 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Brew the perfect cup: 8 best coffees for French press lovers

Brew exceptional french press coffee

By
french press
Lisa Fotios / Pexels

The manual French Press coffee brewing method is a tried and true brewing method, delivering exceptional coffee with minimal effort. Through the immersion method which steeps coffee grounds into a hot water, the flavor of beans is fully extracted while allowing coffee to retain it's essential oils for a richer, more complex aroma than coffee made with a filter.

However, the key to brewing exceptional coffee with a French Press extends beyond the brewing technique. The type and quality of coffee beans you use can make the difference between a subpar cup of coffee and an exceptional one. While you can use any type of coffee roast for French Press brewing, medium to dark roasts are typically best for this type of brew. To help guide you, we've compiled a list of the best coffee for French Press brewing.

Devoción Grand Nº69 10 Year Anniversary Blend
Devoción Grand Nº69 10 Year Anniversary Blend
Jump to details
Stumptown Coffee Roasters Founders Blend
Stumptown Coffee Roasters Founders Blend
Jump to details
Subtle Earth Organic Medium-Dark Roast Coffee
Subtle Earth Organic Medium-Dark Roast Coffee
Jump to details
Purity Flow Original Medium Roast Coffee
Purity Flow Original Medium Roast Coffee
Jump to details
Four Sigmatic Think Dark Roast Coffee
Four Sigmatic Think Dark Roast Coffee
Jump to details
Higher Grounds Coffee Mayan Magic Espresso
Higher Grounds Coffee Mayan Magic Espresso
Jump to details
Fablula Organic Dark Roast Coffee
Fablula Organic Dark Roast Coffee
Jump to details
Devocion
Devocion Coffee / Devocion Coffee

Devoción Grand Nº69 10 Year Anniversary Blend

Available in a grind specifically made for use with your French Press, Devoción's Grand Nº69 blend is both structured and balanced for the perfect brew. This blend of washed and natural coffees has a slight sweetness, high acidity, and a bodied taste. Each cup has notes of sour cherry, dark chocolate, and vanilla. The blend was crafted to celebrate the brand's 10-year anniversary of its flagship roastery and original Williamsburg coffee shop.

Devoción Grand Nº69 10 Year Anniversary Blend
Devoción Grand Nº69 10 Year Anniversary Blend
Stumptown Founders Blend
Stumptown Coffee Roasters / Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Stumptown Coffee Roasters Founders Blend

Stumptown Coffee Roasters' Founder's Blend combines certified organic coffees from Central and South America with coffee from Sumatra, Indonesia for the perfect blend. Ideal for French Press brewing, this rich coffee features notes of cocoa powder, honey, and a touch of cocoa powder. The rich flavor of this coffee truly comes out when brewed via a French Press. Stumptown Coffee Roasters is well-known for their meticulous standards, ensuring an organic-certified supply chain from seed to cup.

Stumptown Coffee Roasters Founders Blend
Stumptown Coffee Roasters Founders Blend
Related
Subtle Earth Coffee
Subtle Earth Coffee / Subtle Earth Coffee

Subtle Earth Organic Medium-Dark Roast Coffee

Sourced from Honduras, Subtle Earth’s Organic Medium-Dark Roast Coffee is another best coffee for french press brewing. Each cup has a full-bodied, deep, rich, and chocolaty flavor with low acidity. This brand ensures exceptional quality for all its roasts, but the medium-dark roast is the perfect selection for use with a French Press. All Subtle Earth Organic coffee is ethically sourced and USDA Organic Certified. Each batch of coffee beans is roasted in small batches just prior to shipping, helping to ensure peak flavor and optimal freshness.

Subtle Earth Organic Medium-Dark Roast Coffee
Subtle Earth Organic Medium-Dark Roast Coffee
Purity Coffee Flow
Purity Coffee / Purity Coffee

Purity Flow Original Medium Roast Coffee

If you like your coffee slightly milder than dark roasts, Purity Coffee’s Flow Roast is worth trying. This medium-roast coffee uses high-quality, specialty-grade organic coffee beans that have undergone rigorous lab testing to ensure purity. Hence, the brand’s name, Purity Coffee, is known for its top-tier coffee products that are highly antioxidants and specifically formulated to support overall health. The Flow Roast is USDA-Organic Certified and Smithsonian Bird Friendly. When brewed with a French Press, notes of dark chocolate, juicy apple, and roasted nuts come through in the Purity Coffee Flow Roast. This coffee is available in whole bean coffee form in both 12 oz and 5 lb sizes.

