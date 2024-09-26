The show's second season will adapt the much more controversial second game.

When The Last of Us premiered in 2023, the video game adaptation was instantly one of the most beloved adaptations of its kind in history. The HBO series faithfully told the story of the first game, and now, we’ve got our first look at what might be coming in season 2.

That includes glimpses of new characters introduced in the sequel to the game, The Last of Us Part 2, including Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), a famously divisive character who will be central to the story moving forward. The trailer also gives us glimpses of Ellie and Joel’s life in Wyoming, and picks up five years after the events of the first game. On top of all that, we also get a glimpse at more clickers than we ever saw during the show’s first season.

Season 2 is expected to drop sometime in the first half of 2025, but an exact premiere date remains up in the air. For now, then, fans will just have to poor over this first glimpse, which also gives us a look at Isabella Merced’s Dina, Catherine O’Hara in an undisclosed role, and Jeffrey Wright reprising the role of Isaac, which he also played in the game.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann return to the show as writers and executive producers on the second season, and each of them also directed episodes of the new season. Without spoiling what’s in store in the second season, the trailer gives us a sense of just how intense the show is going to get. If you thought season one was a lot, you aren’t ready for what’s coming.