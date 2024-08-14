These are the cigar brands you should be smoking

There’s nothing more relaxing than kicking back with the right cigar paired with a sweet beverage of your choice. Whether you’re the type to pick up flavor nuances in every stick or just enjoy a great smoke, I believe there’s a cigar out there for everyone. But if you’re just dipping your fingers in the humidor, or you’re not well-versed in all of the fantastic brands, flavors, and sizes, well, let’s say you might feel a little overwhelmed when you walk into your first cigar shop or pull up one of the online sellers to browse. There are a lot of cigars and brands to choose from. So, it helps to know some of the best cigar brands; that way, at the very least, you know where to look and who has the top selections. Even if you’re a seasoned smoker, you may not know some of these brands, and it’s always good to try something new.

The best cigar brands in 2024

These are not listed in order of best to worst, just alphabetically.

Aganorsa

While Aganorsa provides the tobacco leaves for brands like JFR, Guardian of the Farm, Lunatic, and New Cuba, they also have their own blends like the Supreme Leaf, Aniversario Series, and the La Validación Series. Their brands, or cigars made with Aganorsa’s tobacco, have some of the most unique flavor profiles: rich, full-bodied, and bold. If you have the chance to try anything made by Aganorsa, take it.

Arturo Fuente

Founded by the Carlito Fuente family in 1912, Arturo Fuento cigars are still making exceptional blends today. One of the most prominent is the Hemingway Series, named after the famous writer. They’re also some of the most well-made cigars in the business, always tightly rolled, packed just right, and offering a smooth, pleasant smoke all the way through.

Cohiba

The history of Cohiba is pretty well known, but that’s also because it’s one of the most popular brands on the market, synonymous with the Cuban cigar. Established in 1966 as a limited and private run for Fidel Castro and high-level communist officials, the brand has grown into a powerhouse. Cigars produced for the American market are made from tobacco grown in the Dominican Republic and in a wide variety of blends.

Davidoff

Founded in 1911 by Zino Davidoff, this brand knows how to make a good cigar. Some highlights include the Davidoff Aniversario Special series, Winston Churchill The Late Hour series, and the new Limited Edition Year of the Dragon. Of course, you can’t go wrong with anything Davidoff branded.

Drew Estate

Drew Estate has a huge arsenal of blends like Undercrown, 20 Acre Farm, Liga Privada, and Herrera Esteli. It’s tough to pinpoint “the best” from them, but there’s another reason they’re on the list: Acid. You may recognize Acid as one of the more well-known flavored brands with blends like Kong, Roam, Toast, Deep Dish, Blondie, and 1400cc. For instance, the Acid Extra Ordinary Larry throws in sweet and spicy flavors with a Connecticut Broadleaf Maduro wrapper. It’s an interesting profile, like everything they offer. Don’t be fooled, though, Drew Estate has an excellent lineup of premium brands, too.

E.P. Carrillo

There’s no reason to wax poetic here. E.P. Carrillo is one of my all-time favorite brands. Every blend is innovative, unique, and delicious, and I can’t remember a single time I had a bad smoke from the company. They do a few limited runs each year, but highlights include the Pledge, Encore, La Historia, and the newly blended Allegiance, which was created in collaboration with Oliva.

H. Upmann

From Altadis USA, another huge cigar maker, H. Upmann, was founded by two brothers, August and Hermann Upmann. Since then, it’s been laser-focused on providing smooth, flavorful smokes that embody everything a cigar-smoking experience should be. H. Upmann by AJ Fernandez, 1844 Reserve, The Banker, and the Connecticut by Grupo De Maestros are fantastic call-outs. The new Banker Daytrader blend is getting some positive reviews, too.

