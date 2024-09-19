The character is a huge part of the original animated series.

The first season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender was met with a mixed response from critics and fans, but many are optimistic about the potential of season 2. One of the chief reasons for the anticipation around the second season is the introduction of Toph, a fan favorite character who also serves as Aang’s earth-bending teacher.

Now, Netflix has announced which young actor will be taking on the role: Miya Cech. Cech, who is 17, is likely best known for playing a younger version of Ali Wong’s character in the romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe. She also had a supporting role in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, and played a young version of Wong again in the series Beef.

We have our Toph!! Please welcome Miya Cech to Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/p7V7akclra — Netflix (@netflix) September 20, 2024

Toph is introduced in Book 2 of the animated series, and quickly made herself into one of the show’s most popular characters. Born blind and two a wealthy Earth kingdom lord, Toph can sense the movements of those around her with her feet, and is an elite fighter as a result. She hides her skills as an earthbender from her parents, who believe she is a sweet, helpless child.

Toph’s feisty personality and love for fighting leads her to clash with Aang initially, in part because he is a more naturally passive character.

The live action Avatar was renewed for two additional seasons shortly after the first season premiered on Netflix. The original animated series only lasted three seasons, so that likely means that this adaptation will tell the full story from the original series, and Toph will have a major role to play in the rest of that story.