7 Best Protein Shakes That Are Actually Good for Your Body

Now that pretty much everyone is stuck inside — far from gyms, crossfit classes, and most things that help us stay healthy and sane — more and more people are turning to not only home workouts, but at the same time also turning to, how shall we say it … less than healthy meal options. It’s okay. We’re all experiencing something totally new to all of us and we’re all adapting differently. That being said, since this does seem to be the new normal, it’s a good idea to try to get back to healthy eating habits, too. One way to do that? Protein shakes.

Protein is a building block for your bones, muscles, cartilage, and skin (not to mention hair and nails); it repairs your tissues and can regulate your hormones, aid in digestion, and oxygenate your blood. But when the purest sources of protein, like chicken breast and egg whites, aren’t available, open one of these protein shakes. (Especially if you’re not down for insect-based protein chips.)

Much like protein powders, ready-to-drink protein drinks can be loaded with artificial flavors, corn syrup, and other chemicals that hurt your body. That’s why we scoured health food stores and bodybuilding outlets to test a ton of protein shakes and find the cleanest, tastiest options for you.

Koia Keto

Best for Keto

With a coconut milk base and 12 grams of protein, Koia just came out with new Keto drinks that have a blend of pea, rice, and chickpea protein plus 14 grams of MCT oil. Despite having zero added sugar, the flavors are ridiculously delicious (hello, Cake Batter and Chocolate Brownie). Perfect if you are keto, want to replace protein with a dessert, or want to get protein on a light workout day.

Orgain Organic Nutrition

Best for a Vitamin and Mineral Boost

A seriously clean USDA-Organic protein shake, Orgain tastes creamy (big ups to Sweet Vanilla Bean) and has 16 grams of grass-fed protein, meaning it contains more omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin E than whey. A lot of pre-made protein shakes include preservatives and weird chemicals, but Orgain shuns preservatives and has additional 21 minerals and vitamins including Magnesium, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, and more.

Coco Libre Protein Coconut Water

Best Coconut Water Option

A refreshment made of coconut water with 15 grams of protein, we dig Coco Libre’s Protein Coconut Water because it doesn’t erase the burn you worked for at the gym. Ready-to-drink protein shakes tend to be caloric bombs, but this coconut-water alternative is a light 140 calories. Plus, it’ll replenish your sodium levels, which can increase muscle size and insulin response.

Iconic

Best for Pure Protein

In the protein hierarchy, the top tier is reserved for whey and isolates. In terms of pure protein concentrate, isolates are about 90% pure, which is why Iconic uses 20 grams of grass-fed milk protein isolate. These shakes have under 130 calories and lots of fiber, which slows the digestion of protein and helps it get fully absorbed in the body (aka you’ll be fuller, longer). Iconic flavors are infused with superfoods like Japanese matcha, Indian turmeric, and real Arabica coffee sourced from Colombia. Have the Café Au Lait flavor for breakfast.

Lean Body

Best Post-Workout Snack

The bazooka of ready-to-drink protein shakes, Labrada’s Lean Body has a massive 40 grams of protein to replenish after a rigorous, high-powered workout. The taste is thick and milkshake-like and the calories are just as packed at 260. If you didn’t nearly die on the weight room floor, stick with another slightly cleaner protein. But if you need a major protein boost, Lean Body has the proteins and vitamins to rebuild.

Svelte

Best Pre-Workout Snack

A straightforward product, we trust Svelte protein. The brand’s plant-based shakes help maintain muscle mass, repair cells, and keep your organs healthy, all at 180 calories. While Svelte only has 11 grams of protein, the soy milk shakes contain 20% of daily fiber needs and works great as a pre-workout snack. Largely marketed to women, Svelte is the protein snack every dude needs.

Owyn

Best Because It Has No Stevia

You may already feel depleted and lightheaded after a workout, and protein shakes with stevia could make you feel worse. OWYN uses only a couple grams of organic cane sugar (an astoundingly low 4 grams) and each protein shake has a hefty 20 grams of plant-based protein and is mindful of eliminating most food allergens. The brand’s new turmeric flavor also fights inflammation.

