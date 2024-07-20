 Skip to main content
The Office reboot: Everything we know so far

This mockumentary comedy is an impenetrable comfort, so are you ready for a reboot?

By
Rainn Wilson and Steve Carell in The Office.
NBC Universal Television

The Office is the rare sitcom to continue to grow in popularity years after its finale. It’s been over a decade since the NBC hit finished on broadcast TV, but through streaming on Netflix and now on Peacock, the mockumentary comedy remains an impenetrable comfort vehicle for couch potatoes.

When you’ve seen every episode a dozen or so times, it gets a little redundant to keep returning to the same show, even for diehard fans. Don’t fret! Original The Office creator Greg Daniels is crafting a follow-up series set in the same universe as the original show, and we’re here to break down all the details we have so far. This is everything you need to know about The Office reboot series.

What is The Office reboot about?

It seems a little disingenuous to say The Office reboot is actually a reboot, and it’s certainly not a remake. Daniels aims to keep the same spirit of The Office by matching the mockumentary style of the parent show and applying the typical hilarious, quirky character humor of the franchise. The show will take place in an unnamed Midwestern city instead of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Instead of a paper company, the documentary crew from The Office will follow the work lives of volunteer journalists attempting to breathe life into a downtrodden news publication.

As far as we know, none of the characters from The Office will be involved in the new series in any substantial way. Expect novel storylines and fresh ideas, with any appearances from older characters coming as swift cameos.

Who’s starring in The Office reboot?

Most of the cast is unnamed at this time. Steve Carell, John Krasinski, and Rainn Wilson will not star this time around, with Carell saying he won’t appear in any capacity. The two stars of the program are Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, who are getting the headlining roles.

Gleeson is most known for his time in franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter, along with prestige film work in Ex Machina and the Leonardo DiCaprio-led The Revenant. Impacciatore broke out in a big way during the second season of the HBO hit The White Lotus. It’s nice to see Daniels finding actors who aren’t connected to The Office to allow fans to experience a show unburdened by its spiritual predecessor. Familiar TV producers and The Office veterans such as Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais are expected to be involved in the project.

When does The Office reboot come out?

According to Backstage.com, The Office reboot will be released in 2025, presumably during the fall TV window. The website also stated that the show should start production this summer, with July 2024 being the earliest possible start date for cast and crew members. When it releases, it will live on Peacock instead of NBC.

