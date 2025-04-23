The first teaser for Wednesday season 2 is gearing us up for an August premiere

When Wednesday first debuted in 2022, it almost immediately became one of the biggest shows in the history of Netflix. Now, after three years, fans are finally getting the show’s second season. Based on the trailer, it looks like the vibes that fans loved from the first season are back in full force, as is Jenna Ortega’s central performance.

Like many of Netflix’s biggest shows, Wednesday season 2 will actually have two premiere dates, with the first half of the season debuting on Aug. 6 and the second half a month later on Sept. 3. Those premiere dates will give all the Wednesday fans in your lifetime to prepare their Halloween costumes for the year.

The trailer sees Wednesday returning for a second year at Nevermore Academy, where the primary action of the show is set. The trailer also gives us glimpses at the rest of the show’s ensemble cast, including Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Perhaps the most crucial new addition for this season will be Steve Buscemi, who plays the school’s new principal Barry Dort.

Recommended Videos

Wednesday was a huge hit for Netflix in 2022, and is still the most-viewed English language series in the streamer’s history. the show accumulated 252 million views, and spent 20 weeks in the streamer’s global Top 10. The series also made Ortega into a household name, and the second season will obviously be highly anticipated by everyone who watched the first season and replicated the dance on TikTok.



