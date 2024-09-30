From Shaun of the Dead to Freaky, these are the best funny horror films

Halloween is, almost by definition, a holiday dedicated to scares. Sometimes, though, you want to celebrate the holiday and get into the festive spirit without also being terrified out of your wits. When that’s the case, you might be looking for a Halloween movie that is more funny than terrifying.

If that’s the case, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together a list of eight funny Halloween movies designed to make you laugh, and that will hopefully leave you without any nightmares.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) Play 99m Genre Horror, Comedy Stars Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield Directed by Edgar Wright Watch on Peacock Edgar Wright’s sense of humor is entirely his own, and Shaun of the Dead is one of the best encapsulations of it. This sharply directed horror-comedy tells the story of Shaun, a dead-end electronics store employee who has avoided doing anything hard his whole life. When Shaun comes face to face with a zombie apocalypse, though, he realizes that he has to rise to the occasion in order to protect everyone around him. Shaun of the Dead has a few thrilling moments, but the movie’s chief joy is the way it subverts the formula of the zombie movie to arrive at a place where you feel delighted instead of horrified. Shaun of the Dead - 20th Anniversary Release Official Trailer - Only in Theaters August 30

Jennifer's Body (2009) Play 102m Genre Horror, Comedy Stars Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons Directed by Karyn Kusama Watch on Hulu It may not have been widely understood at the time, but the cult around Jennifer’s Body has only grown since the film’s initial release. The film tells the story of a woman who is attacked by a group of men and then possessed by a demon. Following her possession, Jennifer decides to work her way through her high school’s male population, all while her friend attempts to uncover what happened and put an end to the mayhem. Featuring terrific, hilarious central performances from Amanda Seyfriend and Megan Fox, Jennifer’s Body has a lot on its mind, but it’s also wildly fun. Jennifer's Body | Official Trailer | 20th Century FOX

Freaky (2020) Play 102m Genre Comedy, Horror Stars Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O'Connor Directed by Christopher Landon Watch on Peacock Combining the body swap comedy with some parts of the Scream franchise, Freaky tells the story of a teenage girl who discovers that she is the local serial killer’s next victim. When she’s on the verge of death, though, the killer’s mythical knife allows them to switch bodies, and plenty of light-hearted chaos ensues. Vince Vaughn is excellent here, especially after the body swap, as a young girl trapped in the body of a middle-aged serial killer. What keeps Freaky afloat, though, is that it lands most of its jokes and has enough genuine thrills to go along with them. FREAKY - Official Trailer (HD)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) Play 94m Genre Horror, Comedy, Mystery Stars Maria Bakalova, Amandla Stenberg, Myha'la Directed by Halina Reijn Watch on Amazon Bodies Bodies Bodies may have the single best joke on this list, but the movie is also fun from front to back. It tells the story of a group of young adults who congregate at an enormous house on the eve of a hurricane and eventually agree to play Bodies Bodies Bodies, a variation on games like Secret Hitler. When one member of the group actually winds up dead, though, they begin to turn on one another as the night slowly spirals out of control. Featuring a generation of young talents and also Lee Pace for some reason, Bodies Bodies Bodies will have you cackling. Bodies Bodies Bodies | Official Trailer HD | A24

Beetlejuice (1988) Play 92m Genre Fantasy, Comedy Stars Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder Directed by Tim Burton Watch on max Tim Burton is from a previous generation of horror comedy directors, and Beetlejuice might just be his masterpiece. The film tells the story of a perfectly normal couple who suddenly find themselves dead and haunting the house they once owned. Because they want to live in their house in peace, they try unsuccessfully to scare the new family out of their home. Eventually, they call upon the skills of Beetlejuice, an afterlife chaos agent who has an agenda all his own. Beetlejuice is zany, light on its feet, and features one of Michael Keaton’s great performances. There’s a reason it’s a classic. Beetlejuice (1988) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Clue (1985) Play 94m Genre Comedy, Thriller, Crime, Mystery Stars Tim Curry, Eileen Brennan, Madeline Kahn Directed by Jonathan Lynn Watch on Paramount+ A murder mystery movie filled with comedians, Clue is probably the least scary movie on this list, but that’s part of its appeal. Telling the story of six people who show up at a mansion after having been blackmailed and eventually find that their blackmailer was murdered, these people must figure out which of them is actually responsible for the crime before they all become victims. Thanks to an all-star cast, Clue will still leave you laughing all these years later, even if its premise no longer feels as fresh as it once did. Clue (1985) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

The Addams Family (1991) Play 100m Genre Comedy, Fantasy Stars Raúl Juliá, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld Watch on Paramount+ In its original iteration, The Addams Family was a comedy about a family of weirdos, and that same energy brings The Addams Family and its sequel to life. Thanks to a brilliant cast and some wonderful direction and set design, both of these films feel like loving homages to the show that they are riffing on. The second movie is typically more well regarded than the first, but both films have a sense of invention that allows them to maximize the chaotic charm that this family had at its best on the original show. THE ADDAMS FAMILY | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies