If you want to boost your workouts, you need a protein powder that delivers the nutrients you need to increase muscle mass significantly. Fitness junkies know that real change doesn’t just happen in the gym – it happens in the kitchen. However, if you want to spend less time in the kitchen, protein powders are an easy way to consume a protein-rich “meal” that helps support your fitness goals.

Studies show that protein powder may boost performance and recovery in resistance and endurance training. The fitness supplements category, though, can feel huge and overwhelming to someone who doesn’t know exactly what they’re looking for in a protein powder, or more importantly, what they don’t want. Some protein powders can be high in additives, sugar, carbs, and calories, and can cause extreme digestive issues, not to mention contain toxins, heavy metals, and pesticides.

To help you navigate the confusing world of protein powder, we compiled a list of the best protein powders for men ranging from whey, plant-based, meal-replacement, bone broth, and casein protein so you can decide what’s right for you. Protein powder is as important as all the other food you put into your body, so you should know all the facts about where it comes from and how your body will transform that protein into fuel to serve you better in your workouts.

Before you click "add to cart" on any of the products below, you might want to take a look at our guide to protein for men before busting out some arm workouts. Now, let's get into our top protein powder picks.

Natreve Whey Protein Powder

Natreve’s take on protein powder is innovative because the brand uses certified 100% grass-fed/hormone-free New Zealand whey isolate. New Zealand is a world leader when it comes to dairy, as they operate under strict guidelines for the husbandry and general care of livestock. The use of hormones including rBGH and rBST are completely banned in New Zealand, which means they don’t get passed down to you. You can taste the difference in this protein. It’s rich in amino acids, easy to digest, and lactose-free. Each serving contains 28 grams of pure protein, 100% pure organic greens, and a special blend of probiotics. If you’re tired of basic protein flavors like vanilla and chocolate, Natreve’s choice of French Vanilla Wafer Sundae, Strawberry Shortcake, Fudge Brownie, and Peanut Butter Parfait will have you looking forward to drinking your protein every day.

Tip: Mix one scoop with your favorite milk alternative for a guilt-free treat.

Garden of Life Certified Organic Grass Fed Whey Protein Powder

If you’re looking for high-quality whey protein at an affordable price, look no further. Garden of Life’s Whey Protein contains 21 grams of easy-to-digest, muscle-building protein per serving alongside 4.7 grams of branched-chain amino acids to help repair your muscles after a strenuous workout. Pasture-raised and grass-fed, this protein powder is sourced from the Rumiano Family Organic Cheese Company based in northern California, so you know exactly where it’s coming from. Each serving is only 130 calories and contains 7 grams of carbohydrates. This high-quality protein refuels and repairs muscles so you can get back in the gym faster.

Tip: Add a scoop to your post-workout smoothie for a quick protein boost.

NAKED Nutrition Whey

If you’re someone that goes through protein powder quickly, you want something affordable that you can re-up without cringing at the cost. This protein powder from NAKED is 100% grass-fed pure whey protein with zero additives – and without a hefty price tag. Unlike most whey protein powders, Naked Whey is cold-processed to ensure zero contamination from chemical detergents (meaning no acid or bleach), synthetic additives, or heavy metals. This crucial step maintains important naturally occurring growth factors, which means you get all the benefits of pure protein in a single serving. NAKED’s ingredient transparency is inspiring. This protein powder contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors. Plus, it’s free of GMOs, growth hormones, and gluten.

Tip: Replace your morning bowl of cereal with a protein shake to help fuel your workouts.

Sunwarrior Protein Warrior Blend

Some people take issue with vegan protein powders because they don’t provide as much pure protein as their whey counterparts, but Sunwarrior gets around this by using a blend of plant protein sources. Sunwarrior Protein Powder features fermented pea, goji berry, and hemp protein. Pea protein brings a high branch chain amino acid (BCAA) profile to the table, goji berries contain antioxidants, and hemp seeds provide a healthy dose of the brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids. Together, they create the perfect low-carb, high-protein vegan powder for men who avoid animal products, or who just want to incorporate more plant-based protein into their diets. Reviewers love the taste of this protein powder and rave about how there’s no powdery aftertaste.

Tip: In a blender, mix one scoop of protein powder with a banana, a scoop of peanut butter, one cup of unsweetened vanilla almond milk, and ice for a delicious post-gym smoothie.

Sprout Epic Living Protein Powder

Epic’s protein base contains ingredients handpicked for their balanced protein content, natural bioavailability, and rich nutritional synergies. Yellow pea, sunflower seed, pumpkin seed, Sacha Inchi (rich in omega fatty acids), and cranberry seed (rich with antioxidants) come together to create this pleasantly tasting complete protein with a silky smooth texture that easily dissolves in water. Great for older men, this protein powder contains 26 grams of protein and 20% of the daily recommended intake of fiber to keep you feeling full longer and help aid in your digestive tract.

