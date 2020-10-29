The 6 Best Sunglasses for Men to Wear in 2020

Looking for the best men’s sunglasses doesn’t have to be such a hassle. Whether you’re adventure-minded or want to go for a more stylish look to match your suit, there’s a perfect pair of sunglasses for you. From aviator glasses to sport sunglasses, there are many options to choose from. Plenty of brands are making men’s sunglasses that break the mold in terms of price, frame shape, and design.

With that in mind, we have gathered some of the best sunglasses for men from top brands such as Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, and Persol among others. You can easily pull off any of these sunglasses no matter what season.

Garrett Leight Co. Brooks 47 Sunglasses

Looking to invest in a new pair of sunglasses that blend a dressy feel with strong quality and dependability? That’s Garrett Leight for you, and specifically, the Brooks 47 Sunglasses are the pair you need. Made to wear at a moment’s notice with a camp collar shirt or your best summer suit. Although these glasses can easily mesh well with almost any type of outfit.

Sunski Topekas Sunglasses

By far the most affordable sunglasses on this list, and yet also perhaps the toughest, the Sunski Topekas Sunglasses are the perfect sunglasses to bring to the beach, the pool, or any outdoor adventure for that matter. Aside from that, they are also impeccably stylish so you can totally wear them on a casual day.

Ray-Ban 2132 New Wayfarer Classic

A pair of Ray-Bans are in the more expensive price range but you can be assured that they are comfortable and built to last. If you only had to buy one pair of sunglasses for the whole year, the Ray-Ban 2132 New Wayfarer Classic is a great choice. With a classy black frame, you can easily match it with any outfit for a casual to snappy look.

Tom Ford Arnaud

If you value stylishness first and foremost, the Tom Ford Arnaud are the sunglasses for you. These black polarized sunglasses will not only protect your precious eyes from harmful rays but they also give you a more sophisticated appearance. Modern meets classy with this pair of high-end sunglasses by Tom Ford.

Persol 2445S

Persol is among the most popular sunglasses brands on the market, so it’s safe to say that their glasses are tried and tested to be effective. The Persol 2445S are one of their best sunglasses, especially if you have photosensitive eyes. You can also customize the lens according to your preference. Aside from the eye-saving lenses, these glasses make a cool fashion staple.

Oakley Holbrook

It’s not easy to find suitable sunglasses for winter, let alone winter sports. Fortunately, the Oakley Holbrook is a durable pair of sunglasses perfect for skiing and snow sports. If you’re the type of guy who engages in these activities, you can’t go wrong with these sunglasses. With 100% UV protection lenses, they block harmful rays produced by the winter sun.

Sunglasses are an example of the kind of gear you need to have on hand each and every day. Looking for more sunglasses to consider? You can check out our top picks for the best round sunglasses and anti-fog sunglasses for men.

Editors' Recommendations