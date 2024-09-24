The actor is best known for being part of the original cast of 'Hamilton'

The fifth and final season of The Boys is getting a boost from a Hamilton alum. Variety is reporting that Daveed Diggs will be joining the show’s cast for its fifth season in an undisclosed role, and that he will be a series regular on the show.

Diggs will appear alongside a broad ensemble cast that also includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, and Claudia Doumit.

Diggs is best known for originating the role of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton on Broadway, and he’s since gone on to star in the series adaptation of Snowpiercer, and has also done voice acting for roles in shows like Central Park, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Solar Opposites.

The Boys, meanwhile, has been a phenomenon since it first debuted and is based on a series of comic books of the same name. It’s set in a world where superheroes exist and have been subsumed by a corporate machine and follows a band of regular people who come together to try to take down the superheroes themselves and the corporate empire that backs them.

The show has often made headlines for its salacious approach to sex and violence, which seems to be a deliberate move against the more sanitized depictions of superheroes that are often associated with the MCU. While we don’t yet know who Diggs will play in the final season, it’s safe to say that the show is going to go all out for its final chapter.