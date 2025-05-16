Everything we know about The Office spin-off The Paper

Although it’s considered one of the most successful sitcoms of the 21st century, The Office has never really gotten a proper spin-off. That’s all changing with The Paper, which was first announced in 2024 and is set to follow a completely new industry: local journalism.

The series is set in the “same universe” as The Office, and was co-created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. The show is set to hit Peacock soon, and many want to know when more about the series. Here’s everything we know about The Paper:

Recommended Videos

What is The Paper about?

Another mockumentary from the creators of The Office, The Paper is set at a historic but struggling local newspaper, The Truth Teller, in Toledo, Ohio. In the universe of the show, the same documentary crew that followed the cast of The Office for almost a decade are now chronicling the lives of the employees at this struggling paper.

“It’s about this struggling Midwestern newspaper that’s much reduced from its glory days. A lot of the story lines are about how this guy, Domhnall Gleeson’s character, is trying to restore this paper, and he just doesn’t have the budget for hiring reporters, and he has to use all the staff that work there on a volunteer basis to be reporters. They’re completely untrained and don’t know what they’re doing,” Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a fruitful premise. There’s a tremendous history for local papers. The villain here is the internet and the ability to look at everybody’s news for free, and all the ad revenue going to Google.”

Who is in the cast of The Paper?

In addition to Domnhall Gleeson, who will be at the center of the series, the show will also star Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Nate Jackson, Tim Key, Eric Rahill, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim, and Tracy Letts.

We don’t know exactly who all of these actors will be playing, but the cast is undeniably excellent.

We also know that Oscar Nuñez will be reprising his role as accountant Oscar Martinez on the new show, although it’s unclear exactly how big his role in the new show will be. He ran for state senator at the end of the original series, but is now working as an accountant for the paper.

What is the release date for The Paper?

The Paper is reportedly preparing for a Fall 2025 release, although an exact premiere date for the series has not yet been confirmed.

Is there a trailer for The Paper?

No trailer for the series has been publicly released yet, but NBC did give those in attendance at their upfront presentation a preview of the series. The trailer reveals Oscar’s return, and also gives us previews of Gleeson’s character and of Impacciatore, who serves as the paper’s managing editor.