 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Will we be getting a Black Mirror season 8?

The anthology series just debuted its seventh season on Netflix.

By
Paul Giamatti in Black Mirror
Netflix

Following the debut of Black Mirror’s seventh season on Netflix, attention has naturally turned to whether we’ll be getting any more stories from the mind of creator Charlie Booker. Black Mirror has become one of Netflix’s biggest successes, but the show has not officially been renewed for an eighth season yet.

Although the show hasn’t been renewed by Netflix yet, Booker has made it clear that it’s not because he’s out of ideas. “Yes, there are some stories that are pretty much fully baked and ready to go,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “And there are others where I’ve got chunks of story or concept that I’m just slightly trying to work out.”

Recommended Videos

“I’ve got the concept, but not quite the story. I’ve got a chunk of the story, not quite the concept. So there’s a mix,” he continued.

Related

Seven seasons is definitely a long runway for Netflix, which has become quite fond of ending shows after much shorter runs than that. Of course, half of Black Mirror was produced in the United Kingdom before Netflix acquired it starting with the fourth season. In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, though, Booker reminded fans that the decision about whether there’s any more Black Mirror will be in their hands as well.

“Clicking the double thumbs up, writing to Netflix, saying, ‘Please recommission this show.’ I think that would be the ultimate guide. But I mean, it’s such a fun job that I’d love to keep exploring,” he said. If we do get more Black Mirror, it’s safe to say we wouldn’t see an eighth season for several years.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
James Cameron thinks blockbusters can only survive if we ‘cut the cost in half’
The director knows more about how to make successful movies than anyone alive.
Avatar Fire and ASh

Few directors know more about how to turn a profit in Hollywood than James Cameron. The director has made three of the four highest-grossing movies in history, and even he is worried that blockbuster films cost too much to make.

In a recent interview with the Boz to the Future podcast, Cameron suggested that the best way forward for blockbusters was to make them for less money. Cameron said that we need to cut the costs of VFX in half, and added that he was exploring ways for AI to help that process without anyone losing their job.

Read more
13 shows like Yellowjackets to watch if you’re obsessed
These series provide the same thrill and horror as Yellowjackets
Lottie talks to the group in 1996

Yellowjackets didn't get a lot of audience recognition when it started on Showtime, but an addition to Netflix's roster introduced the mystery series to a vast number of newbies. The drama runs two parallel timelines next to each other with the same characters. A girls' soccer team crashes in the woods and has to turn to their worst instincts to survive. The atrocities they underwent still affect them 25 years later into their 40s, a storyline the show also gives equal screen time to.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets just wrapped up, and fans (like me) are probably wondering where they can find a similar series while waiting for a potential season 4. For a show to be like Yellowjackets, it should combine coming-of-age characters, some sort of mystery, and maybe dark humor. There are some older classics and modern shows that fulfill some or all of these requirements. These are the best shows like Yellowjackets to watch next!

Read more
Can The Last of Us season 2 redeem the controversial choices of the second game?
The Last of Us season 2 has a tall task ahead
Gabriel Luna and Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us

The Last of Us franchise has become one of the most universally loved stories in both gaming and TV. There's a reason the show got the green light: The video game is a modern classic that raised the bar for future games with its graphics, character design, adventure gameplay, and mature aesthetic. The Last of Us lets people know that video games are much more than just a cheap diversion; they are artwork in their own right. The Last of Us TV show took it a step further and cemented the series as one that is complex enough to be told in multiple mediums. The zombie genre has more respect than ever, and post-apocalyptic storytelling is now respected even more due to the success of the first season.

This is where things get interesting and controversial, though. The second The Last of Us game is known for some plot decisions and character developments that fans thought were a slap in the face to the first game. The Last of Us season 2 now stands on the precipice of either greatness or a repeat of the same mistakes its source material made. Is it possible for the series to tweak the plot while still staying faithful to creator Neil Druckmann's vision?
What will happen to Pedro Pascal's version of Joel?

Read more