La Aroma De Cuba

Rich chocolate and cocoa, vanilla, and hints of fruit like cherry, if these flavor profiles appeal to you, then you’ll feel right at home with one of La Aroma de Cuba’s blends. While the brand has been around for over a century, they’re still providing naturally delicious blends with excellent construction and great pricing. If you haven’t yet, try its main line — La Aroma de Cuba — with a strong cup of coffee in the morning, like Cuban coffee, an Espresso, or an Americano.

La Aurora

If you want a company that’s been making cigars for over a hundred years — over one hundred and twenty to be more precise — La Aurora is one of the top choices. They continue to push the envelope with recent releases, offering a blend of delicious but classic flavors with cigars handcrafted in the Dominican Republic today, just like they were in 1903. If you’ve never had a La Aurora cigar before, you’re in a for a treat.

Montecristo

Crafted with some of the finest tobacco worldwide, Montecristo cigars are an exemplary and respected industry staple. No surprise there because it’s one of the oldest cigar brands. Like Cohiba, it’s also one of the most recognizable Habanos brands, even internationally. If you’re just starting, try the Montecristo White Label or the Montecristo No 2, but you can’t go wrong with any of its blends, and that’s a fact.

My Father

Don Jose Pepin Garcia and the Garcia family have been in the cigar business since 2002-2003 — Don Pepin was in the industry working with Cohiba, Partagas, and Montecristo for much, much longer — but My Father wasn’t created until about six years later. Based in Esteli, Nicaragua, the brand has become a celebrity in the cigar world thanks to 90+, 95+, and 97-rated cigars. You could pick any blend they make off a shop’s shelf, and it would be an excellent smoke. Notables include El Centurion, La Promesa, Le Bijou 1922, The Judge, and any of its numbered series like My Father No. 1.

Oliva

Oliva is another staple of the cigar world, known and beloved by pretty much everyone. That’s probably because the brand has been making cigars since the late 1800s — 1886. They have no shortage of blends, from mild to full-bodied, but standouts include the V Melanio series, Oliva V, Series O, and Serie G.

Padron

Padron is a premium smoke blended with the best Nicaraguan tobacco money can buy. The brand is well known as a high-quality maker in cigar circles, with cigars that are highly coveted for their incredibly flavorful, full-bodied blends. If you want to try a finely aged cigar, Padron is where you should go. Top picks include the self-titled line, the 1964 Anniversary Series, and the 50th Anniversary series.

Plasencia

Plasencia is somewhat of an enigma in the cigar world. The brand itself is relatively new, especially compared to some of the greats, but every blend smokes like an expertly crafted stick. That’s because its founders, Nestor Plasencia, and his sons, have been in the Nicaraguan and Honduran cigar game for a long time. The Alma Fuerte series is a must, but the 149 and 151 Cosecha and Reserva Original blends are worth trying at least once.

San Cristobal

Created by Don Pepin Garcia, a name you may already recognize, San Cristobal is best known for its complex, spicy flavor profiles. Most are medium to full-bodied, with a delightful range of nuanced flavors, including leather, pepper spice, earth, and subtly sweet flavors — like dark chocolate or coffee. Check out the Revelation, Ovation, Elegancia, and self-titled blends.

Tatuaje

The first Tatuaje cigars were created in collaboration between the brand’s founder, Pete Johnson, and Jose Pepin Garcia — of the My Father brand. Made with Nicaraguan tobacco, Tatuaje’s blends are always worth lighting up. From the 15th Anniversary series to the Havana VI and Seleccion de Cazador, you can rest assured you’re about to have a great and relaxing experience.

More cigar brands to consider

Don’t get upset if you don’t see your favorite brand above. We get it, but we couldn’t possibly include every cigar maker — there are so many. That said, here are a few other excellent brands to buy your cigars from:

601 Cigars

Acid

Alec Bradley

Anything blended by AJ Fernandez

Ashton

AVO

Black Label Trading Company

Caldwell

CAO

Camacho

Casa Fernandez

Crowned Heads

Foundation

HVC

La Gloria Cubana

Macanudo

Perdomo

Rocky Patel

Romeo y Julieta

Trinidad

Warped

Why you should trust us?

