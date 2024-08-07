 Skip to main content
Everything we know about Stranger Things season 5 so far

Stranger Things is Netflix’s crown jewel. The science fiction series elevated the medium almost a decade ago with special effects and scale usually reserved for the big screen movie theaters. The intimate comforts of following the heroic citizens of small-town Hawkins, Indiana make viewers feel like anybody can save the world. Combine that with incredible set pieces and frightening monsters and the series possesses all of the components worthy of its revolutionary presence in TV lore.

One of the only negative running gags surrounding the series is how long it takes to film each season. Since its 2016 debut, Stranger Things has only released four seasons and 34 episodes. It’s been since summer 2022 since the last batch of episodes, and there is still no concrete release date for the fifth and final season. The creators of the show, the Duffer Brothers, shared some behind-the-scenes clips of filming last week as the cast and crew work their way to the halfway point.

Behind The Scenes | Stranger Things 5 | On Set of The Final Season | Netflix

The finish line is in sight, and we have every detail you need in the lead-up to Stranger Things season 5. This is everything we know so far!

What will Stranger Things season 5 be about?

Stranger Things season 5 will close individual character arcs while also finishing the story of good versus evil the show has been so beautifully about. Vecna has established himself as the main antagonist of the final two seasons and one of the best TV villains of the 21st century. As he tries to consume Hawkins and combine the Upside Down with the Indiana town, it will once again be up to Eleven, Mike, Will, Hopper, and the gang to muster up the courage and strength to fight for their lives and their community one last time.

Stranger Things likes to mix interpersonal relationships into the sci-fi action. This makes the story relatable and human. Fans are expecting to get answers concerning some of their favorite romances throughout the show’s run. Hopper and Joyce finally gave in to their feelings for one another after Joyce saved the police chief in the arctic tundra of Russia at the end of season 4.

Eleven and Mike are teetering on the edge of something more significant, or perhaps a breakup after realizing they might be better suited as friends. LGBTQ+ fans would love to see the Duffers and the writing staff pursue a relationship between Mike and Will, otherwise known as “Byler.” Will’s feelings for his friend are unrequited as of now, but the coming out scene for the younger Byers brother was one of the best moments of the last season.

It has been hinted that the show might do a time jump since it’s been so long since season 4. This would allow for more sensical writing and less distraction when comparing how the young actors used to look compared to now that they’re all grown up. Matching the characters to their ages would give the series more immersion, yet again proving why Stranger Things is a better TV experience than so many competitors.

Who will star in Stranger Things season 5?

All of the main cast members are expected to return for season 5. Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and all of the people we’ve become so attached to will reprise their characters. Fans are still holding out hope for a return of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, who was season 4’s breakout character. Stranger Things has a habit of only using these types of one-season characters for a single year and then writing them off the show, so it’s hard to say they will reverse course for season 5.

New actors who will be joining the cast include Linda Hamilton of Terminator fame and Alex Breaux of When They See Us. Jake Connelly and Nell Fisher of Bookworm are also listed as newcomers. Hamilton’s role has been rumored to perhaps be a flash-forward version of Eleven, but the cast and crew have done a great job of keeping things quiet on any concrete details. The show loves to tag in actors who supply plenty of 1980s nostalgia, such as when Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, The Goonies) played Joyce’s boyfriend in season 2.

How many episodes will Stranger Things season 5 have?

It has been confirmed that Stranger Things season 5 will have eight episodes. Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, teased that the length of each episode could resemble a film, saying “we’re making, basically, eight movies.” So even if there are fewer episodes than some fans may want, they can rest assured that they will be getting what is equal to potentially 16 hours of storytelling if each one is two hours!

When will Stranger Things season 5 premiere?

The Economic Times reports that Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos is expecting a release before the end of 2025. This is a large window that could see the show being off the air for over three years between seasons if it comes out later than the summer. At least we finally have tangible release news coming from executives’ mouths rather than online speculation!

