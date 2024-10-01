 Skip to main content
What are the best chocolate cigars with dark but sweet flavors?

Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, cocoa -- whatever you like

Chocolate bar in grey container from best chocolate cigars list.
Daniel Fazio / Unsplash

I love chocolate-flavored cigars. One of the best things about this flavor, in particular, is it shows up in a wide range of brands and blends. It’s not something you only find in infused or flavored cigars, for example. Chocolate notes are prominent just about everywhere, especially in some of my favorite premium cigars. That’s precisely why this list will include an eclectic mix of traditional, premium cigars and more flavored varieties. At any rate, you should be able to find something that matches your tastes here, in whatever form that may take. Let’s clip the cap, light it up, and explore with our senses some of the best chocolate cigars I’ve tried in recent memory.

The best chocolate cigars to try

Aganorsa Rare Leaf Reserve Maduro

Aganorsa Rare Leaf Reserve Maduro best Maduro cigars.
Aganorsa

In both the Maduro and Corojo versions, this cigar is like a dessert. It’s also one of my go-to smokes. The Maduro is loaded with notes of chocolate, milk and dark, along with some creaminess, nuttiness, earthy notes, and a wheelbarrow of sweetness. There is some pepper in there but not enough to give you a kick in the teeth. Don’t worry, you can handle it.

E.P. Carrillo Pledge

EP Carrillo Pledge Prequel size with box
EP Carrillo

Most of E.P. Carrillo’s lineup offers chocolate notes, especially the new Encore Black, but that’s regularly sold out and tough to find. Instead, I went with the Pledge, which is also loaded with cocoa and chocolate flavors. You’ll also get some spice, like baking spices, wood and earth, and plenty of sweetness.

My Father Le Bijou 1922

My Father Le Bijou 1922 from best chocolate cigars list
My Father

Sweet cream, dark chocolate, spike, cake or light gingerbread, vanilla, these are just some of the flavors you’ll get from the My Father Le Bijou 1922. Every time I smoke one, I pick up chocolate notes early and they last the entire way through. I can’t promise that’s what your palate is going to hone in on, but even if it doesn’t, this is one hell of a cigar. Enjoy.

Oliva Serie V Melanio Maduro

Oliva Serie V Melanio Maduro from best chocolate cigars list.
Oliva

From the standard Oliva V to the Oliva V Melanio Maduro, pretty much the entire Serie V line will give you hints of chocolate somewhere in the cigar. I chose the Serie V Melanio Maduro, however, because it remains prominent throughout the entire smoke. If chocolate is what you want, you’re going to get it here.

Plasencia Alma Fuerte

Plasencia Alma Fuerte best Maduro cigars
Plasencia

Full disclosure: Chocolate is not the prominent flavor in Plasencia’s Alma Fuerte. What you’ll probably taste more of is leather. But it does feature a rich variation of dark flavors, and it’s downright delicious. I know I use that word a lot, but feel free to check my work here, class. Most reviews mention the chocolatey notes, as well.

Tatiana Classic Chocolate

Tatiana Classic Chocolate from best chocolate cigars list.
Tatiana

If you know anything about the Tatiana brand, you already know they’re infused with various flavors. Vanilla, coffee, and chocolate, they have a decent selection of sweet, highly-flavored cigars. But the one you’re looking for here is the Classic Chocolate. It pretty much tastes like you’re lighting up a milk chocolate candy bar.

Hold on, why is my favorite cigar not on the list?

Cigar shop humidor with lots of brands.

I can only include so many cigars on these lists, so I try to narrow things down. If I listed absolutely every single sweet cigar on the market, we’d both be here for years. However, if you do happen to have a suggestion you’d like to throw at me, go ahead. I can’t promise the list will be amended, but hey, it doesn’t hurt, right? Right?

More chocolate cigars to try

As I said above, I can’t fit everything in this guide, at least not with full elaboration. But here’s a quick list of more chocolate cigars to try:

  • Aging Room Quattro Nicaraguan
  • Alec Bradley Magic Toast
  • CAO Flathead
  • Crowned Heads Juarez
  • Drew Estate Undercrown Maduro
  • Factory Smokes Maduro
  • H Upmann by AJ Fernandez
  • JFR Maduro
  • Joya Antano Dark Corojo
  • Liga Privada No. 9
  • Oliva Serie G Maduro
  • Olmec Maduro
  • Padron 1964 Anniversary Series
  • Any Padron really

If you want to explore on your own, Maduro cigars tend to have a lot of chocolate notes.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer

Briley has been writing about consumer electronics, technology, and many lifestyle topics for nearly two decades. When he's not writing about deals for Digital Trends or The Manual, he's writing how-to content and guides about cigars and more for online publications. He's also a ghostwriter for various publications. In his downtime, he's either spending time with his family, playing games, or enjoying a good ol' stogie.

