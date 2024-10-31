 Skip to main content
The best spooky cigars for Halloween to smoke while enjoying the festivities

By
Tatuaje Monster Smash box art on table with Halloween decor -- Briley Kenney The Manual
Briley Kenney / The Manual

All Hallows’ Eve. Halloween. Hallowe’en. Halloweenie. Whatever you call it, it’s the spooky season. Technically, it’s been spooky season all month, but I’ve been waiting to share this list, specifically. The weather has also cooled off in most places, which means it’s the perfect time to light up and enjoy a stogie. If you’re getting ready to hang out around the house, hand out some candy, go exploring the neighborhood, or whatever fun thing you do for Halloween — you might need a companion or two. Naturally, I threw together a list of the best spooky cigars for Halloween. Either they have a matching theme, with monsters and ghouls, or they have the ideal profile for fall and Halloween weather. Let’s dive in.

Aganorsa Guardian of the Farm Cerberus

Guardian of the Farm Cerberus cigars up close from Aganorsa
Aganorsa

Named after the monstrous three-headed watchdog of the underworld, Guardian of the Farm Cerberus borrows precisely the same style for its label. The Guardian of the Farm series was actually created as a tribute to the watchdogs that protect Aganorsa farms — these days, they mostly lay around rather than do some guarding. Either way, this cigar is phenomenal. Made with a vintage Corojo 2012 wrapper, Nicaraguan binder, and fully aged Nicaraguan filler. It’s very nutty, chocolatey, and creamy, with notes of earth, cinnamon, coffee, and more. It’s perfect for Halloween, so go grab some.

Alec Bradley Black Market Filthy Ghooligan

alec-bradley-black-market-filthy-ghooligan-with-box
Alec Bradley

Look, I’m not an Alec Bradley guy. Sorry, folks, that’s how it is. But if you’re after Halloween and spooky-themed cigars, you can’t overlook the Black Market Filthy Ghooligan no matter what. Only 1,500 boxes were made, so this is very much a limited edition. It features a dark barber pole design with a weave of Ecuadorian Habano and Connecticut Broadleaf wrappers. Underneath, an Indonesian Besuki binder holds in Nicaruagaun fillers from Esteli, Condega, and Jalapa. But there’s also a small bit of Dominican Piloto, Cubano leaf in there. Give a shot, you filthy animal.

Punch Diablo

punch-diablo-el-diablo-with-box
Punch

Made by AJ Fernandez at his factory in Esteli, Nicaragua, you already know this one is going to be good. Featuring four-year-aged Ligero from Nicaragua and Honduras, a strikingly black six-year-aged Connecticut Broadleaf binder, and an Ecuadorian Sumatra Oscuro wrapper — also extra-aged and fermented — this dark, aromatic smoke is one for the witches. You’ll pick up lots of earth, wood, leather, and some dark roast, coffee, cocoa, and lots of pepper on the retrohale. Even if you don’t normally like Punch, I say give this one a try. You might find yourself enchanted.

Tatuaje Monster Series

Tatuaje Monster Smash box open with cigars visible -- Briley Kenney The Manual
Briley Kenney / The Manual

This year’s monster sampler is the Monster Smash, packed to the brim with fourteen different monster-themed blends like The Frank, The Drac, The Mummy, The Jekyll, and, well, you get the idea. Every year, the brand’s founder, Pete Johnson, releases a new limited edition blend in the series. This year, for 2024, the release is the Wolfman Redux, a rehash of the original Wolfman release from 2011. But here’s the thing, any cigar from this series will do. If you can get your hands on one this year, I highly recommend going for it. They’re all good despite all being made with different blends. I probably don’t have to say this, but they’re also very Halloween-ish.

Viaje Halloween The Crow

Viaje The Crow Hallwoeen release for cigars
Viaje

Viaje is another brand that regularly releases cigars for Halloween and the spooky season. This year, they’ve called attention to The Crow, a design they’ve featured in years past but only as a motive on existing packaging. In other words, this year The Crow is the big focus. With this one, you’re getting a Nicaraguan blend with a Corojo ’99 wrapper and Nicaraguan fillers. These little bad boys are going to sell out fast. They’re already sold out in most places.

Warped Isla Del Cocodrilo

warped-isla-del-cocodrilo-cigars-with-box
Warped

As a tribute to the island of Cuba from Kyle Gellis, Warped Cigars’ founder, this release borrows Cuba’s crocodile motive. You see, the island has long been called the “island of the crocodile” because of its shape. The Isla Del Cocodrilo is packed with some unique tobacco, starting with the desflorado Ecuador Habano wrapper, a dual Ecuadorian Habano 2000 and Brazilian Arapiraca binder, and Nicaraguan filler. Expect lots of earthy notes, baking spices, cream, cedar, and beyond. If you can, I’d smoke this one down by the lake, maybe with a certain oversized croc looming.

More spooky cigars for Halloween

You know how it is. I couldn’t possibly fit every single cigar that matches on this list. But I can definitely call out some more recommendations. Here are some additional spooky cigars for Halloween and fall:

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
