Everything we know about Fallout season 2

Adaptations of video games used to immediately conjure mediocre memories of directors and screenwriters misunderstanding the point of the original story or not properly translating it from the console to the big screen. As video games have become more cinematic in nature and respected by the general population, it feels like the movies and shows made using the video game industry have expanded and evolved into something greater. If The Last of Us is the first example that comes to mind of a video game adaptation done right in recent years, Fallout shouldn’t be far behind.

Based on the video game franchise that started in 1997, Fallout stars Ella Purnell (from Yellowjackets) as a survivor of a nuclear war who decides to leave her bunker and rise to the surface, both literally and figuratively. The setting, acting, and storylines were all acclaimed in season 1 (Walton Goggins got an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series). Prime Video has renewed the series for a second season. We have everything you need to know about Fallout season 2 from potential storylines to when it will be ready to stream.

Who is starring in Fallout season 2?

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean – Purnell has previously been in Yellowjackets, the Star Trek franchise, Maleficent, and Army of the Dead.

Aaron Moten as Maximus – Before Fallout, Moten was previously in the Netflix show Disjointed and the Will Smith film Emancipation.

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean – MacLachlan was one of the biggest TV stars of the 1990s when he appeared in Twin Peaks. It’s been great to see him back in a starring role so many years later.

Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean – Arias was most known as a young actor for his role in Hannah Montana on Disney Channel. Fallout is his biggest role yet as an adult actor.

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul / Cooper Howard – Goggins is one of the truly special actors in TV today. He can play supporting roles (The Righteous Gemstones), animated voice roles (Invincible), parts of an ensemble (The White Lotus), and guest roles (Sons of Anarchy). Goggins possesses an extra layer of versatility that other actors don’t possess.

What will Fallout season 2 be about?

Fallout season 1 left off with Lucy and the Ghoul trying to find Hank as all characters are expected to convene in Las Vegas (this would be the most astute setting prediction for people who have played the video game). In the futuristic world of Fallout, Las Vegas is now called New Vegas. The writers have tried to stay true to the story and the spirit of the video games so look to those if you want to make your own predictions about the future of the TV series.

What are some other shows like Fallout to watch in the meantime?

The Last of Us

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star as gaming’s most famous symbolic father/daughter duo as Joel and Ellie face the consequences of a fungal fallout that ends the world and ravages society with the undead. The Last of Us is one of the most unique and human zombie stories ever produced. Season 2 will air on HBO in April 2025.

Silo

Often overshadowed by other great shows on Apple TV+, Silo is about a group of individuals who live underground in a secure bunker but start to learn a little too much about what’s going on up at the surface. The show just finished its second season to critical acclaim and most closely resembles Fallout’s base storyline.

Halo

Halo is another example of a solid video game television adaptation that kept the spirit of the original story while trying to craft a unique world that differentiated just enough. Pablo Schreiber stars as the iconic Master Chief from the Xbox video games that started in the early 2000s.

Snowpiercer

Snowpiercer is unlike other apocalypse shows in that the characters are hiding on a moving train instead of in a bunker after the world ends. The series is based on the graphic novel from the 1980s and a film adaptation of that book was released in 2013. Jennifer Connelly stars and the series just ended after four seasons in 2024.

When does Fallout season 2 come out?

There is no release date for Fallout season 2 yet. The season started filming in December 2024 but is now on hiatus because of the wildfires in Los Angeles in January 2025. Forbes claims that the show’s filming window lasted 21 months throughout season 1’s production. This means the second season might take the same amount of time. Don’t expect Fallout season 2 to be on your screen for at least another two years. We’re guessing late 2026 or early 2027 would be the earliest it will come out. Fallout season 1 began on April 10, 2024. The second season will unfortunately be released two to three years after this season did.