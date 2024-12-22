Brew the perfect cup: 8 best coffees for French press lovers

Table of Contents Table of Contents Devoción Grand Nº69 10 Year Anniversary Blend Stumptown Coffee Roasters Founders Blend Subtle Earth Organic Medium-Dark Roast Coffee Purity Flow Original Medium Roast Coffee Four Sigmatic Think Dark Roast Coffee Higher Grounds Coffee Mayan Magic Espresso Fablula Organic Dark Roast Coffee

The manual French Press coffee brewing method is a tried and true brewing method, delivering exceptional coffee with minimal effort. Through the immersion method which steeps coffee grounds into a hot water, the flavor of beans is fully extracted while allowing coffee to retain it's essential oils for a richer, more complex aroma than coffee made with a filter.

However, the key to brewing exceptional coffee with a French Press extends beyond the brewing technique. The type and quality of coffee beans you use can make the difference between a subpar cup of coffee and an exceptional one. While you can use any type of coffee roast for French Press brewing, medium to dark roasts are typically best for this type of brew. To help guide you, we've compiled a list of the best coffee for French Press brewing.

Devoción Grand Nº69 10 Year Anniversary Blend

Available in a grind specifically made for use with your French Press, Devoción's Grand Nº69 blend is both structured and balanced for the perfect brew. This blend of washed and natural coffees has a slight sweetness, high acidity, and a bodied taste. Each cup has notes of sour cherry, dark chocolate, and vanilla. The blend was crafted to celebrate the brand's 10-year anniversary of its flagship roastery and original Williamsburg coffee shop.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters Founders Blend

Stumptown Coffee Roasters' Founder's Blend combines certified organic coffees from Central and South America with coffee from Sumatra, Indonesia for the perfect blend. Ideal for French Press brewing, this rich coffee features notes of cocoa powder, honey, and a touch of cocoa powder. The rich flavor of this coffee truly comes out when brewed via a French Press. Stumptown Coffee Roasters is well-known for their meticulous standards, ensuring an organic-certified supply chain from seed to cup.

Subtle Earth Organic Medium-Dark Roast Coffee

Sourced from Honduras, Subtle Earth’s Organic Medium-Dark Roast Coffee is another best coffee for french press brewing. Each cup has a full-bodied, deep, rich, and chocolaty flavor with low acidity. This brand ensures exceptional quality for all its roasts, but the medium-dark roast is the perfect selection for use with a French Press. All Subtle Earth Organic coffee is ethically sourced and USDA Organic Certified. Each batch of coffee beans is roasted in small batches just prior to shipping, helping to ensure peak flavor and optimal freshness.

Purity Flow Original Medium Roast Coffee

If you like your coffee slightly milder than dark roasts, Purity Coffee’s Flow Roast is worth trying. This medium-roast coffee uses high-quality, specialty-grade organic coffee beans that have undergone rigorous lab testing to ensure purity. Hence, the brand’s name, Purity Coffee, is known for its top-tier coffee products that are highly antioxidants and specifically formulated to support overall health. The Flow Roast is USDA-Organic Certified and Smithsonian Bird Friendly. When brewed with a French Press, notes of dark chocolate, juicy apple, and roasted nuts come through in the Purity Coffee Flow Roast. This coffee is available in whole bean coffee form in both 12 oz and 5 lb sizes.

Four Sigmatic Think Dark Roast Coffee

If you're seeking something a little different for your French Press, Four Sigmatic's Think Dark Roast will elevate your morning brew. This dark roast coffee is infused with Lion's Mane and Chaga mushrooms to enhance brain function. Instead of regular coffee, experience additional health benefits such as enhanced mental focus, improved energy levels, and long-term positive mood effects. This dark roast coffee has gentle notes of dark chocolate and is pre-ground for use with your French Press brewer.

Higher Grounds Coffee Mayan Magic Espresso

Available in whole bean form, Higher Grounds Coffee's Mayan Magic Espresso is ideal for the coffee drinker who enjoys grinding their own beans. This fair-trade and Organic coffee blend contains beans from Guatemala, Sumatra, and Ethiopia. With a medium-dark color, drinkers can enjoy notes of bittersweet chocolate, cocoa, and tart cherry in every cup. The Higher Grounds Mayan Magic Espresso coffee is available for purchase in a 12 ounce bag.

Fablula Organic Dark Roast Coffee

Coffee drinkers with a sensitive stomach already tend to gravitate towards dark roast coffee, which contains less acidity than lighter roasts. But the Fablula Organic Dark Roast Coffee is ultra low-acidity, helping to protect your stomach while allowing you to still enjoy fresh coffee. This blend is lab-tested for over 350 compounds, toxins, and mold, ensuring it's purity. Sourced from Peru, this roast has slightly-sweet notes of caramelized sugars and bittersweet chocolate.