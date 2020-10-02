The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s officially October which means we’re in the full holiday season. If Halloween is one of your favorite holidays, make sure to bookmark this page so you can countdown the 31 days until Halloween with a movie to watch every day. Whether you like a good scare from horror movies or you’re more of a Disney movie fan, these Halloween-themed movies will get you in the Halloween spirit. Grab your popcorn and settle in for 31 Spooky Nights of Halloween this fall with all the spooky classics. Best of all, we’ll tell you which streaming service (Disney+, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Freeform) you can use to stream these cult classics.

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

After three kids resurrect three witches they have until dawn to stop the evil witches from becoming immortal. Hocus Pocus stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy as the three witch sisters in this classic fantasy-comedy film. The Sanderson sister’s return to Salem, Massachusetts will be thoroughly entertaining for everyone in the family. And there’s been talk about a sequel in the works for 2021.

Watch on Disney+

2. Halloweentown (1998)

On Halloween night, 13-year-old Marnie Piper and her brother Dylan follow their estranged grandmother to Halloweentown where ghosts, ghouls, werewolves, and more live. Marnie discovers she’s a descendant of witches in her family and has to find out why the peaceful supernatural beings are disappearing. The series includes Halloweentown 1998, Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) Halloweentown High (2004), and Return to Halloweentown (2006).

Watch on Disney+

3. Beetlejuice (1988)

It’s not a Halloween list without a sprinkle of Tim Burton’s movies. In this Broadway adapted film, a deceased couple finds themselves stuck in their home and attempt to scare their new tenants. With no luck scaring them away, they summon Beetlejuice, a green-haired demon to help but things get out of hand.

Watch on Amazon Prime

4. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)

This animated television special is based on the comic strip Peanuts. The Peanuts crew is celebrating Halloween but Linus believes he will finally be visited by The Great Pumpkin.

Watch on Amazon Prime

5. Frankenweenie

Frankenweenie is another Tim Burton movie that follows Victor Frankenstein when he resurrects his Bull Terrier, Sparky. But there’s a twist when all the other kids want their pets to reanimate their deceased pets.

Watch on Disney+

6. A Corpse and A Bride (2005)

Victor Van Dort (Johnny Depp) is a groom arranged to be married to Victoria Everglot (Emily Watson) but clumsily finds himself in the forest on the day of his wedding. In the forest, he finds Emily (Helena Bonham Carter as ) a corpse bride who claims she is Victor’s wife.

Watch on Freeform

7. Twitches (2005)

Twitches is a Disney Channel Original starring Tia and Tamera Mowry. The two discover meet on their 21st birthday for the first time and quickly discover their supernatural powers. They team up to save Coventry, the magical kingdom where they were born from evil.

Watch on Disney+

8. Halloween (1978)

In the first original Halloween movie, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) faces a lose mental patient who murdered his sister is wreaking havoc in his hometown. There are currently 11 Halloween movies in the franchise with Halloween (2018) being the latest featuring Jamie Lee Curtis again.

Watch on Amazon Prime

9. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is an animated musical dark fantasy. Jack Skellington is the king of Halloween Town but what happens when he opens a portal to Christmas Town? Watch as he becomes obsessed with celebrating Christmas in this great holiday mashup movie.

Watch on Disney+

10. The Addams Family (1991)

The Addams Family comedy movies are a staple to Halloween movie lists. Who hasn’t dressed up as a character from this classic Halloween film? In the first 1991 Addams Family movie, it centers the Addams family spooky yet lovable relatives reconnecting with who they believe to be Gomez’s long-lost brother, Fester Addams.

Watch on Netflix

11. Casper (1995)

Casper is a friendly young ghost. When paranormal specialist James Harvey arrives to communicate with Casper, he brings along his teenage daughter, Kat (Christina Ricci). Casper falls in love with Kat, but they have to deal with a greedy woman who inherits the mansion Casper haunts and his mischievous ghost uncles and their antics.

Watch on Amazon

12. Practical Magic (1998)

Sally and Gillian Owen (played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman) are two sisters who are born into a magical family but they carry a curse. Men loved by Owens women are doomed to die an untimely death. The two of them must band together to fight this hex.

Watch on Amazon Prime

13. Ghostbusters (1984)

This supernatural comedy film revolves around a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) after they lose their cushy positions at a university in New York City, and decide to become “ghostbusters.” When they stumble upon a gateway to another dimension, the Ghostbusters must save New York from complete destruction.

