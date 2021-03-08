The 10 Best Men’s Running Sunglasses for a Glare-Free Run

With spring nearly sprung, now is the perfect time to dust off those sneakers and start running outside again. When temperatures start to rise, a reliable pair of polarized sunglasses is as important as wearing sunblock on your outdoor runs.

That’s why the best running sunglasses for men offer year-round protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Designed to make your peepers comfortable and relaxed while you jog, proper eyewear does more than just keep you from squinting.

A solid pair of running shades stays in place, keeps the wind out of your eyes, and feels comfortable while you hit the road. Unlike regular sunglasses that fog up and slip down your sweaty nose, these shades are designed to literally go the extra mile — and represent some of the best fitness gear for runners.

The result is a noticeable boost in your overall athletic performance – whether you’re an ultra-marathoner or a casual jogger. For shades that are bound to become your new running buddies, we’ve made a selection of the best sunglasses for runners. Keep the glare off your eyes and go the distance by making these running sunglasses part of your essential gear. Don’t forget to invest in the best running shoes for men.

Best Overall: Headland by Sunski

If you’re looking for running sunglasses that check all the boxes, you’ve found your match with Sunski’s Headland sunglasses These flattering shades feel great and look even better on all face shapes. Made from recycled plastic, the frame is superlight and flexible. The lens delivers polarized UV protection while offering great visibility and just the right amount of light transmission.

Most Durable: ForceFlex FF500

Virtually unbreakable, the ForceFlex FF500 is the most durable pair of running sunglasses out there. No matter how much you use and abuse these babies, you can be sure that they won’t scratch, crack, or otherwise get damaged. Aloong with a flexible and long-lasting frame, the lens in these glasses offers complete UVA/UVB protection and comfortable visibility.

Best Budget: The OG by goodr

Ideal for beginning runners who have a lot of new gear to buy, goodr’s OGs are the best budget running sunglasses. At an affordable price, these budget-friendly sunglasses feel great on your eyes while you jog. You’ll love their efficient grip coating that keeps the nose piece from slipping or bouncing while giving you a snug and lightweight feel. As for sun protection, you can be sure that their UV400 polarized lens keeps UVA and UVB rays away from your eyes.

Most Stylish: Nike EV1027-063

You’re a committed runner who wants to look like an elite runner. From mile one, the stylish design of the Nike EV1027-063 Hyper Force gives you the style you’re looking for. With the superior eye protection of Nike sunglasses for running, these shades feature a slick white frame with orange detailing that looks high-end and determined. Your eyes will love the one-piece lens with superior coverage and clarity at all times of day.

Best for Long Distances: Oakley Flak Jacket Xlj

Distance runs have nothing on you when you’re wearing the Oakley Flak Jacket Xlj sunglasses. Say good-bye to that annoying fog that causes you to stop and clean your lenses every few steps. These are the shades you need to keep your focus and zen every stride of the way. With their snug fit and 100% UV protection, these shades give you all the clarity you need to train for that marathon you’ve always wanted to conquer.

Best for Small Faces: Tifosi Jet Sunglasses

Guys with slim faces will find their perfect fit with the Tifosi Jet Sunglasses. While you get your miles in, these lightweight and seamless shades are sure to stay on and keep your eyes protected from UV rays. And for a custom fit, their hydrophilic rubber nose piece conforms to your face to give you an even better grip the more you sweat.

Best for Large Faces: Oakley Crossrange XL Shield

Runners with a wide face can enjoy full protection from the sun’s rays with the Oakley Crossrange XL Shield. With a wider bridge and a lens height that fits right, these lenses were designed for you. Forget about those pressure points that make regular sunglasses feel tight and fit awkward. These comfortable shades aren’t just the right size, they also feature earsocks and nosepads that stay on no matter how much you sweat.

Most Versatile: Ray-Ban New Wayfarer

For shades that you can also wear on your rest days, look no further than the Ray-Ban New Wayfarer. With an updated classic style, these are the trusty sunglasses you can live in. They’re fashionable and comfortable while you run or lounge. Choose the size that works for you and enjoy polarized UV protection with durability and style.

Best for Trail Running: Oakley Men’s Oo9313 Evzero Path

Any experienced runner knows that trail running is its own beast. With sunglasses that enhance color and contrast, the Oakley Men’s Oo9313 Evzero Path adapt to different amounts of sunlight and to let you see all the details around you. They’re a comfortable pair of transition lenses that offer durability and functionality.

Best Interchangeable Lenses: Native Eyewear Catamount Polarized Sunglasses

With different lens colors that offer a variety of light filters, the Native Eyewear Catamount Polarized Sunglasses enhance your depth perception to help you see better on all running terrains. With these sunglasses, you can reduce eye fatigue and accommodate to different light conditions. While the frames don’t include the extra lenses, they give you the option to exchange them and make sure you have the right lens for all your different activities.

Why Do Runners Wear Sunglasses?

Runners wear sunglasses for comfort, fashion, and eye health. Running shades reduce glare, keep small particles out of your eyes and help you have better visibility while outdoors. A pair of running sunglasses that offer clarity and UV protection are key to your success as a runner.

Do I Need Polarized Sunglasses for Running?

Polarized lenses keep reflecting light out of your eyes, making it easier for you to see under bright conditions. While some running sunglasses are not polarized and still offer protection from the sun’s harmful UV rays, polarized lenses make your eyes more comfortable than non-polarized lenses. If your eyes are sensitive to light, a pair of polarized sunglasses can help diminish the intensity of sunlight while allowing you to see with better sharpness and clarity.

