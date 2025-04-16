Will we be getting a Black Mirror season 8?

Following the debut of Black Mirror’s seventh season on Netflix, attention has naturally turned to whether we’ll be getting any more stories from the mind of creator Charlie Booker. Black Mirror has become one of Netflix’s biggest successes, but the show has not officially been renewed for an eighth season yet.

Although the show hasn’t been renewed by Netflix yet, Booker has made it clear that it’s not because he’s out of ideas. “Yes, there are some stories that are pretty much fully baked and ready to go,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “And there are others where I’ve got chunks of story or concept that I’m just slightly trying to work out.”

“I’ve got the concept, but not quite the story. I’ve got a chunk of the story, not quite the concept. So there’s a mix,” he continued.

Seven seasons is definitely a long runway for Netflix, which has become quite fond of ending shows after much shorter runs than that. Of course, half of Black Mirror was produced in the United Kingdom before Netflix acquired it starting with the fourth season. In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, though, Booker reminded fans that the decision about whether there’s any more Black Mirror will be in their hands as well.

“Clicking the double thumbs up, writing to Netflix, saying, ‘Please recommission this show.’ I think that would be the ultimate guide. But I mean, it’s such a fun job that I’d love to keep exploring,” he said. If we do get more Black Mirror, it’s safe to say we wouldn’t see an eighth season for several years.