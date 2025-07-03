Is it OK to relight a cigar? Yes — here’s how to bring it back to life

Okay, so you’re puffing away on a cigar, feeling good, when life happens. You leave it for a bit, and then bam! You come back to find it has gone out. Happens to the best of us. You look down at this expensive stick, and you wonder if you just blew a chunk of change on something you can’t even finish.



The thing is, we’ve all heard those cigar rules, whispered around like secrets: Never let it go out! Or a good cigar burns perfectly to the end! It’s like some old tradition passed down.



But come on, those rules are bunk! Relighting a cigar isn’t some kind of crime. Well, as long as you do it right. And the thought that only inexpensive cigars go out? Total lie. Even the fanciest Cubans sometimes need a little help staying lit; wind, weather, and everything else can affect it.



Look, it’s not about whether you can relight it. It’s about not letting an outdated idea hold you back from getting the most out of what you’ve paid for. When you buy a good cigar, it’s all about chilling out. So why waste it if it goes out?

Myths and misconceptions about relighting cigars

Myth #1: A cigar must be finished in one sitting

This idea is super old-school, dating back to a time when wealthy individuals had all day to smoke and didn’t mind wasting resources. Tossing a half-smoked cigar was like saying, I’ve got money to burn!



It’s a cool idea, right? That a cigar needs your undivided attention. But let’s be real. Life gets in the way. You can’t always sit for two hours glued to a cigar.



Even the people who make cigars relight them to check the flavor. If they’re doing it, why should we feel bad about it? Relighting it correctly isn’t a bad thing.

Recommended Videos

Myth #2: Relighting always ruins the flavor

When you relight a cigar, it can slightly alter the taste. You are firing up those oils and sugars again.



But it isn’t always a bad change. It can be like reheating leftovers; sometimes, the taste gets even better! It all depends on doing it the right way. If you blast it with a torch lighter, yeah, you’ll probably make it taste burnt and nasty.



If you relight it gently, you can keep the flavor or even make it better. Sometimes, after it cools a bit, you can taste things you didn’t notice before.

Myth #3: Relighting is a sign of a poor-quality cigar

Many people feel embarrassed when their expensive cigars go out. However, even the pricier ones sometimes require a relight. How well a cigar is made matters, but other factors also play a part, such as the wind, humidity, or even the rate at which you’re smoking.



A well-made cigar can go out if the conditions aren’t good. And an inexpensive one might burn great if everything’s perfect. So don’t blame the cigar; it might just be you or the environment.



The individuals who craft high-quality cigars understand that you may need to relight them. They make them to handle a little heat and a few breaks. A good cigar isn’t one that never goes out; it’s one that tastes good when you relight it the right way.

When is it OK to relight a cigar? Understanding timing and conditions

Timing is important when relighting. It’s usually best if you relight within an hour or two. Then, the tobacco still has some moisture and oils, so it’ll light up without tasting too bad. The wrapper won’t have dried out totally.



Waiting longer is risky. If you leave a cigar out for hours, it gets all dried out. It won’t taste the same, and it’ll probably taste awful.



Before you try to relight, check the cigar out. Squeeze it a little – it should have a little give but not be too soft or hard. Look at the ash. Too much ash can block the air. See how the burn line looks. If it was burning unevenly before, relighting might make it worse.



How you store your cigars matters, too. If you keep them humid enough (around 65-70%), they’re easier to relight. Cigars that are too dry get crumbly. Too humid, and they won’t burn right.



Think about what’s going on, too. Relighting is fine if you get interrupted, are taking your time, or are hanging out with friends and talking. If it feels right, go for it.

The right way to relight a cigar: A step-by-step guide

Step 1: Remove ash and charred tobacco

First, tap off any ash. Ash is just burnt tobacco, and it’ll make the cigar taste bad.



Then, check the end of the cigar. There is probably some black, burnt tobacco where it went out. That stuff will taste terrible if you try to light it. Use a cutter to carefully cut off about 1/8 to 1/4 of an inch of the burnt end. You want a nice, clean cut, or it won’t burn right.



You want to get to the fresh tobacco underneath. It’s like giving the cigar a clean start.

Step 2: Toast the foot slowly and evenly

This is where you do things right. Warming up the cigar means heating the end without lighting it. This gets the tobacco ready to catch the flame evenly. Hold your lighter about an inch away and move it in circles around the end of the cigar.



You’ll see the edges start to glow and maybe smoke a little. That’s good. You’re waking up the oils without burning them. The whole end should get warm.



A soft flame lighter is preferable to a torch for this purpose. Torches are good for lighting at first, but they can be too strong for relighting. Taking the time to warm it up right will make it taste better.

Step 3: Light it with slow, controlled puffs

Now, light it. Take slow, easy draws while you hold the flame to the end. Keep it easy – don’t puff too hard, or it’ll get too hot and taste nasty.



Watch the burn line. It should light evenly across the end. If one part is lighting faster than another, move the flame around. Take your time. If you rush, it’ll burn unevenly.



It should feel natural to take a draw. If you can’t get enough air, check for something blocking it. Sometimes, a cigar that was fine before suddenly has problems.

Step 4: Purge the cigar (optional but recommended)

Here’s something a lot of people don’t know: you can blow air through the cigar from the smoking end. This gets rid of any stale smoke and clears the air inside. It’s like giving it a fresh start.



To do it, hold the cigar away from your face and gently blow through it for about three seconds. You’ll see stale smoke come out of the end. This is good when you’ve waited a while to relight or if the cigar tastes a little off.



You don’t always have to do this, but it’s a good idea if you’re worried about the taste.

Common mistakes to avoid

The biggest mistake is using too much heat, too fast. People grab their torch lighters and blast the end of the cigar. This burns the sugars right away, making it taste bitter. The tobacco burns instead of smoldering, and it ruins the taste.



Puffing too hard is another mistake. If it doesn’t light fast enough, people start drawing harder. But that just makes it hotter and harsher. Instead, back off and let it light slowly.



Trying to relight a cigar that’s been sitting around for too long is a waste. If it’s been there for half a day, forget it. It’s too dry, and it won’t taste good.



Also, don’t skip the prep work. Trying to relight a cigar with ash and burnt tobacco is like trying to start a fire with wet stuff. It’ll just make it taste bad.



Lastly, think about the cigar’s length. If it’s almost gone, don’t bother relighting. It’s probably going to be too hot and not enjoyable.

Tips for a great smoke and easy relighting

The lighter you use matters. Soft flame lighters are best for relighting because they give you more control. They don’t burn as hot as torches. Torches are good for lighting at first, but they’re too strong for relighting.



Keeping your cigars stored right prevents problems. Keep them at 65-70% humidity. If they’re too dry, they’ll burn harsh. Too humid, and they’ll be hard to light.



Think about the cigar you pick. Longer cigars are easier to relight. Shorter ones don’t give you much room for mistakes.



Pace yourself. Take a draw every 30-60 seconds to keep it lit without overheating. Find a good rhythm. Smoking too fast makes it hot and harsh, while smoking too slow makes it go out.

Final thoughts

It’s okay to relight a cigar if you do it the right way. It’s not a failure; it’s just getting the most out of your money. Premium cigars take a lot of work to make. Tossing half of one because it went out is a waste.



Think of relighting as a normal part of smoking, not a big deal. It makes it easier to enjoy cigars without worrying about interruptions.



