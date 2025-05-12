 Skip to main content
Michael Jordan is back and will serve as a contributor for NBC’s NBA coverage

We still don't know exactly what his role inside of NBC will be.

By
Michael Jordan in The Last Dance
ESPN

One of the greatest basketball players in the history of the game is now set to take on a new role. Variety is reporting that Michael Jordan will return to the NBA as a special contributor for NBC when the network’s coverage of the league resumes next year. While we don’t know what the exact nature of his role will be, it doesn’t sounds like he’ll be doing play-by-play of games.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said in a video announcing the news. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

“Michael’s legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself,” added NBC Sports President Rick Cordella in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud to have him join our coverage.”

Jordan is one of the game’s all-time greats, having won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls throughout the 1990s, and brought the league to new levels of prominence. He was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a 14-time All-Star.

Jordan’s return to the league comes after more than 20 years where he operated either behind the scenes of the NBA or was away from the league altogether. All-time great players don’t always make for all-time great commentary, so we’re about to see just how far Jordan’s mastery over the game extends, and just how interesting his analysis might be.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…