Watch on FreeForm

14. Sleepy Hollow (1991)

Sleepy Hollow is a film adaptation directed by Tim Burton. After a series of mysterious deaths where victims are found beheaded, Ichabod Crane (Johnny Depp), sets out to investigate.

Netflix

Watch on FreeForm

15. Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

When Count Dracula, a 15th-century prince, sees a photo of his barrister’s fiancée, Mina (Winona Ryder), the spitting image of his dead wife, he imprisons Jonathan Harker and sets off for London to track her down.

Watch on Amazon

16. Edward Scissorhands (1990)

This isn’t your typical love story. Edward (Johnny Depp) is an almost human-man creation with scissors for hands that was left alone for years after his inventor died. One day he is approached by a nice sales lady and falls in love with her daughter (Winona Ryder). Despite his gentle demeanor, he is treated as an outcast.

Watch on Disney+

17. Matilda (1996)

Matilda is a brilliant little girl but she’s cursed with parents who don’t understand her and super strict school principal. With the help of her wonderful teacher, she gains the strength of her telekinesis power to defend herself and her friends.

Watch on Amazon Prime

Watch on Freeform

18. Coraline (2009)

This creepy stop-motion film is about a girl named Coraline (Dakota Fanning) who discovers a secret door, an alternate world that closely mirrors her own but, in many ways, is better, or is it?

Watch on Hulu

19. Friday the 13th (1980)

The first of the American horror franchise, Friday the 13th is about a brutal killer set out to the counselors in a summer camp.

Watch with AMC

20. Scooby-Doo! and the Witch’s Ghost (1999)

Scooby-Doo and the gang meet a horror writer who invites them to go back to his hometown for the Autumn Fest, where they learn that one of the writer’s ancestors was a witch who is haunting the city. Other great runner ups are Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School (1988) and Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998).

Watch on Amazon

21. The Craft (1996)

A group of teenage misfits who normally perform love spells takes a turn when their magic starts accidentally murdering people.

Watch on Amazon Prime

22. Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin, Simon, and Theodore wander the movie theme park grounds after hours to spooky Frankenstein’s Castle, where a real mad scientist is bringing the monster to life. Another great movie from the classic animated series is Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000).

Watch on Hulu

Watch on Starz

23. Under Wraps (1997)

Amy, Marshall, and Gilbert, encounter a three-thousand-year-old mummy and accidentally revive him. He must be returned to his resting place by midnight on Halloween or he will never find his long lost love.

Watch on Amazon Prime

24. The Crow (1994)

On the anniversary of Eric Draven and his fiancée’s death, Eric rises from the grave and assumes the gothic mantle of the Crow, a supernatural avenger. He tracks down the thugs responsible for the brutal crimes.

Watch on Hulu

25. Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1996)

Before the sitcom, there was a movie. Sabrina is a witch living with her aunts who discovers her powers on her 16th birthday. She faces having to learn how to use her new magical powers while fitting in school.

Watch on Amazon Prime

26. Child’s Play “Chucky” (1988)

Murderer Charles Lee Ray uses black magic to put his soul inside a doll named Chucky — which Karen Barclay then buys for her young son. When Chucky kills Andy’s baby sitter, the boy realizes the doll is alive and mayhem ensues.

Watch on Hulu

27. Don’t Look Under The Bed (1999)

A teenager who doesn’t believe in the supernatural is confronted with the bogeyman under her bed. She’s forced to face the paranormal to find the real culprit.

Watch on Disney+

28. Scream (1996)

A masked murderer stalks a group of high schoolers. It manages to parody the movie clichés while still being mysterious and keeping you on edge.

Watch on Amazon Prime

29. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Exactly a year after running over a fisherman and dumping his body in the water, Julie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) receives a frightening letter telling her that their crime was seen. The four get back together to find the killer in the midst.

Watch on Hulu

30. Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire (2000)

The Hansen kids are grounded but when they find out their mom is going on a date they’re delighted to sneak out without being noticed. Things come to a halt when their brother suspects their mom’s new boyfriend is a bloodsucker.

Watch on Disney+

31. Trick ‘r Treat (2009)

On Halloween night, a series of events following the same group of people encounter a sinister trick-or-treater who doesn’t like it when people don’t follow Halloween tradition.

Watch on Amazon Prime

