Will Netlfix’s ‘KAOS’ be getting a second season?

The series followed a modern adaptation of the Greek gods.

Jeff Goldblum in KAOS.
Netflix

After just a single season, it seems KAOS is done at Netflix, according to reporting in Variety. The show, which starred Jeff Goldblum as the Greek god Zeus, a version of the god of gods who is begins to worry that he may not be as supreme as he originally believed. The show’s creator, Charlie Corvell, was also the man behind The End of the F**king World, had previously hinted that there might be more story to mine in the series, and said he was optimistic about the chances for renewal.

“I think anything is possible. My dream was three seasons. I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it,” he said during an interview with Cosmopolitan U.K. “There’s definitely more. I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

The reason for the show’s cancellation has yet to be revealed, but it received pretty solid reviews and starred some pretty famous faces, in addition to Goldblum. All of that might have put it on the glide path toward renewal, but the streaming service apparently had other ideas. For now, then, all we know is that KAOS is no more, and all of Goldblum’s biggest fans will have to look elsewhere for their fix.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York.
