8 Best Fitness Gear for Runners 2021: Shoes, Clothes, Equipment

Running is one of the most accessible sports in terms of gear. All you need is a pair of tennis shoes and a running trail and you can go for miles. Running workouts can increase speed, agility, and strength, and help you clear your head after a long workday. Even though running may seem easy, there’s definitely an art to getting into a groove and avoiding things like blisters and twisted ankles.

Investing in a few pieces of high-quality, dependable gear will save you time and money in the long run (pun definitely intended). If you’re really serious about dedicating yourself to the craft of running, reading books from accomplished runners/writers will certainly encourage and inspire you to get up off the couch and hit the trail.

If you’re serious about your running routine and want to take your workouts to the next level, here are the best fitness products for runners.

Best Treadmill: Echelon Stride

Running outside feels amazing under certain conditions. When the weather is perfect and you have a scenic daytime route planned out, you can hit the ground running and keep going until you’re out of breath and your legs feel like they’re about to give out. When the weather turns south or you need to work in a late-night or early-morning run when there’s no daylight, running indoors on a treadmill will help you sweat it out on your schedule. The Echelon Stride features live and on-demand classes from world-class instructors and allows runners to connect with a community to hold them accountable to their goals, as well as challenge them to reach new heights. The Stride also has auto-folding technology, which makes it a great pick for small spaces.

Best Running Shoes: Cloudstratus Running Shoes

These Swiss-engineered running shoes make it feel like you’re running on clouds instead of pavement. The dual sequential cushioning system gives it that plush comfort, while the connected forefoot construction keeps you in control and the heel counter provides maximum support. The second layer of cushion helps absorb residual impact and add even more propulsion, so you can run faster and keep running longer.

Best Running Socks: R-Gear No Show Socks

Keep your feet dry, comfortable, and blister-free with these breathable, cushioned socks. The secret to their moisture-wicking abilities is in the special dual-layer moisture removal system, which moves moisture off the skin to the outer layer. The flat toe seam and in-step hugging arch band help prevent blisters so you can run far without fear that you’ll be limping home.

Best Undergarments: Runderwear Men’s Boxer Briefs

It’s something you don’t think about as a problem until it’s too late – chafing. Runderwear is the peak of performance underwear for men who live an active lifestyle. Runderwear’s selection of men’s undergarments are designed to keep you chafe-free and in ultimate comfort throughout the duration of your run, whether you’re running a 5K or a marathon. The Boxer Shorts feature silicone leg grippers to hold them in place during exercise, so you never have to worry about pulling down your pants every half mile.

Best Running Jacket: Stio Men’s Pinion Down Pullover

This Pinion Down Pullover from Stio is the perfect outerwear for battling unexpected chills in any season. If you live in a mountain town or anywhere where the weather can turn unpredictable in a matter of minutes, you know the importance of a great all-weather jacket. This one features a lightweight, abrasion- and weather-resistant shell and water-repellent down to keep you warm even during a light shower. It’s a must-have functional and fashionable jacket for anyone who never lets a little rain get in the way of their morning or evening run.

Best Long Sleeve: Nike Men’s Element ½ Zip Running Long Sleeve Shirt

While most men love the tan one gets from running shirtless in the summer, during the cold months it’s all about the layers. We love this quarter-sleeve shirt from Nike because it’s breathable while still keeping you warm and protected from the elements. The Nike Dri-FIT technology accelerates drying and moisture management, so even if you work up a sweat you’ll still be comfortable.

Best Running Tights: DSG Men’s Cold Weather Compression Tights

If below-freezing temps can’t stop you from getting your miles in, you must be familiar with the world of running tights. A winter running essential, tights might feel a little awkward to wear at first, but once you get outside and feel the cold wind nipping at your heels, you’ll be glad you’re wearing them. These compression-fit tights feature a wicking technology to keep you dry and brushed interior fabric to keep you warm.

Best Gaiter: Columbia River Chill PFG Neck Gaiter

Gaiters are the ultimate multi-purpose running accessory. They can be used as a mask while running in a crowded city, as a headband to keep your hair from falling in your face during the summer, and around your neck and mouth for added insulation during the cooler months. This one is fortified with moisture-wicking, sweat-activated supercooling capabilities, and UPF 50 sun protection.

