 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best cigars for a wedding, chosen by a cigar expert

Briley Kenney
By

Man in a tux at a wedding holding a lit cigar.

Cigars offer the perfect celebratory experience, and that’s precisely why people give them out to commemorate a birth or to honor a relationship union and a wedding. In fact, I’d argue one of the absolute best times to smoke a cigar is at a wedding.

The top cigars I’d recommend for a wedding

I will go into more detail about each category below and offer a few more options. But here are my top choices if you want a cheat sheet:

  • Get the in a Double Robusto size for your Best Man.
  • Get the in a Toro size for your groomsmen.
  • Get the in a Robusto size for the rest of your wedding party.
  • Get a or a in the Cello (Rothschilds) size for your family.
  • Get some in the Rothschild size, or in the Petite Corona size for your guests.

The best cigars for a wedding in more detail

Buying cigars for weddings can be tricky because you’re essentially buying for other people, and no matter how well you know someone, you don’t know their tastes unless you smoke with them often. Not to mention, most people don’t like bold cigars, and if they do happen to enjoy cigars, more often than not, they won’t end up finishing one given to them. It means you don’t want to splurge too much because you don’t want those cigars to go to waste.

Related

So, when I choose the cigars, I’m going to make a distinction between who’s getting them and pick an assortment that covers the gamut of options. For the groomsmen, best man, and the rest of the wedding party, maybe even family, you’ll want to go with quality above all. For everyone else, you’ll want a cheap yet enjoyable smoke that won’t ruin your day if someone tosses it after it’s barely lit.

The best wedding cigars for the best man

Arturo Fuente OpusX The Lost City best wedding cigars for the best man.
Arturo Fuente

For the best man, nothing less than the best of the best is worthy. Even if they don’t smoke, you’ll want to make sure their experience is better than the rest.

  • — Toro size
  • — Double Robusto size
  • — Toro size
  • — Robusto or Toro sizes
  • — Exclusivo or Principe sizes

The best wedding cigars for groomsmen

Oliva Serie V Double Toro best Nicaraguan cigars
Oliva

For the groomsmen, you definitely want higher-quality cigars than you’d give to the average guest.

  • — Rothschild size
  • — Robusto or Toro Fino sizes
  • — Robusto or Toro sizes
  • — Toro size
  • — Robusto or Toro sizes
  • — Robusto or Toro sizes

The best cigars for the wedding party

Romeo y Julieta Reserva Real cigar
Romeo y Julieta

The same is true of the wedding party as it is for the groomsmen. It generally includes family and close friends who deserve a higher-quality cigar if they’re going to smoke.

  • — Figurado size
  • — Robusto size
  • — Toro size
  • — Robusto or Toro sizes
  • — Petite Corona or Robusto sizes
  • — Robusto size

The best wedding cigars for family

HVC Cerro Natural best Nicaraguan cigars
HVC

You might want to have a few selections set aside for close family outside the wedding party, especially if they love smoking as much as you do.

  • — Robusto size
  • — Cello (Rothschilds) size
  • — Robusto or Sabrositos (Corona) sizes
  • — Petit Robusto or Toro sizes
  • — Prophet (Robusto) or Odyssey (Toro) sizes

The best wedding cigars for guests

Macanudo Hyde Park Cafe cigar
Macanudo

This is where things get complicated because you cannot plan for everybody’s tastes. Most of the guests will either be inexperienced smokers or trying for their first time. You don’t want anything too full-bodied, certainly nothing above medium, and you want to stick with short smokes — so not too much is wasted if they put it down early.

