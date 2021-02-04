The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Valentine’s Day gift-giving for the female in your life is just as much an art form as it is an introspective exercise: how well do you really know this person? Whether the answer to that is one Zoom date deep or better than the Blink 182 song that lives rent-free in your head, we’ve put together a simple yet brilliant three-step plan for you to win over the lady in your life on 2-14, as approved by female friends of The Manual.

Be thoughtful and creative. While indeed your presence is a present, you are not the present! If there’s one thing all women have learned over the past year, it’s the importance of celebrating and finding joy in small moments. What speaks most to your girl’s interests and values? Could she benefit more from a spa day, truffles and tequila, or all of the above? See it, like it, wrap it, give it.

Prepare. Schedule 15 minutes in your calendar to knock the gift and card out in one shot this weekend. The chances that you can do this directly from your couch are very high. You’ll probably get bonus points for hinting that you’ve been planning something this far in advance!

And for the love of all things sacred, please get a card and write something heartfelt. It doesn’t have to be The Odyssey in length, but reminiscing over a moment you shared together or why you value your partner more than ever during these trying times will go a long way.

The Thoughtful Gifts

A beautiful memory book or photographs of time you’ve spent together.

Artifact Uprising Everyday Photo Book

Artifact Uprising offers premium finishes like thick quality paper, foolproof image layouts, and custom foil stamping make for the chicest time capsule.

Polaroid Now i-Type Instant Camera

Beautifully capture special moments in an instant, available for a limited time in a Valentine’s-ready red and white colorway.

Santo Gallery

We may not be able to travel these days, but you can still gift her a beautiful image of a place you visited together with these affordable prints, which include free frames.

The ‘Her Time’ Gift

Little luxuries that feel like indulgences.

Royal Craft Wood Bathtub Caddy Tray

If baths are her thing, Royal Craft’s quality lacquered bamboo features multiple side trays and accessory slots perfect for books, wine, or snacks.

The Feelist Staycation Detoxifying Salt Soak Mini

Vegan and cruelty-free, The Feelist’s mineral blend of Himalayan, Epsom and sea salts soothe the body while lavender and vanilla oils relax the mind.

Glossier Body Hero Dry-Touch Oil Mist

Glossier’s Neroli-scented dry body oil is formulated with antioxidant-rich sunflower seed, grapeseed, and oat oils to deeply moisturize skin.

The At-Home Spa Gift:

Replicate her favorite bougie facial with these standout beauty products.

Herbivore Self Love Facial Ritual Kit

Cult botanical line Herbivore’s Self Love ritual kit offers an assortment of the brand’s best-selling skincare items, including their Prism exfoliating glow facial and Emerald line oil for colder days. If you haven’t seen your girl massaging her face with a stone already, the rose quartz gua sha is the tool to help reduce puffiness and ease facial muscle tension.

Franz Skincare Microcurrent Mask Trial

Korean brand Franz Skincare uses an impressive dual mask system to bring the world’s first non-invasive microcurrent facial at home. Their Tissue X microcurrent technology sends healing waves through layers of skin and has been clinically proven to tighten and tone. The Enriching mask simultaneously restarts collagen production and protects your skin barrier using a unique blend of Micro Hyaluronic Acid, panthenol, and ceramides.

The Tasteful Vice:

Gummies, truffles, and/or tequila. You can’t go wrong with these choices.

Lord Jones Valentine’s Day CBD Gumdrops

Lord Jones’ deliciously chill gumdrops are handmade in small batches and pack a 20mg CBD punch each. Their limited edition passion fruit flavor will only be available through the end of the month or until supplies last.

Cincoro Añejo Tequila

As if the elegant glass bottle itself weren’t impressive enough, Cincoro’s Añejo is aged for 24-28 months, over twice the minimum one-year requirement for Añejo tequila. With different levels of notes on the nose (toasted oak and maple), palate (sweet cooked agave and butterscotch), and an extended elegant finish (dark chocolate), Cincoro Añejo is wonderfully smooth and complex enough to savor on its own.

Milk Bar Red Velvet Truffle Dozen Box

Milk Bar’s signature bite-sized truffles now come in a limited edition flavor featuring chocolate cake, chocolate chips, cream cheese and red velvet crumbs inside. We don’t blame you if you want to stash one for yourself!

