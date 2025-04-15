 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Here’s everything we know about Yellowjackets season 4

The series still has plenty of questions that need answers.

By
Sophie Nélisse in Yellowjackets season 3
Kailey Schwerman / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

After three seasons, Yellowjackets has come closer to answering many of the core questions viewers have been dying to know. The third season finale brings the girls stranded in the wilderness closer to a rescue, and there are naturally plenty of questions about what a fourth season might focus on.

The show has fallen off of the awards radar, but it’s still one of my favorites because of its combination of old-fashioned teen drama and heady sci-fi.

Recommended Videos

Without further ado, here’s what we know about Yellowjackets season 4 at this point:

Related

Will there be a Yellowjackets season 4?

Courtney Eaton in Yellowjackets season 3
Kailey Schwerman / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

As of this writing, Yellowjackets has not yet been renewed for a fourth season. Ashley Lyle, one of the show’s creators, has said that their original plan for the show was for it to last a total of five seasons. “The original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we’re still on track for that,” Lyle told Entertainment Weekly in 2023.

What will happen in Yellowjackets season 4?

Sophie Nélisse and Jenna Burgess in Yellowjackets season 3
Kailey Schwerman / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Given where season 3 of Yellowjackets landed, it seems very possible that season 4 of the show could be focused on the girls’ rescue from the wilderness. At the end of season 3, Natalie discovers the plane radio that Misty hid in season 1, and even makes contact with someone.

In speaking with Variety about season 4, Lyle teased that, “We do have plans to pivot at some point, but I think everyone’s going to have to watch and see when that might happen.”

Sophie , who plays young Shauna in the series, didn’t have any direct hints, but did offer a hint as to what she’s hoping for in season 4.

“I would like them to be rescued [in season 4]. Or maybe like, partially, half [of season 4] is in the wilderness, and then half is them getting back to real life,” she revealed. “And I would love to see how they cope with that, having the pressure of family and the media and school, and having to be immersed in like, a normal life after having undergone all of those events.”

Meanwhile, in the adult timeline, Melissa murders Van, and Jeff and Callie go on the run after Callie confesses to accidentally killing Lottie. The future there is more uncertain, and given the way the bodies are stacking up, it certainly seems like any character could be next. What seems clear, though, is that the darker Shauna we got in the wilderness is beginning to show up in the modern day as well.

“It’s interesting, to me at least, that some of the audience is saying, ‘Wow, Shauna has gone so dark.’ And, as Ashley said, the seeds were definitely sowed when she was doing all sorts of things, like killing a rabbit with a shovel — et cetera, et cetera — in the early stages. I feel like the word we used for it the other day was self-imprisonment,’” co-creator Jonathan Lisco explained. “She was imprisoning herself in this domestic situation, and she was trying to quash all these impulses for many years, and now they have been unleashed.”

Will there be any new additions to the cast for season 4?

Joel McHale in Yellowjackets season 3
Kailey Schwerman / Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

While we still don’t know whether Yellowjackets will be back for season 3, and therefore definitely don’t know who might join the cast, it seems like a good bet to assume that there will be a couple of major additions if the show comes back. Each subsequent season has added some key players, including Hilary Swank in season 3 and Elijah Wood in season 2. While we don’t know exactly who those new characters might be yet, it’s safe to say that Yellowjackets might try to pull at least one high-profile name in for a potential season 4.

When will season 4 be released?

Given that season 3 just wrapped up, it seems like a safe bet to assume that it will be at least a year before we get a fourth season. TV production schedules keep getting more spread out, so it even seems possible that Yellowjackets could be gone for longer than that, especially since the show has not been renewed yet.

Will we get to see the full five season plan?

The response to Yellowjackets has definitely gotten more muted with each passing season, and the fact that the show has not yet been renewed for season 4 suggests that giving the show a chance to finish its run is no longer a sure thing. While nothing’s guaranteed, though, Yellowjackets still demands enough buzz that it seems more likely than not that the show will get at least one more season to wrap things up, even if it doesn’t get the two more that were part of the original plan.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
‘House of the Dragon’ showrunner says the show’s third season features ‘horrible, pitiless bloodshed’
The show will feature eight episodes in its third season.
The Targaryen family is documented in House of the Dragon

If you're one of those people who has been waiting for the war on House of the Dragon to really pick up, then it sounds like season 3 is for you. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ryan Condel promised that the third season would be the biggest and most action-packed yet.

"This is certainly our biggest season to date, both in terms of ambition and just the practical size, the amount of sets," he explained. "We're cresting that narrative parabola here and starting to come down into, if not the endgame, the midpoint and getting into the late Act 2 and moving onto the start of Act 3. Anybody that's read that book knows that the narrative gets bigger and grimmer as it goes along, and the show has to match that ambition as best it possibly can."

Read more
The White Lotus season 3: Are the complaints justified?
Is the HBO drama dragging its feet or building an incredible narrative?
The cast of The White Lotus season 3

The White Lotus season 3 was one of the most anticipated shows of 2025. Now that most of the season has aired, some sections of the audience have voiced their displeasure with the storytelling so far. Fans have flocked to social media with complaints about the pace of the plot, such as saying that most of the season is a buildup to what they expect to be a mediocre ending. They say the series should be binged rather than watched in weekly installments. Others have said that the third season struggles to reach the heights of the first two seasons. Another fan opines that the great acting of the cast doesn't make up for the shoddy script.

Social media has allowed more people to react to their favorite series and movies in real-time in ways they couldn't in the past. This makes every episode of the show a lightning rod of controversy, and it gives audiences the ability to dig into aspects of the story with a newfound voice. Are the haters right to say The White Lotus season 3 is a boring, stale experience? It's time for a deep dive into the first six episodes of this Emmy-worthy series.
What makes The White Lotus season 3 boring to fans?

Read more
8 must-see shows like Ted Lasso to fill the gap before season 4
The sports comedy is returning, but you can enjoy these alternatives in the meantime
The cast of Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso is one of the biggest hits in the history of Apple TV+. The sports comedy starring Jason Sudeikis is famous for its overly positive outlook on life as it follows an eager American football coach who is told to conform to the expectations of English soccer after being hired overseas. Ted doesn't listen to the doubters as each episode oozes with an easy, funny tone that brightens everyone's day. It's one of the best comfort watches in any TV fan's library.

While the third season of Ted Lasso was supposed to be its last, the series has been renewed for a fourth season. Ted Lasso season 4 doesn't have a release date or plot synopsis yet, but fans are already eager to get back into the world of hijinks and fun. If you have already watched the first three seasons a few too many times, we have a solution. These are the best shows like Ted Lasso to stream next while waiting for season 4.

Read more