The teaser reminds us how many new cast members will be joining the show

When it first debuted, Squid Game was one of the most surprising hits in the history of Netflix. The series, which told the story of a group of strangers living Korea who competed in life and death games for a massive cash prize, became a phenomenon, and a second season as greenlit shortly thereafter.

Although the season was greenlit almost immediately, it’s taken some time for the second season to actually get produced, but now, we’ve got our first look at it. In the teaser for the new season, we see Gong Yoo playing the mysterious recruiter who gets people to play the game as he prepares for his day, and eventually proposes we play a game with him.

The show’s upcoming second season will see Seong Gi-hun, the sole survivor of last season’s version of the game, return to the game with a group of new contestants. Because so many of the show’s principle characters died during the first season, season 2 is going to feature plenty of new cast members as well as a few returning faces.

Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho and Lee Byung-hun as Hwang In-ho will both be returning alongside Lee Jung-jae as the show’s lead. These returners will be joined by Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun, who were revealed in a previous trailer.

While the plot for the new season has been kept under wraps, we’re likely to see plenty of games being played as Seong attempts to take down the game from the inside. Whether he’ll succeed or succumb to the deadly game remains to be seen. The second season will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 26.