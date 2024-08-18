How long do cigars last in a humidor? Can you keep them forever?

You may have caught our previous guide on how long cigars last, and a lot of that information is still relevant here. Cigars don’t really expire, like perishable foods, but they can lose a lot of flavor and quality over time. It’s an odd distinction because some cigars are better when aged as long as they are stored correctly during the aging process.

There are exceptions, but most of them can be attributed to a single rule: What you put in is what you get out. If you’re trying to age cheap, poorly-made cigars, the result is not going to be good. If you’re trying to age premium cigars, for the most part, you’ll be okay. But there’s also the point that some cigars just age poorly, regardless of quality or price. It’s something you’ll learn more over time as you amass a cigar collection and begin keeping cigars in your humidor. Let’s focus on the main question: how long do cigars last?

Recommended Videos

How long do cigars last in a humidor? Can you store them indefinitely?

If you’ve read any material on maintaining a humidor, like our cigar humidor 101 guide, you should already know that cigars kept for an extended period must be stored inside a sealed humidor with the proper humidity levels.

Ultimately, as long as you maintain the right humidity, you can store the cigar as long as you want.

The ideal humidity range is between 62 and 70 Relative Humidity (RH). I prefer to keep mine around 65 RH, an excellent middle ground. The higher the humidity, the longer the cigar will retain moisture, with one exception: the climate where you live. You want to keep the humidity levels lower in a humid place like Florida, where I live. As soon as you take the cigar out of the humidor and step outside, it begins soaking up more humidity. In a dry place like Arizona, you want more humidity. As soon as you step outside with that cigar, it will begin drying out faster.

Some cigars can retain flavor and quality for up to 30 days outside of the humidor, but I would not recommend keeping them out for that long. You’ll want to store your cigars in a humidor if you’re keeping them any longer than a week. You may even notice flavor loss after a few days because they start drying out.

When do cigars start to lose their flavor?

Unfortunately, there is no defined expiration for cigars, in general. Every cigar is different. Some enthusiasts store authentic Cuban cigars for five years before smoking them, for example. Alternatively, some cigars that don’t age well lose a lot of their flavor if you don’t smoke them soon after buying.

We could call out brands and blends, but it changes depending on many different factors including how and when the cigars are rolled. In other words, the best way to know is to smoke them gradually. If you a buy a box, store them for a time, and smoke one every now and then, you’ll be able to tell if the flavor is waning.

I have found that many cigars don’t age well, so smoke ’em if you got ’em. Bear in mind I do recommend letting new cigars rest in your humidor after you buy them. That’s different than aging.

Most cigars you buy online are shipped to you without humidification provided and travel through a variety of climates before reaching you. That means they won’t arrive with the ideal humidity levels, certainly not your preferred humidity point. It’s always best to toss them in the humidor and let them sit for a week to a month before cracking open the box or cellophane.

One more time for good measure. How long do cigars last in a humidor? Pretty much as long as you want, provided you’re maintaining the right humidity levels. That doesn’t mean you should keep them forever. I’d recommend smoking them after a nice rest, which takes about a week to a couple of months to rest inside your humidor for the first time.

Get to know our expert

Why should you listen to me? It’s a valid question. I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Instead, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I know what goes into an excellent cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations speak for me.