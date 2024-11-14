 Skip to main content
Shows like Silo: 6 thrilling alternatives to stream

Head outside the dome for more science fiction adventure

Apple TV+ Silo Episode 1 Photo of Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo
Apple TV+ is the home to many of the best, yet most obscure shows on streaming. The computer giant’s service has taken a lot of chances exploring strange worlds and dabbling in genres that others find a little too niche, and the results have been nothing short of extraordinary so far. Silo is the latest in the line of Apple TV+ originals that has caught the attention of science fiction fans and won’t let go.

Silo follows a society shielded from the horrors of the post-apocalyptic outside world. Little do the citizens know that what they’ve been experiencing underneath the surface might be much more dangerous than what’s being hidden above ground. If you enjoy Silo for its rich characters, diverse storytelling, and complex exploration of its genre, look no further than right here. We have all of the suggestions you need for the best shows like Silo to watch next after finishing season 2.

If you like Silo, try these shows

Under the Dome (2013)

Under the Dome
tv-14
3 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Mike Vogel, Rachelle Lefevre, Alexander Koch
Created by
Brian K. Vaughan
Watch on Paramount+

Under the Dome is the closest direct comparison to Silo we can make from a conceptual standpoint even if the series’ execution is not at the same level as the Apple TV+ hit. Based on a Stephen King story and brought to the small screen on CBS during a time when network channels were taking more risks with science fiction and fantasy shows, Under the Dome tracks the fallout of a small town in the New England area coping with their lives changing after the titular dome covers their lives both literally and figuratively. The show didn’t have much time to explore its themes and stories as it was canceled after only three seasons.

Foundation (2021)

Foundation
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell
Created by
David S. Goyer
Watch on Apple TV+

Foundation is the type of show that Star Wars and Dune fans will love just as much as Silo enthusiasts. Jared Harris and Lee Pace are two of the standout actors in this vast space saga that features interpersonal politics and the consequences of galactic rule by a harsh empire. The show’s home at Apple TV+ gives it the liberty to explore themes at a unique pace. Bear McCreary of The Walking Dead fame performs the score for this sci-fi epic. The third season is currently in production, but no concrete release date is set.

Severance (2022)

Severance
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry
Created by
Dan Erickson
Watch on Apple TV+

Severance is the defining sci-fi show of the 2020s so far according to many critics and fans who watched the first season of this Adam Scott hit. The plot is thick with intrigue as a company controls what its employees remember about their work lives when they return home and vice versa when they’re at the office. This dreadful thought experiment makes people watching think about work-life balance in a whole new way. Severance possesses tight writing and jaw-dropping cliffhangers reminiscent of the best shows from the Golden Age of Television. Season 2 will be coming to Apple TV+ in 2025.

Dark (2017)

Dark
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery
Stars
Louis Hofmann
Created by
Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese
Watch on Netflix

Netflix has done a great job introducing foreign shows to worldwide audiencesDark is one of the best examples of this movement. Made in Germany, the series is a dense, mysterious, and haunting family drama that tracks four families as they try to find the whereabouts of two children. Every episode features a fascinating reveal about the people in each clan and how their lives have intersected and affected each other, often not positively.

Counterpart (2017)

Counterpart
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
J.K. Simmons, Nazanin Boniadi, Harry Lloyd
Created by
Justin Marks
Watch on Amazon

Counterpart stars the iconic J.K. Simmons as an everyman who has a doppelganger living in an alternate universe. The protagonist slowly pulls back the curtain on the deception and government interference happening in this second world and learns more about himself through his body double. The show only went two seasons but is the perfect forebearer to Silo and Severance in that it discusses the multiverse of lives of humanity and how one action might completely change the face of existence.

Outer Range (2022)

Outer Range
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor
Created by
Brian Watkins
Watch on Amazon

Outer Range stars Josh Brolin in the lead role as a rancher who tries to keep his family at the top of the food chain against a rival group living on the same plot of land. Both families get a taste of being out of control when a confusing black void takes over the town. The show’s shroud of doubt and mystery as the characters try to apply meaning to the pit parallels the ways the characters in Silo are trapped and trying to find answers.

Ascension (2014)

Ascension
tv-ma
1 Season
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Tricia Helfer, Gil Bellows, Brian Van Holt
Created by
Adrian Cruz, Philip Levens
Watch on Amazon

Ascension is a miniseries that went under the radar, but sci-fi nerds will definitely want to check out if they missed it in 2014. The series follows the crew of the titular spacecraft who are trapped on board the ship on a journey to a new planet that will expand the potential of humanity. The series resembles Silo in its analysis of the ways people are kept in the dark during an adventure to save mankind.

Westworld (2016)

Westworld
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Western
Stars
Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright
Created by
Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy
Watch on Amazon

Westworld started out strong before HBO canceled it after three seasons and even removed it from its streaming services. It shows the consequences of a park dominated by artificial intelligence. What could possibly go wrong? The series was strongest when it closely used the source material written by Michael Crichton (who also wrote other sci-fi classics like Jurassic Park).

