10 post-apocalyptic movies and shows if you’re obsessed with ‘The Last of Us’

Whether you're into zombies, aliens, or climate catastrophes, we've found the perfect apocalyptic media for you

Shawn Laib
By

It seems that everyone is watching HBO’s The Last of Us right now. From its incredible pilot episode to its complex second act, the post-apocalyptic world created in the adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game has fans all over the world clamoring for more zombie/horror/apocalypse shows and movies. Luckily, with so many streaming services available, you’re bound to find a few alternatives to tide you over in the middle of the week until the next episode airs.

We’ve decided to compile the 10 post-apocalypse TV shows and movies most similar to the eerie vibes of The Last of Us — or at least the ones with similar themes — and hopefully, something will sound enticing to you!

The Walking Dead (2010)
The Walking Dead
tv-ma 11 Seasons
Genre Action & Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan
Created by Frank Darabont
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

The popularity of AMC’s signature zombie show during its height will be hard to match. The Walking Dead combined a talented ensemble cast with dark themes and realistic special effects to bring to life one of the most engaging zombie fiction pieces ever put on screen. Whether you were rooting for Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) to embrace his sensitive side or for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) to defeat the Governor (David Morrissey), this drama had a little bit of everything for fans of apocalypse stories. The show finally came to an end in 2022 after more than a decade, but there are several spin-offs in production with several of the most popular characters from the show. You can watch The Walking Dead on Netflix.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
105m
Genre Thriller, Action, Drama, Science Fiction
Stars James Franco, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto
Directed by Rupert Wyatt
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

It doesn’t seem like the revival of Planet of the Apes would have many similarities to The Last of Us, but we think fans of one will definitely enjoy the other. Both stories revolve around the introduction of a global pandemic that wipes out a majority of the population. In both stories, humans have to survive in the face of a new threat: The monsters created by cordyceps in The Last of Us, and the apes with enhanced intelligence in Rise of the Planet of the Apes. This film also forces audiences to think about the ways humans try to interfere with nature and the consequences of those actions. You can stream Rise of the Planet of the Apes with a premium subscription on Hulu.

The Strain (2014)
The Strain
tv-ma 4 Seasons
Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama, Mystery
Cast Corey Stoll, Kevin Durand, Miguel Gómez
Created by Guillermo del Toro, Carlton Cuse
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu

Another show based on a viral outbreak, Guillermo del Toro’s The Strain is an ideal mix of science fiction, fantasy, and apocalyptic scenarios. The show uses vampirism horror to create some of de Toro’s signature creepy storylines. Corey Stoll does an excellent job as Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the man who’s trying to figure out the inception of the viral pandemic at the heart of the show. You can watch all four seasons of The Strain on Hulu.

Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Shaun of the Dead
99m
Genre Horror, Comedy
Stars Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield
Directed by Edgar Wright
watch on apple tv
watch on apple tv

Horror and post-apocalyptic movies aren’t supposed to be inherently funny, but that’s what’s so brilliant about comedic films like Shaun of the Dead. Simon Pegg plays an everyman whose world is turned upside down when zombies start to animate all over London. The movie is able to satirize many of the traditional elements of the best post-apocalypse movies while simultaneously making heartfelt statements about love, relationships, and family. You can watch Shaun of the Dead on Amazon Prime Video.

The Leftovers (2014)
The Leftovers
tv-ma 3 Seasons
Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Cast Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston
Created by Tom Perrotta, Damon Lindelof
watch on hbomax
watch on hbomax

HBO has a tremendous catalogue of great shows, but The Leftovers often gets lost in the shuffle. This is a shame because the show takes a religious angle on the apocalypse that hasn’t been done very often before or since. The series brilliantly analyzes the effects of an apocalyptic event on how people worship, discussing themes such as cults and the conflicting information given by such organizations to gain followers. You can stream all three seasons of the show on HBO Max.

World War Z (2013)
World War Z
116m
Genre Action, Drama, Horror, Science Fiction, Thriller
Stars Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, Daniella Kertesz
Directed by Marc Forster
watch on paramount+
watch on paramount+

Sometimes the apocalypse needs to be action-packed, gory, and frivolous. World War Z, starring Brad Pitt in the role of Gerry Lane, is one of the best popcorn films of the last decade. This former United Nations employee is a little too heroic in his quest to save the world, something that brings the realism of the film down several notches, but the two-hour movie is still entertaining and fast-paced enough for many different age groups and fan types. You can stream World War Z on Amazon Prime.

Falling Skies (2011)
Falling Skies
tv-14 5 Seasons
Genre Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Noah Wyle, Moon Bloodgood, Will Patton
Created by Robert Rodat
watch on hbomax
watch on hbomax

Alien shows and movies are some of the most abundant in the apocalypse genre due to their vague nature and the potential they give filmmakers to create revelatory plot lines that differ from the competition. Falling Skies was an ambitious TNT alien drama staring Noah Wyle. Much like The Last of Us, a lot of the intrigue in Falling Skies is in the way viewers are encouraged to figure out why the apocalyptic event started and how it can be resolved. This show’s use of special effects was also excellent for its time period in the early 2010s. You can stream all five seasons on HBO Max.

Snowpiercer (2013)
Snowpiercer
127m
Genre Action, Science Fiction, Drama
Stars Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Ed Harris
Directed by Bong Joon-ho
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu

Climate change is arguably the most likely reason a real-world apocalypse would happen, so Snowpiercer is incredibly relevant and thought-provoking. Staring Chris Evans in one of his best non-Marvel roles, this film is an excellent depiction of the ways classism and social inequality would persist and even grow worse after the world has ended. You can stream the film on Showtime.

Colony (2016)
Colony
tv-14 3 Seasons
Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Cast Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies, Tory Kittles
Created by Carlton Cuse, Ryan Condal, Wes Tooke

Starring TV veterans Sarah Wayne Callies and Josh Holloway, Colony originally aired on USA Network before picking up fans on Netflix. This post-apocalyptic drama took a different spin on the genre, forcing viewers to look at the ways society would devolve under new government leadership from aliens. The show was canceled after only three seasons, leaving the ending planned by creator Ryan J. Condal up for imagination. You can currently stream the show on Prime Video, Roku, and Vudu.

The Road (2009)
The Road
111m
Genre Adventure, Drama
Stars Viggo Mortensen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Charlize Theron
Directed by John Hillcoat
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Of all of the movies and shows on this list, The Road perhaps resembles the journey of the characters in The Last of Us more than any other. Staring Viggo Mortensen as a man traversing the end of the world with his young son, the film is a harrowing, dark, and realistic depiction of the lengths parental figures will go to when their children are in danger. The film is based upon the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy.

