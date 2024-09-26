 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

How many come in a box, on average? Is it the same for every type of cigar?

By
Ain't They Lovely cigar box with original artwork from Green Bay's Ain't They Lovely cigar company.
Lovely Cigars

You can buy cigars individually, in singles, in five-packs, in ten-packs, in boxes, and in bigger bundles. The actual cigar count in each format varies. Of course, single, five, and ten-packs are self-explanatory. But when it comes to buying a brand new box of cigars, you may get a different count depending on the Vitola, or size of the cigar, and the brand or blend. Let’s crack open the seal on those cigar boxes and explore further.

How many cigars usually come in a box?

Close up of cigars in humidor at home - Briley Kenney from The Manual
Briley Kenney / The Manual

Most cigar boxes come with twenty cigars or in a 20-count variety. However, not all cigar boxes are created equal. Some boutique brands with more expensive or rare cigars will ship boxes with only a ten count. Others will sometimes ship boxes with way more than twenty, starting at 25 and up. For example, the or cigars come in huge boxes of 50. As a single purchase upfront, those large boxes tend to cost more, but if you break it down by the cost of each cigar, it ends up being cheaper. Don’t worry, you can also buy them in smaller quantities of 28 and 30.

Recommended Videos

It’s also cheaper, overall, to buy cigars by the box if you are smoking them regularly. If it’s a cigar you know you love, buying in bulk works out to be cheaper almost always. Cigar shops and cigar venues tend to charge higher and premium prices when you buy the sticks individually. That’s not always the case, there are exceptions to this, but for the most part, you’ll get cigars cheaper by buying them by the box or in bundles.

Related

What are cigar bundles? How are they different?

Nondescript cigar bundles for when were cigars invented.
Darling Arias / Unsplash

Cigar bundles are literally as the name describes “bundles” of cigars. Some of the cheapest cigars can be purchased as bundles, but it’s not necessarily true that they’re always cheap. Like boxes, they come in various quantities. You can buy bundles five, ten, twenty, or more. Many of the cigar retailers have their own no-name bundles. are a great example, or .

Are bundles or boxes better to buy?

Bundle of cigars on the table from Briley Kenney | The Manual.
Briley Kenney / The Manual

I’ll be honest, it doesn’t matter.

It’s more about what you like to smoke and how often you plan to do so. A bundle of twenty cigars that you really love and smoke fairly often is almost always going to be worth the cost. Most premium cigars come in boxes, so keep that in mind. It’s all part of the preparation and presentation.

Brands like Warped, Plasencia, E.P. Carrillo, and Aganorsa ship cigars in boxes of ten. If you can get a great deal, it’s always better to buy them by the box. But if you don’t smoke those brands often, it might be better to buy individually or get your hands on some five-pack deals. Although, you should know that many boutique brands are rarely if ever, included in those kinds of offers.

Look at the cost before you choose

Davidoff Escurio and Aniversario cigars up close by Briley Kenney from The Manual
Briley Kenney / The Manual

If you’re looking at a box of cigars that are $200 for twenty, that works out to about $10 per cigar. If you can find them for an excellent discount, they’re worth even less per cigar. That often works out to be cheaper than buying individually, where a single cigar might cost anywhere from $12 to $15 per stick. The same is true for bundles and similar offers. Look at the cost and work out how much it would be per cigar before making a final decision.

The exception is if you don’t smoke very often. Then, you’ll be better off buying individually, especially if you don’t plan on owning or maintaining a humidor to store them for long periods. I have a 3500-count cabinet humidor with Cigar Oasis, so I have the means and the space to store boxes of cigars. Before I bought my humidor, I did not, so I would buy cigars in smaller increments. I know to some, that may seem obvious, but hey, it may help a few of you out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for nearly two decades. When he's…
How much are cigars on average: What can you expect to spend?
What to expect to spend on your cigars
Bundle of cigars on the table from Briley Kenney | The Manual.

 

If you've never dipped your taste buds in the cigar world, you may wonder: How much are cigars on average? Like anything, cigars vary in price from relatively cheap and affordable to incredibly expensive. Premium cigars, considered its own category, are generally pricier and more quality-focused, but they also have varying prices. For the most part, the cost of your average cigar will depend on the brand, quality, and label -- or rather the series of cigars -- that you're interested in purchasing. Even across the same brand, different blends have unique prices, and you'll want to have some idea of what you're looking for going in.

Read more
Do you inhale cigars? No, never, and here’s why
Why you should never inhale cigars
Man smoking a cigar in a newsboy cap outside.

 

With most smoking activities, such as vapes, cigarettes, and other ways to imbibe that shall not be named, you generally inhale the smoke for the full experience. With cigars, however, you should be doing the exact opposite. You should not be inhaling smoke from a cigar, and there are several reasons why, the most pertinent being that cigar smoke is much richer, hotter, and fuller and will most definitely make you cough and hurt your lungs. It is a common prank that some will play, encouraging others to inhale cigar smoke on their first try, but I would not recommend doing so. Don't listen to those pranksters, either. Sorry, folks.

Read more
How to cut a cigar without a cutter: The emergency guide
Forgot your cigar cutter? We've got you covered
Cigar-cutter-whiskey

So, you've been caught unawares and unassuming, with a cigar in your hand and a lighter in your pocket but nothing to cut it with. That's a bummer. Or is it?

While not the preferred method, you can cut a cigar without a tool like a cutter or scissors. It's pretty simple. You can use your thumbnail to loosen the cap and then pinch it off. But don't worry if you clipped your nails recently; there are other ways to cut a cigar without a tool.

Read more