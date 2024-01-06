 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

How Invincible season 2 has already put Marvel and DC to shame

All superhero shows should be this good

Blair Marnell
By
Mark Grayson in promo art for Invincible season 2.
Prime Video

The year 2023 was not great for superhero shows and movies, but Amazon Prime Video had the nearly perfect antidote to superhero fatigue: Invincible. The superhero animated series — based on the comic book by The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman and artists Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley — returned for its second season late last year. And despite Prime Video’s decision to split the season into two parts and withhold the four remaining episodes until later this year, Invincible season 2 has already put Marvel shows and DC shows to shame with a clinic on how to make a great comic book series. Keep reading as we explain why Invincible is the best superhero show on TV.

The characters of Invincible season 2
Prime Video

Invincible embraces its comic book roots

Back in the early part of this century, shows like Smallville couldn’t run away fast enough from traditional comic book costumes. Even the modern shows and movies seem a little embarrassed by it all. Invincible bucks that trend with almost all of the colorful, goofy, and downright bizarre characters from the comic while keeping their costumes as close to the source material as possible. That’s especially true for the show’s leading character, Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun). Thanks to the series’ animation style, it really does look like a comic book that’s come to life.

Mark gets his hands dirty in a scene from Invincible season 2
Prime Video

The action is intense and visceral

If the PG-13 DC and Marvel superhero films feel like they’ve been holding back, it’s because they are. The vast majority of corporate comics don’t veer into mature territory. Invincible, and the show that it spawned, doesn’t have that problem. The animated choreography (or storyboarding) of this Amazon Prime Video show’s action sequences has been incredible, and the fights have been so brutal that even UFC fighters might wince at the hits and the physical toll they take on both the heroes and the villains.

Mark comforts his mother, Debbie, in a scene from Invincible.
Prime Video

Invincible’s emotional stakes are down to earth

One of the most important things that some superhero films and TV shows forget is that the heroes are people, too. They shouldn’t be unfeeling, one-dimensional characters, and neither should their supporting cast. Through the first half of the second season, Mark and his mother, Debbie Grayson (Sandra Oh), have been emotionally reeling from the revelation that Mark’s dad and Debbie’s husband, Nolan/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), was sent to Earth to conquer it. After bottling up her reaction to this betrayal, Debbie broke down in the following scene.

Debbie breakdown - Invincible Season 2 Episode 2

Mark, of course, also has extremely conflicted feelings about his father. But Debbie’s arc is particularly relatable because she has no powers in the superhero realm. She has to deal with all of this and her obvious empty nest syndrome after Mark moves out to go to college. Real life is messy, too, and it’s refreshing to see that reflected in the show.

Invincible and his father, Omni-Man, face their enemies on Invincible.
Prime Video

Invincible’s scale goes beyond Earth

The fourth episode of season 2 brought Mark out to a distant planet where he was reunited with his dad for an attempted reconciliation before they were both attacked by three Viltrumites, who were even more vicious than Omni-Man. By sparing his son’s life in season 1, Omni-Man turned his back on the Viltrum Empire, and then he was subsequently marked for death.

Recommended Videos

Despite still having some very serious issues with his dad for what he did, Mark fought side by side with his father against a far greater evil … and they were both soundly defeated. In a great cliffhanger ending, the Viltrumite army arrived to take Omni-Man away for execution, but not before naming Mark his replacement on Earth. That came with a warning as well: If Mark doesn’t get Earth ready for the Viltrumite invasion, then they will send someone far less merciful to handle the job.

Related

Invincible season 2 will continue later this year, and we can’t wait to see how this story unfolds.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Report: Disney Plus is moving away from Marvel limited series TV shows (but that’s a good thing for fans)
We might actually get multiple seasons now
Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

After more than a decade of dominating on the big screen, Marvel started to spend a much greater percentage of its time focusing on creating TV series. That change happened with the launch of Disney Plus, and has resulted in a glut of streaming series set in various corners of the MCU. While many of those shows have been solid, and a few have been great, recent news suggests that Marvel may be reevaluating their relationship with Disney Plus shows.

Up until now, almost every single Marvel show was at least initially conceived as a limited series. Marvel shows like Hawkeye and Moon Knight were conceived of as one-and-dones, and only Loki has thus far received a second season. Now following the news that Daredevil: Born Again was getting a hard rework from Marvel, we also learned that Marvel's whole approach to limited series may be changing.

Read more
Dune 2: What we know about the delayed Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler epic
Dune 2 should have been out by now
Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part 2.

Although it was originally supposed to hit theaters in November of 2023, Dune: Part Two's delay has left many fans rabid with anticipation for the second part of this story. The first Dune movie left fans in the middle of the story, but also had the kind of attention to detail and careful world-building that made it feel like a truly excellent adaptation of its source material. Now, ahead of Dune 2's release, here's everything we know about the next installment.
What is Dune: Part Two about?
Part Two is set to pick up the story right where Part One left off. When we last saw Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides, he and his mother had just joined up with the Fremen after a coup by the Harkonens left them banished from their home on Arrakis. In Part Two, we'll see how Paul ingratiates himself with the Fremen and also how he plans to enact his revenge on the Harkonens and ultimately reclaim the seat of power that his father once inhabited. Paul will also get to spend some more time with his love interest, Chani, who barely appeared in the first movie.

Along the way, we'll also follow Paul's mother, Lady Jessica, as she learns more about Fremen culture and ultimately has another child who will be Paul's sister. At the same time, the Harkonens plot to prevent Paul's return and ascension to the throne.
Is there a Dune: Part Two trailer?
The trailer for Part Two was released in anticipation of the movie's initial release date, which means we've had our first look at the movie for months. There will likely be even more clips and trailers released closer to the movie's actual release date, but this first look will have to do for now.

Read more
How many different devices can watch Disney Plus at the same time?
Everything you need to know about sharing Disney Plus across a huge number of different devices
Close-up of a hand holding a remote navigating to Disney Plus on a TV .

You've figured out that Disney Plus is pretty great, but you need to know more. As is the case with many streaming services, it's useful to know how many people can watch Disney Plus at once. After all, some people may be into Star Wars, another person wants a Marvel movie marathon, and still another person just wants to watch the Simpsons (yup, Disney Plus has the Simpsons!).

If you know that everyone in the household wants to watch completely different things, knowing how many people can use the subscription at once is vital.  Also, knowing if you can log into Disney Plus on multiple devices is crucial. To keep your house from erupting into arguments, we're here to tell you everything you need to know about how many people can watch Disney Plus at once.

Read more