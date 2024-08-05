 Skip to main content
Everything we know about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2

Fans are excited to see Norman Reedus in a second season of this TWD spinoff

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1, Episode 6
AMC Networks Press Center / Emmanuel Guimier / AMC

The Walking Dead exploded onto the television scene in the early 2010s to rabid fanfare. The post-apocalyptic drama had never been so well written and performed on the small screen. The massive number of characters and variety of storylines allowed the series to perhaps overstay its welcome, but that didn’t stop AMC from greenlighting several spinoff series after the original aired its finale in November 2022. Its popular antihero, Daryl Dixon, was always suspected to be a prime candidate for his own show, and thus, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon was born in September 2023.

The show has undergone some plot and character changes since conception. The creative team wanted the show to follow the duo of Daryl and Carol that resonated with so many fans for years on The Walking Dead. Carol’s actress, Melissa McBride, dropped her name out of the hat before the series went to production and AMC pivoted to a Daryl-only affair. Daryl’s actor, Norman Reedus, is one of Hollywood’s most affable performers and fans were delighted to follow his journey post-The Walking Dead (he has another AMC show titled Ride With Norman Reedus). But what about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

McBride has decided to return for the second season after making a cameo in the first season finale. The second season is now subtitled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. Here’s everything we know about the season so far!

What will The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 be about?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 will continue Daryl’s journey of self-realization and personal conquest in France. The first season showed the ways Daryl interacted with and came to respect the survivors he met in the European country after spending his entire life in the U.S. When he left America at the end of the original show, he intended to return stateside.

Daryl becomes conflicted regarding his purpose after learning about the way of life overseas, especially when it comes to his relationship with a young boy named Laurent. Daryl’s kind heart and loyalty have always been his trademarks throughout both shows, and these qualities shined through once again in the season 1 finale as Daryl tried to choose between his care for his new friends in France and his past loved ones in America.

As far as Carol’s storyline goes, she is separated from Daryl still at the end of the first season. The second season will pick up with the headstrong heroine trying to find her platonic soulmate. The show will continue to leverage the incredible camaraderie between Reedus and McBride as the two actors have manifested Carol and Daryl’s friendship as a unique male-female bond.

The setting is not only a great aesthetic change of pace for the franchise (there’s only so much Georgia we can look at before getting tired of the Peach State), but it helps connect The Walking Dead to its roots. The Robert Kirkman-created franchise referenced France as the key to ending the apocalypse in the past. Surely, season 2 of Daryl Dixon will continue to explore the origins of the zombie virus, how France plays a part in the virus’s evolution, and whether Daryl can potentially save the world.

Who will star in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2?

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will play Daryl and Carol, but what about the other talented cast members? Fans took great interest in new characters such as Laurent, Isabelle, Sylvie, and Genet, played by Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Clémence Poésy, Laïka Blanc-Francard, and Anne Charrior, respectively. These apocalypse survivors added some novel flair to the story after so many years of watching the same people in the original The Walking Dead series.

Fans of The Resident are excited to see Manish Dayal come aboard for season 2. Dayal is the headlining new character, Ash, for this season. Watching the creative team blend Carol’s storyline with the first season’s character arcs should make for a well-rounded viewing experience!

What other The Walking Dead spinoffs are on the horizon?

The most recent Walking Dead spinoff is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. This series finished the storylines of beloved heroes Rick and Michonne, and there are currently no further episodes in production. There will be a second season of the Negan and Maggie show, The Walking Dead: Dead City, which will be released sometime in 2025. Between these two shows and Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, The Walking Dead is clearly more alive than ever!

When does The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 premiere?

The Daryl Dixon season 2 release date on AMC is September 29, 2024. This is about one year after the first season premiered, a welcome site for the TV industry as so many shows take much longer hiatuses between seasons. The season should have six episodes, and they should be released weekly after the premiere. Once again, this traditional formatting has arguably helped AMC’s shows feel more like event TV. The binge-watching format often forces shows out of the pop culture conversation quickly after they premiere. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 will be available for live viewing on AMC and for streaming on AMC+.

