male-female crime-solving duo played by Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz sees fans engrossed in the fascinating findings of dead bodies and the lives those corpses were attached to. With 246 episodes to watch, fans of this network television vehicle will never run out of mystery material to engage in. There is a new crime to solve every episode, but overarching plot lines each season are embedded into the problem-solving. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
The best A24 horror movies to stream this October
These horror films are a reminder of A24's commitment to the genre
Sophie Wilde in Talk to Me.

Since it first emerged as a studio roughly a decade ago, A24 has become synonymous with a certain level of prestige and quality. And within that studio's brand, part of the appeal has been its emphasis on making horror movies that feel genuinely interesting for one reason or another.

When you watch an A24 horror film, you know you're going to be compelled, even if you don't always like the final result. We've pulled together some of the best A24 horror movies the studio has to offer and listed them below.

Read more
The 9 best sci-fi movies to stream on Max right now
Max's best science-fiction movies are thrilling and exciting
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in Dune

Science fiction hasn't always been a genre that's accessible and popular with mainstream audiences. With the influx of streaming services such as Netflix and Max, sci-fi has become more incorporated into our movie-viewing habits outside of core franchises like Star Wars. Hardcore fans and newcomers alike will enjoy the plethora of options on the service formally known as HBO Max, and we wanted to help you sort through the list of titles available on the service. From newer releases to old classics, these are the best sci-fi movies you need to stream on Max right now.

Dune (2021)

Read more
The best movies to watch on Starz right now
It may not seem like the best place to go for movies, but Starz has an impressive library of titles.
Anthony Hopkins in The Father

Starz has plenty of great original programming, but that's not the only thing that the service has to offer. You may not know it, but Starz has a surprisingly deep library of movies from master directors that span a wide variety of genres. Starz's library may not be as great as Max's, but the service has everything from horror to comedy to Westerns, and there's plenty more where the entries below came from.

The movies on this list span a wide variety of eras. Some were released just a few years ago, while others are part of the long history of cinema. Regardless of when they were released, each film on this list is proof that Starz has plenty of movies well worth watching. Here are the best movies on Startz to add to your watch list.

Read more