  • — Petite Corona or Rothschild sizes
  • — Robusto size
  • — Rothschild or Robusto sizes
  • — Rothschild size
  • — Petite Corona or Robusto sizes

Get to know our expert

Casa de Montecristo black ashtray close up with Oliva lighter, JFR and Rare Leaf cigars
Briley Kenney / The Manual

I smoke cigars all the time, and I have many recommendations and plenty of advice to share with others. But none of those things qualify me as an expert. Really, it’s the years of experience, the time I’ve invested in the world of cigars, the excellent connections I’ve made with cigar makers and sellers, and the vast wealth of knowledge I’ve gained during that time. I know what goes into a good cigar, and I’ve certainly earned the right to recommend some to others, whether you’re a beginner and this is your first time smoking or have your own cabinet humidor stocked and maintained. Instead of waxing poetic, I’d rather let my recommendations and advice columns speak for me.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter

Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for Digital Trends or The Manual, he's writing how-to content and guides for other online publications. He's also a ghostwriter for more than one confidential SEO marketing agency. In his downtime, he's either spending time with his family, playing games, or enjoying a good ol' stogie.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

Cigar Club is a subscription box for cigar lovers, and it’s a must try
Selection of cigars in an ashtray resting on a wooden table.

One of the best places to buy cigars is by signing up for Cigar Club. It means you can regularly enjoy a delivery of cigars through your door while enjoying a unique selection. Think of it as a gift to yourself each month. If you’ve mastered how to smoke a cigar and you’re onto the next step of indulging your newfound love, this is your chance to do so. Here’s all you need to know about Cigar Club.
Why you need Cigar Club in your life

A Cigar subscription at Cigar Club takes mere moments to set up. All you need to do is pick which strength you prefer and how many cigars you want to receive in each shipment. Choices include mild and medium, medium and full, or a variety if you want to experiment. If you’re not sure where to begin, check out our cigar strength chart to help you figure things out.

Read more
The 9 best cigar cutters in 2024, tested and chosen by experts
Close-up of hands cutting a cigar with a cigar cutter.

Even if you've never enjoyed a cigar before, besides having one of the best lighters to get started, you'll also need a cigar cutter. You don't want to use scissors, bite off the end, or use a knife because that could damage the wrapper and the head of the cigar. Since the wrapper -- the outer shell around the tobacco, not the cellophane -- is responsible for most of the flavor you'll experience during your smoke, and you want it to remain intact. It can also be pretty annoying when you're trying to smoke, and the head of the wrapper is peeling off. But with one of the best cigar cutters, you can make a clean cut, which will never be a problem.

The first thing to note is that there are different cigar cuts. You can make a straight cut or a v-cut or use a punch, which basically punches a small hole in the head of the cigar to let the smoke and air through. There are also different tools to achieve these cuts, from cigar scissors to tabletop and hand cutters. Ultimately, the proper cut and the right tool for you will come down to personal preference. I prefer a straight cut, but not everyone will agree, and that's okay. Even so, sometimes you have to use another type of cut depending on the size and shape of the cigar, or you may be limited by what kind of tool you have on hand.

Read more
The 8 best places to buy cigars online in 2024
Close-up of a man smoking a cigar.

I'm a cigar man and I love cigars. Give me a Plasencia Alma Fuerte, anything E.P. Carillo, an AJ Fernandez blended smoke, Crowned Heads, or one of Aganorsa's divine cigars, and I'm a happy camper. What I don't like to do, is shop. It's not the shopping itself that's a problem, it's leaving the house and dealing with traffic, unfriendly people, and social overload. So, I rarely hit my local B&M or cigar shops if I can help it. Thank the cigar gods you can buy cigars online and have them shipped right to your doorstep. However, if you don't know where to look or what places offer great benefits -- like free shipping -- you might miss out. Don't worry, that's precisely what I'm here to share. I have gathered all of the best places to buy cigars online in 2024 in one convenient place. And if you need help learning how to smoke a cigar, there's a guide for that. Spoiler: It's really not all that difficult.
The best places to buy cigars online in 2024

Shop at if you want amazing box and bundle deals.
Shop at if you like to take a small risk for some steep deals.
Shop at for its excellent premium selection.
Shop at for a wide variety of well-known brands.
Shop at  if you want individual cigars or package deals.
Shop at for its eclectic mix of tobaccos and flavored cigars.
Shop at for a fantastic experience.
Shop at for its rewards, or to connect with the concierge team.

Read more