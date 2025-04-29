Instant espresso powder vs. instant coffee: What you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is instant espresso powder? What is instant coffee? Uses for instant espresso powder vs. instant coffee

Even though I love cooking, baking, and making coffee at home, I often don’t think of using coffee products in baked goods. Mainly, I think of coffee mostly as a drink. I love to whip up the occasional espresso martini at home, but I’ve only recently started experimenting with instant espresso powder when I bake. Recently, I’ve discovered that instant espresso powder and powdered instant coffee are two entirely different products, even though they look similar. Whether you’re a home cook, aspiring barista, or simply a coffee lover, here’s what you should know about instant espresso powder vs. instant coffee.

What is instant espresso powder?

Instant espresso powder is made by drying and grinding espresso beans that have already been brewed. Once ground and dried, the powder becomes dissolvable in water. Unlike instant coffee, instant espresso powder isn’t meant to be brewed as espresso to drink, as it is too concentrated. I’ve tried the Dellalo Instant Espresso Powder and the King Arthur Baking Espresso Powder. I’ve found that espresso powder isn’t as easy to find in stores as you’d think, so I’d recommend planning and ordering it online if you need it for a recipe.

Store-bought instant espresso powder works well, but it is easy to make at home. As shown in this YouTube short by Pudge Factor, instant espresso powder can be made using the coffee grounds you use to make your morning coffee. To make espresso powder at home:

Spread the used coffee grounds on a rimmed baking sheet lined with non-stick aluminum foil. Place in the oven at 170 degrees Fahrenheit for about 2 hours. Remove from the oven. Feel the coffee grounds, which should feel dry and slightly crunchy. Add more time as needed. Add coffee grinds to a coffee grinder and process them into fine ground powder. Use your homemade instant espresso powder in baking or cooking recipes.

What is instant coffee?



Instant coffee is made through an extraction process that removes coffee beans’ soluble and volatile contents. After the flavor is extracted, water is removed through spray or freeze drying. Essentially, instant coffee is dehydrated coffee in the form of granules or powder. Just like regular coffee, instant coffee comes in different varieties depending on your drinking preferences, such as decaf instant coffee or dark roast instant coffee.

While instant coffee is an excellent option for occasional use and traveling, I don’t find it to taste the same as freshly brewed coffee. The convenience factor comes in handy at some points, but instant coffee may contain more preservatives and additives than fresh coffee. Again, the choice to use instant coffee for a cup comes down to personal preference. Unlike instant espresso powder, most people use instant coffee for drinking.

Uses for instant espresso powder vs. instant coffee



Instant espresso powder and instant coffee are not only different in how they’re made, but they also are designed for entirely different uses.

Instant espresso powder uses

While instant espresso powder can technically be used for drinking, this coffee powder is used mainly in baking and cooking. One of the most common uses for instant espresso powder is baking, to help enhance chocolate flavors and create a more profound, bolder flavor. For example, Tasting expert Jack Bishop describes how he uses instant espresso powder when baking a chocolate recipe such as brownies, cookies, or cakes. Adding just a tiny bit, such as one to two teaspoons, provides enough boost to enhance the chocolate flavors in your recipe without tasting the coffee in the final product. According to Bishop, instant espresso powder will make you taste “More chocolate even though you haven’t used more chocolate.”

Sarah Carey from the Test Kitchen uses instant espresso powder in cooking, such as when making a steak rub. She says, “The rich depth of espresso powder really pairs nicely with beef”. She also recommends using espresso powder when making cinnamon toast or topping lemon sorbet. Interestingly, instant espresso powder can be used in sweet and savory recipes.

Instant coffee uses

Instant coffee is a bit more versatile in its uses than instant espresso powder. The most common use for instant coffee is to make a quick cup of coffee without needing a coffee maker. Instant coffee granules are designed to dissolve in water, making it a great option to enjoy coffee while traveling or when you’re in a hurry. Instant coffee often comes in containers or single-serve packets to take on the go. Instant coffee has a longer shelf life than regular ground coffee. Many specialty coffee recipes, like the Dalgona coffee, also use instant coffee as a base. While instant coffee is primarily used to make coffee, it is also used in cooking and baking to add coffee flavor to cakes, frosting, icing, or sauces.