Tip: These almond butter and blueberry jam protein bars made with Sprout’s protein powder will put your mom’s PB&J to shame.

Vega All-in-One Shake

Most people find it difficult to get in the recommended daily dose of fruits and veggies, but this shake features plant and veggie powder alongside protein powder so you get maximum nutrients in a single serving. Vega offers 20 grams of vegan protein from organic pea protein powder, organic sunflower seed, and organic pumpkin seed alongside all nine essential amino acids. It also contains a blend of superfoods including organic chard, kale, broccoli, spirulina, blueberries, and pomegranate. One serving gets you 50% of your daily value of eight vitamins and minerals, plus 4 grams of fiber, 500 milligrams of omega-3 ALA, antioxidants, and 2 billion probiotic bacteria.

Tip: Shake with 1-1/2 cups of ice-cold water or beverage of your choice.

Levels Provisions Pure Chocolate Whey Protein

Levels Provisions whey protein powder is 100% grass-fed and made from clean ingredients, no artificial sweeteners or GMOs, meaning the brand never bleaches its whey. Yep, some protein is bleached for goodness sake. At a hearty 24 grams per scoop (76 servings per container), the Pure Chocolate flavor has an enjoyable taste, as it’s made with 100-percent pure cold-pressed cacao powder and sweetened with monk fruit extract. Plus, get 5.4 grams of BCAAS per serving, which is proven to prompt muscle growth, enhance exercise performance, and lighten fatigue after shoulder workouts or running workouts.

Tip: If you’re upping protein intake, start also talking a probiotic to ease the toll on your tummy.

Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Protein

Unlike traditional vanilla, chocolate, and peanut butter flavors, this protein powder tastes like chicken stock … and can actually be used as a base for soups and casseroles. Made from real bone broth, this superfood powder has 20 grams of protein and is paleo-friendly. Twenty grams may sound light, but remember consuming too much protein isolated can wreak digestive distress. This Bone Broth Protein supports a healthier gut and includes collagen, 19 amino acids, and was made non-GMO and hormone-free with very few carbs.

Tip: Users recommend drinking with hot water.

Bulletproof Collagen Protein Powder

Look good inside and out with a collagen/protein blend like this unflavored Bulletproof powder that not only promotes muscle build but supports healthy joints, bones, and glowing skin. Sourced from pasture-raised cows with zero added hormones, one scoop delivers 22 grams of protein plus collagen amino acids. Bulletproof says collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and is tied to the well-being of our connective tissues in the skin, hair, nails, and joints.

Tip: Add to morning coffee instead of bloating out with a calorie-packed smoothie.

Aloha Vanilla Protein

Aloha doesn’t freak out about natural sugars from their real ingredients, making its Vanilla Protein a perfect mix for protein baked goods — it’s a clever way of making your desserts less guilty, or even innocent. At only 4g of sugar and zero artificial gunk, Aloha is delicious and plant-based. Hello, peanut butter protein squares.

Tip: Don’t bake large batches, since this protein ain’t cheap.

PlantFusion Complete Protein Complete Meal

Gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free, PlantFusion has achieved the near-impossible, making a meal-replacement plant-based protein powder that doesn’t taste like garbage. This 20-gram protein is free of rice, eggs, nuts, fish, tree nuts, shellfish, artificial flavors, and colors as well. For being a nutrient-dense formula of protein, flax, algae oils, vitamins, and minerals, it’s surprisingly easy to digest (thanks to the removal of the majority of allergens). The powder is also fortified with digestive enzymes so you’ll feel full faster than, say, slow-absorbing casein.

Tip: It’s super nutritious but so-so tasting — add a dash of cinnamon!

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Micellar Casein

Promote muscle mass and weight loss simultaneously by adding a casein protein to your regimen, alongside whey. The difference is when you’ll use each. Whey should be used directly after workouts while casein is taken before bed and slowly feeds your body a stream of protein overnight. Optimum Nutrition’s Micellar Casein is 26 grams of super-slow digesting protein that makes you feel fuller longer. BTW, you can make protein ice cream out of casein.

Tip: Don’t replace your fast-acting protein with slow-acting casein.

Bob’s Red Mill Protein

There’s been an increase in alternative protein sources and Bob’s Red Mill has you covered with all the options, including pea protein powder, hemp powder, soy protein, and even a protein/fiber blend with unsweetened and unflavored chia and probiotics. Pea protein is packed with BCAAS and increases muscle thickness, while hemp is notorious for being easily digested. Soy, although controversial, is rich in nutrients, and a fiber/protein blend, well, keeps you regular.

Tip: Play around with different proteins and find the one your body likes best.

