The series will end almost a full decade after the first episode debuted.

Netflix has confirmed that Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season will air in 2025. To celebrate “Stranger Things Day” in honor of Nov. 6, 1983, the day that Will Byers was kidnapped, the streamer released a video that featured the titles of the eight episodes in the final season.

The episodes are titled “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of…,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and “The Rightside Up.” These titles include several references to earlier episodes. “The Vanishing of…” is a reference to the season one episode “The Vanishing of Will Byers.” Fans are already speculating that someone new will be kidnapped and taken to the Upside Down in this final season.

Additionally, “The Rightside Up,” the show’s series finale, seems to be a reference both to the sinister realm known as the Upside Down and the season one finale, which was titled “The Upside Down.”

The reference to Camazotz, for another example, is a reference to a planet in The Wrinkle of Time that has been possessed by evil forces. As fans continue to pour over the titles, they’ll likely find additional clues as to what the show’s final season will contain.

The video also reveals that the final season takes place in the fall of 1987, four years after the events of the first season. It’s worth noting that the first season of Stranger Things debuted in 2016, which will have been nine years before the final season debuted. We still don’t have an exact air date for the final season, but what seems clear is that Netflix is going to make a major splash out of these final episodes.