Cigars are my thing. I regularly try out new smokes on my never-ending mission to stock up my 3,500+ count Olde English humidor at home or any of the other small humidors strategically placed around my house. Of course, that doesn’t define an expert. I’ve been smoking for years and have several connections within the cigar industry, which means I also have insider knowledge. You may not agree with some of my choices, and that’s okay. Everyone has different tastes, but I know how to spot an excellent smoke regardless. This is a great place to start if you’re looking for solid recommendations.

FAQ: More cigar tips for your cutter

What makes a cigar brand one of “the best” out there?

Cigars are handmade, which means they’re rarely, if ever, perfect. Getting a poorly rolled cigar from a high-end brand is possible. But when it comes to being the best, the top brands consistently provide reliable and enjoyable smokes. Duds should be rare; even when they happen, the blend should still be flavorful, aromatic, and an all-around welcome experience. Every brand selected for our list offers precisely that.

How do I spot a good cigar?

The top traits you want in a cigar include high-quality tobacco and wrappers, a tight but draw-friendly roll, and one that provides an even burn when lit. You’ll also want something that offers rich, complex flavor profiles, whether consistent all through or whether it changes as you smoke. Some cigars will taper off in strength or change flavors in the second third — cigar blends are usually divided into thirds when reviewed.

Admittedly, some traits that make a good cigar good won’t be evident until you light them up, which is precisely why you want to buy from reputable brands.

A well-humidified cigar should be a healthy blend of soft, spongy, and firm. Too firm, where you hear a cracking noise, means the cigar is dried out, and the flavors will be dull. If it’s too soft and spongy, it’s over-humidified, and you might want to let it dry out using a dry box technique. Either way, the cigar will have issues burning evenly and maybe even staying lit. You want it right in the middle, not too much humidity or not too little. If you’re storing them in a humidor at home, the best rh or humidity range is between 65% and 70%.

Are expensive cigars better and worth it?

Not necessarily, no. Expensive cigars can be incredible, but some offer the same experience as more affordable options. It depends on the brand and the blend. Some boutique brands, for example, like Plasencia, La Flor Dominicana, E.P. Carrillo, and Tatuaje, make rich and flavorful cigars that are just as good, if not better, than the most expensive cigars on the market.

It’s also important to understand that everyone will enjoy a different flavor profile, like food and beverages. You might not like medium or full-body cigars, or you may not like mild cigars. Even in those strength categories, you may find flavors you don’t like or flavors you cherish. At least when you’re first starting to smoke, don’t be afraid to experiment.

How do I store cigars for later?

If you’re keeping your cigars for an extended period, any longer than a day, you should store them in a humidor. You don’t need a huge humidor. There are desktop and medium-sized ones available. To explain how to care for and store your cigars in a humidor would take an entirely separate guide. As it happens, we have a Cigar Humidor 101 guide already.

Where can I find good cigars?

Besides the brands listed above, you can find good cigars at some of the best places to buy cigars online. Depending on where you live, you should also be able to find some decent cigars at a brick-and-mortar cigar shop near you.

Why pair cigars with something sweet?

You should pair your cigar with a sweet beverage for a few reasons. For starters, the cigar smoke and heat will dry out your mouth, which can be unpleasant, especially if you’ve never smoked before. Sipping a cold, sweet beverage in between puffs can help with that.

Cigar smoke and nicotine contained in tobacco can produce a bitter taste on the tongue. Pairing it with a sweet beverage counteracts this and can help refresh your palate, helping you pick up some nuanced flavors better.

Finally, and this is debated by some cigar enthusiasts, but it’s still worth sharing. Nicotine, smoke, and tobacco can affect your blood sugars — they can go up or down. A sweet beverage helps with any decrease you might experience. Nicotine has also been known to raise blood sugar levels, so if you have Diabetes, it’s something to consider and monitor.