What are cigar beetles? Where do they come from and how do you prevent them?

Aging cuban tobacco leaves hanging from rafters.
Alex Plesovskich / Unsplash

There’s only one thing in the world that loves tobacco more than we do: bugs. The Lasioderma Serricorne more commonly called the cigar beetle is a type of small insect that feeds on dried goods, mostly plants and leaves. The names cigar beetle, cigarette beetle, or tobacco beetle are actually misnomers. These bugs eat and infest a wide variety of dried goods, not just tobacco, including rice, wheat, cereals, dried fruits, herbs, flour, and some animal products.

If you’re just getting started in the world of cigars, or if you’ve never encountered a cigar beetle story before, it can be pretty scary. The thought of an infestation of gross bugs tearing through your cigar collection unfettered is, well, let’s say it gives even me the shivers. Pull up a chair, light a stogie, pour a drink — if you haven’t already — and let’s talk this over.

What are cigar beetles?

Nondescript cigar bundles for when were cigars invented.
Darling Arias / Unsplash

Cigar beetles, as the name describes, are small beetles that are attracted to dry tobacco leaves. The larvae can hatch under the right temperatures and humidity — high temps and high humidity — and then spread, infesting entire collections. While it may not necessarily be true, you should assume that all cigars, from cheap to expensive, have larvae. They won’t hatch or cause problems unless the temperatures or humidity gets too high in your humidor. A really bad infestation can take days to under a week to destroy an entire collection of hundreds, if not thousands, of cigars.

They are most commonly found on untreated cigars, so your fakes, poorly rolled variants, and so on. While many of today’s cigar manufacturers use measures to prevent their spread, and retailers too, there’s always the chance that some may be let loose in your humidor. Manufacturers and retailers alike may chill or freeze cigar batches before shipping them out to consumers, which helps kill or eliminate beetles and larvae.

Where do they come from?

tobacco farm
REDA&CO / Getty Images

Cigar beetle larvae can come from any and all forms of dry tobacco, including rolled cigars. In fact, the larvae are probably on most of your cigars already. During the fumigation or freezing process, they are eliminated. Today, they’re not as common because, again, manufacturers and retailers freeze or chill cigars to prevent their spread. If you could see the size of retail warehouses, you’d get it instantly. There are basically shelves upon shelves with millions of cigars inside. A beetle infestation would be devastating.

If any beetles are left behind, and your humidor temperatures go above 72 degrees Fahrenheit and the humidity rises above 72 RH, or the cigars are exposed to those conditions, the larvae can hatch. Prolonged periods are the worst. It’s not likely to happen if there’s a quick surge or two, but it’s still a good idea to keep an eye on your cigar collection just in case.

The beetles are natural, they come from mother nature, and they attach to drying tobacco leaves during the cultivation process. Prevention is the best deterrent.

How do you spot a cigar beetle problem?

The beetles eat the tobacco, so you’ll see small pin-sized holes bored through the cigars if there’s an infestation. Because they eat the tobacco and have waste, you’ll also see residue or dust called cigar dust. So, if you see holes or dust, it’s time to take action. The sooner, the better.

The good news is that it’s fairly easy to stop a beetle outbreak if you catch it early.

How to kill the beetles and stop the spread

freezer with ice cream in it
Unsplash

Cold is the answer. Cold kills larvae and it kills beetles, as well.

Go through your cigar collection and throw out any that have holes or show signs of damage. They’re a lost cause. Technically, you can smoke cigars with beetles in them, but it’s not going to be enjoyable.

For the rest of your cigars — with no damage — what you want to do is wrap them in a ziploc bag and put them directly in the freezer. Some recommend putting them in the refrigerator first, but we want to kill the beetles fast. Leave the cigars in the freezer for about three days. Afterward, take them out and move them to the refrigerator for a day. That is so you don’t shock the cigars by putting them back into regular temperatures — the wrappers and tobacco will crack and fall apart if you don’t acclimate them first.

While your cigars are in the freezer, wipe down your humidor with a damp cloth. Use distilled water, as you would normally, and avoid any disinfectants or chemicals. Clean up cigar dust if there is any, and try to remove any debris you find.

When you’re ready, pull the treated cigars from the refrigerator and introduce them back into your humidor.

How to prevent cigar beetles

Here are some additional tips for keeping your cigar collection safe from beetle infestations:

  • Never introduce cellophane-free cigars to your humidor that don’t come from reputable sources.
  • If you don’t trust the cigar, freeze it first.
  • Keep the cellophane on your cigars.
  • Monitor your humidor regularly to ensure the correct humidity and temps.
  • Watch for signs of beetle damage. You’ll know it when you see it.
  • Keep your humidity below 72 RH — I usually recommend keeping it below 70 RH.
  • Don’t let temperatures in your humidor go above 72 degrees.

Do cigars give you a buzz? Is that why people smoke them?
Man in suit smoking cigar in a lounge, relaxing.

Many vices elicit a certain effect, like alcohol, which can leave you feeling buzzed or even get you drunk when consumed en masse. So, it makes sense that people who've never experienced smoking a cigar before might conclude that's what happens when you smoke a stogie. The reality of the experience is a bit, well, smoky. Allow me to explain.
Do cigars give you a buzz or not?
Cigars can give you a slight buzz or make you feel lightheaded and relaxed, but there's a good reason for that. It's actually the nicotine in the cigar that causes it, a chemical known to reach your brain fast -- it can reach your brain in as little as 10 seconds. Nicotine interacts with your brain causing it to release dopamine and norepinephrine (noradrenaline). The dopamine especially is a major culprit, which you may recognize as the "pleasure hormone," often attributed to making you feel happy, ecstatic, relaxed, or sometimes even energetic.

But here's the thing: Most cigars don't make you feel any of that. The experience you'll get depends on the nicotine quantity in the cigar, which itself is determined by the blend or types of tobacco used to make the cigar. Larger-sized cigars and full-bodied cigars tend to have the most nicotine. The is a great example.

Read more
How long do cigars last in a humidor? Can you keep them forever?
Romeo y Julieta cigars in box on table

You may have caught our previous guide on how long cigars last, and a lot of that information is still relevant here. Cigars don't really expire, like perishable foods, but they can lose a lot of flavor and quality over time. It's an odd distinction because some cigars are better when aged as long as they are stored correctly during the aging process.

There are exceptions, but most of them can be attributed to a single rule: What you put in is what you get out. If you're trying to age cheap, poorly-made cigars, the result is not going to be good. If you're trying to age premium cigars, for the most part, you'll be okay. But there's also the point that some cigars just age poorly, regardless of quality or price. It's something you'll learn more over time as you amass a cigar collection and begin keeping cigars in your humidor. Let's focus on the main question: how long do cigars last?

Read more
How much are cigars on average: What can you expect to spend?
What to expect to spend on your cigars
Bundle of cigars on the table from Briley Kenney | The Manual.

 

If you've never dipped your taste buds in the cigar world, you may wonder: How much are cigars on average? Like anything, cigars vary in price from relatively cheap and affordable to incredibly expensive. Premium cigars, considered its own category, are generally pricier and more quality-focused, but they also have varying prices. For the most part, the cost of your average cigar will depend on the brand, quality, and label -- or rather the series of cigars -- that you're interested in purchasing. Even across the same brand, different blends have unique prices, and you'll want to have some idea of what you're looking for going in.

Read more