A visit to the gym is not complete without all the important items you need to bring and carry. To store your trusted water jug, towel, and gear, a gym bag to keep all the essentials is something you can’t forget. Whether you intend to use it for everyday trips to work out or for a casual pick-up game with your friends, a gym bag is a vital part of any active man’s lifestyle.

Don’t go for the first bag you see straight away. The ideal pack to choose is durable, roomy, and odor-resistant, while also being stylish and functional enough to look good at the office or on a long commute home. Plus, it’s got to be comfortable without putting a strain on the wearer — or his budget. Below we gathered our picks for the best gym bags to consider.

L.L. Bean Medium Adventure Duffel

As the name suggests, the Adventure Duffel from L.L. Bean is a rough-and-tumble pack ready to take on whatever challenges you might throw its way. Here, a water-resistant exterior meets a reinforced base for a one-two punch of durability and toughness. An ideal must-have for those folks looking to use their duffel both in the gym and out in the world.

Aer Gym Duffel 2

Shh, don’t tell the others, but this might just be my favorite bag on the list. Not only does it feature a spacious main compartment, but it also has separate ventilated storage spaces for clean clothes and shoes. On top of that, it’s built with exterior and interior water bottle pockets, multiple internal pockets for accessories, and a special padded laptop sleeve.

Herschel Premium Cotton Novel Duffel

Herschel is well-known for its sleek, smart designs, and no bag on the site better embodies this aesthetic than the brand’s Novel Duffel. Waxed cotton canvas produces an attractive exterior, while reinforced carrying handles, a spacious main chamber, an interior mesh storage sleeve, and an isolated shoe compartment make for a supremely pragmatic pack.

Lululemon Cruiser Backpack 22L

Is a backpack gym bag more your speed? Then you may want to check out the Cruiser Pack from Lululemon. Outfitted with an array of exterior pockets and a roomy main interior, this bag is designed to transition from workday to workout with ease. We especially like this bag because it comes with a stowable yoga mat strap and basket, which could be great for those practicing yogis in the bunch.

Thule Chasm 40L Bag

Available in an array of playful colors, the 40L Gym Bag from Thule puts the fun in functionality (sorry, I had to!). Though a lot of the features here are pretty standard gym bag fare, two factors stand out: 1). It can be worn as either a duffel or backpack, making it uber-versatile, and 2). It’s got a wide-mouth opening, which is a big plus for accessibility and ease of use.

Rapha Weekend Bag

If you’re looking to drop some hefty coin on a premium gym bag, I’d suggest going with this leather beauty from Rapha. Inside the attractive exterior, you’ll find a large main compartment, a padded laptop sleeve, as well as pockets for shoes (and even a helmet!). But what’s perhaps most unique about the pack is its front opening, which makes for incredibly easy access.

Patagonia Black Hole Water Repellent 55-Liter Duffle Bag

If you’re torn between getting a backpack or duffel as your gym bag, why not have both in one? Patagonia has this spacious bag to fit everything you would need. This convertible gym bag is perfect for daily use with its weatherproof ripstop fabric and water-resistant finish. This duffel bag also has daisy chain loops where you can easily attach additional gear on the exterior.

Under Armour Undeniable Duffle 3.0 Gym Bag

Get ready to conquer any trip, whether it’s to the gym or your next vacation, with this bag. Perfect for daily use, the bag is made of water-resistant materials and has an abrasion-resistant bottom. It’s also comfortable to wear with its padded HeatGear shoulder strap. This may look like your standard gym bag but the classic Under Armour logo is a guarantee that it’ll last for a long time.

Puma Men’s Contender Duffel Bag

Who says you can’t get yourself a great gym bag on a tight budget? Puma’s Contender Duffel Bag is the ultimate challenger in the value for money category. This bag has a simple yet stylish design that doesn’t compromise storage capacity and durability. Although it does not have a lot of compartments, you can still put your trusted pair of shoes in without a problem.

