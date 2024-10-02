 Skip to main content
Is Apple TV+’s ‘Sugar’ coming back for a second season?

The show stars Colin Farrell as a mysterious, movie-loving detective

Colin Farrell in Sugar.
Apple TV+

Although it starred Colin Farrell, Apple TV+’s Sugar didn’t have the kind of reception that made it an awards darling. It did earn a devoted following, though, and now, many are wondering whether the Apple show will be back for a second season.

Apple has announced that the show will be coming for more, and Colin Farrell is set to return as Detective John Sugar, a movie-loving crime-solver who really wants to help people. Sugar made headlines during its first season for a twist that very few people saw coming, and now, season 2 will have to deal with the fallout of that big reveal.

The show’s second season will follow Sugar as he returns to Los Angeles to solve another missing person’s case, even as he attempts to unveil the truth about his family.

“We are incredibly excited to see how audiences have embraced Sugar globally, and we’re thrilled to return for another season,” said executive producers Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg in a statement. “With the support of Apple, our talented showrunner Sam Catlin, and the brilliant Colin Farrell, we’re eager to continue the journey of John Sugar.”

Matt Cherniss, the head of programming at Apple TV+, also weighed in on the news that the show would be back. “Since its premiere, Sugar has captivated viewers with its mysteries and plot twists, led by Colin Farrell’s outstanding performance. The creative team behind the series has masterfully blended genres, creating an unforgettable series that keeps audiences on their toes. We can’t wait to see where Season 2 takes Detective John Sugar.”

As soon as Farrell is done in the Penguin suit, it seems he’ll be back in another TV role.

