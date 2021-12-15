These are 11 of the Best Gifts for Women

Whether you’re buying a gift for your girlfriend, fiancé, wife, mom, sister, aunt, neighbor, or gal pal, it can be difficult to find just the right gift for the special woman in your life. Of course, every woman has her own tastes, interests, and personality, and on the whole, most guys agree that shopping for women they love is no easy task. Should you go with a tried-and-true classic like flowers or chocolate, or will she think that shows no thought or creativity? Will buying a fitness or self-care-related gift be taken as a subtle hint she needs to improve her health? If you buy the wrong size of clothing will she question her body size and feel bad?

These questions only scratch the surface of concerns many guys feel when buying gifts for women. Don’t worry; we’ve helped take the guesswork out of the otherwise stressful process of buying the best gifts for women. Below, we’ve put together a list of 11 great ideas for awesome gifts for women.

MYX II Plus Exercise Bike

Indoor cycling workouts have become all the rage and if you want to truly be the gift-giving hero of the year, gift a special woman in your life the MYX II Plus. This indoor cycle system goes way beyond a standard exercise bike, delivering premium gym-qualify performance at a home-exercise-equipment price. The MYX II Plus comes with the Star Trac exercise bike (in black or white), which has a 21.5-inch integrated, sleek, interactive touchscreen tablet that can be used to stream thousands of workouts. There are new sessions added weekly and the trainers are top-notch. The tablet also reports in-workout stats like heart rate, speed, cadence, and distance. Also included are a Polar OH1 heart rate monitor (which can park with the Apple Watch), a stabilizer mat to go under the bike, an exercise mat for core work and stretching, a high-quality EVA foam roller, a resistance band, and a six-piece weight set with a kettlebell for strength training exercises. The MYX II Plus is backed by a 12-month warranty, and a subscription to MYX membership is $39/month. The one thing is that you’ll probably also want to get one for yourself!

Maker Can Club

It’s hard to go wrong by gifting wine, but instead of just picking out a favorite merlot or rose, give a special woman in your life a subscription to the Maker Can Club. The Maker Can Club ships your giftee either 12 or 24 cans of unique wine every three. As a woman-run business, Maker strives to highlight boutique and innovative winemakers (especially women) with premium canned wines. Subscriptions are customizable so that the recipient can select wines she likes and voice her preferences. Can Club members also get access to limited release wines and can participate in “Meet the Maker” virtual events.

Learn More

Jack Wolfskin Women’s Echo

Jack Wolfskin prides itself on manufacturing top-of-the-line activewear in a sustainable, ethical, environmentally friendly way. The Jack Wolfskin Women’s Echo is a cozy fleece pullover suitable for everything from hiking, adventuring, and playing sports to cozying up at home to read a book or enjoy a favorite TV show. The pullover is made with a soft Nanuk 100 fleece fabric derived from 100% recycled materials. It’s lightweight yet insulating and is nice and thin so it can be packed in a bag with minimal bulk.

Goodr Sunglasses

Goodr Running Sunglasses are affordable, fashionable, high-performing sunglasses for active women. The glare-reducing, polarized lenses have UV400 protection to provide ideal optical clarity while protecting her eyes from 100% of the harmful UV rays. Whether she likes running, hiking, walking the dog, cycling, playing tennis, or sunbathing on the patio, the Goodr Running Sunglasses stay in place without bouncing and are feather light so she’ll forget she even has them on.

Tronsmart T6 Plus Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Who doesn’t like listening to music, audiobooks, or podcasts with crystal clear audio? While a pair of earbuds is certainly one way to go, she likely has a favorite pair in her ears most of the day already. Give her another way to enjoy her favorite audio in a more ambient way with the Tronsmart T6 Plus Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. With a Bluetooth speaker, she can bring the party or listen while cooking, showering, cleaning, relaxing, and even playing sports outside without having to be shut off from the world with earbuds jammed into her ears. The Tronsmart T6 has excellent bass for a full sound, is IPX6 waterproof, and has an impressive 15-hour playback battery life.

Laguna Moon Organic Bath Bombs

Encourage a special woman in your life to relax and indulge in a soothing bath with Laguna Moon Organic Bath Bombs. This value set has 25 handmade, organic bath bombs, three bubble bath bars, and two packs of dried rose petals for a fragrant, romantic bath. The bath bombs are made with premium ingredients like fresh flowers that have been air-dried naturally to retain their botanical aroma, pure essential oils, and shea butter and coconut oil to moisturize and nourish her skin. Each organic bath bomb has a unique scent, with options like coconut vanilla, honeysuckle, grapefruit, strawberry, and ocean breeze.

Hatch Restore Sound Machine

Help her sleep peacefully with the Hatch Restore, a smart sound machine and sleep device made for adults. It is fully customizable and controllable via the easy-to-use app, allowing users to select the sound, volume, night light color and brightness, and timer/sleep schedule. There are more than 30 sounds in the free version of the app (and more if you pay for the annual membership), each of which is high fidelity, realistic, and clear. The Hatch Restore also has a customizable reading light and nightlight, and options for sleep programming and bedtime and morning routines. There is a sunrise alarm, which taps into the body’s natural circadian rhythms and gently wakes you with a sunrise glow, and you can use blue-light blocking functions to wind down before bed.

Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Gift Set

Essential oils can set the mood of the bedroom, living room, or office and can help promote relaxation and wellness. The Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Gift Set has everything needed to get started with diffusing delicious-smelling, aromatic essential oils. It includes a 400ml Ultrasonic Diffuser with 20 therapeutic-grade essential oils. This elegant diffuser has a timer and seven ambient light settings to further create the exact ambiance she wants. There are no additives or fillers in the essential oils, and each vial is 10 ml. The scents that come with the diffuser include lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg, clove, spearmint, rosemary, juniper berry, cinnamon, lemon, sandalwood, ylang-ylang, frankincense, lemon, clary sage, grapefruit, and bergamot.

Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino Maker

Is there a woman on your gift list that loves coffee? If so, she’ll love the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino Maker. This sleek machine comes with a dishwasher-safe milk frother, so she can make everything from a started cup of coffee to a fancy latte with extra foam. It has a premium metal finish and is compatible with any K-cup pod, from dark roast coffee to gourmet hot chocolate. The coffee machine is simple to control, automate, and clean and has an impressive list of functions.

Bombas Women’s Gripper Slipper

Help her keep her feet warm and cozy with these Bombas Women’s Gripper Slippers. Though Bombas is best known for its high-quality socks and buy-one-donate-one business model, these slipper socks are just as comfortable and well-made and make a perfect gift. They have a plushy sherpa lining and a cute knit pattern. Grippy soles prevent slipping and they pack down flat for convenient travel.

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Set

Does the lady in your life like to travel? Feed her wanderlust soul with the Coolife Luggage Set. Available in both three- or four-piece options and the full rainbow of colors, these luggage sets are affordable and lightweight yet durable for years of exploring the world. Each piece has spinner wheels, a hard shell, interior mesh pockets, and can be locked. The three-piece luggage set comes with a 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch-tall piece, all of which fit into one another for space-saving storage. The four-piece set adds a cute 16-inch one as well. Made of ABS plastic, even the largest piece of luggage is under 10 pounds, giving her weight to play with, loading the bag up with her favorite shoes, clothes, and travel souvenirs without incurring extra baggage fees. COOLIFE Luggage Sets are backed with a two-year warranty.