Purity Flow Original Medium Roast Coffee
Purity Flow Original Medium Roast Coffee
Four Sigmatic
Four Sigmatic / Four Sigmatic

Four Sigmatic Think Dark Roast Coffee

If you're seeking something a little different for your French Press, Four Sigmatic's Think Dark Roast will elevate your morning brew. This dark roast coffee is infused with Lion's Mane and Chaga mushrooms to enhance brain function. Instead of regular coffee, experience additional health benefits such as enhanced mental focus, improved energy levels, and long-term positive mood effects. This dark roast coffee has gentle notes of dark chocolate and is pre-ground for use with your French Press brewer.

Four Sigmatic Think Dark Roast Coffee
Four Sigmatic Think Dark Roast Coffee

Higher Grounds Coffee Mayan Magic Espresso

Available in whole bean form, Higher Grounds Coffee's Mayan Magic Espresso is ideal for the coffee drinker who enjoys grinding their own beans. This fair-trade and Organic coffee blend contains beans from Guatemala, Sumatra, and Ethiopia. With a medium-dark color, drinkers can enjoy notes of bittersweet chocolate, cocoa, and tart cherry in every cup. The Higher Grounds Mayan Magic Espresso coffee is available for purchase in a 12 ounce bag.

Higher Grounds Coffee Mayan Magic Espresso
Higher Grounds Coffee Mayan Magic Espresso
Fabula Coffee
Fabula Coffee / Fabula Coffee

Fablula Organic Dark Roast Coffee

Coffee drinkers with a sensitive stomach already tend to gravitate towards dark roast coffee, which contains less acidity than lighter roasts. But the Fablula Organic Dark Roast Coffee is ultra low-acidity, helping to protect your stomach while allowing you to still enjoy fresh coffee. This blend is lab-tested for over 350 compounds, toxins, and mold, ensuring it's purity. Sourced from Peru, this roast has slightly-sweet notes of caramelized sugars and bittersweet chocolate.

Fablula Organic Dark Roast Coffee
Fablula Organic Dark Roast Coffee

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor

Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. When she's not busy writing her next story or working with her husband on new real estate ventures, she enjoys exercising, cooking, and traveling to new destinations. Emily is especially interested in coffee, biohacking, intermittent fasting, low-carb/organic eating, and travel.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

 

 

 

 

 

Town Branch is releasing the oldest bottled-in-bond American single malt whiskey ever
Town Branch is getting in on the American single malt whiskety trend
Town Branch

With the recent news that American Single Malt Whiskey is officially a recognized category, there’s a newfound enthusiasm for the whiskey style. This is excellent news for the distillers at Lexington, Kentucky’s Town Branch Distilling. Not only are they releasing a new American single malt whiskey, but they’re releasing the oldest bottle-in-bond American single malt ever.
Town Branch 15-Year Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Single Malt Whiskey Archive Series Vol. 1

The first in its Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Single Malt Whiskey Archive Series, this expression was made with 100% malted barley and distilled in a single season by one distiller at Town Branch. The barrels that comprise this limited-edition whiskey were hand-picked from the  Town Branch Archive Series, which features some of the oldest American single malt whiskey ever made. Matured for at least fifteen years in ex-bourbon barrels, this 100-proof, bottled-in-bond, single-barrel barrel, non-chill filtered whiskey is truly special and not to be missed.

Read more
How to make eggnog and mix into 6 cocktail recipes
A guide on how to mix and enjoy this holiday classic
Homemade eggnog

With the holiday season upon us, now is the time for cozy festive drinks like eggnog. While most of my experiences with this drink have been slightly underwhelming, using pre-made eggnog from the store, the experience of occasionally enjoying fresh homemade nog has changed my mind about this completely. In my experience it's well worth it make your own at home, and once you have it ready you can mix eggnog into cocktails for yourself and your guests. If you haven't made it before, don't worry -- it's easy to do at home and requires common ingredients you'll find in any store.

According to Tyson Buhler of the renowned bar Death & Co, you can make your eggnog even more memorable by aging it: "If you have the patience and refrigerator space, let this nog age for a few months, and the flavor and texture will change drastically over time."

Read more
Laird Superfood launches new latte for enhanced energy and vitality
A healthier version of your favorite latte
Laird Maca Instant Latte

Just in time to support New Year's resolutions, functional coffee brand Laird Superfood has launched a new product: the Maca Instant Latte. The brand's Instant Lattes are already popular amongst health-conscious coffee drinkers, but this launch adds a new product to the Instant Latte product line. Made with plant-based superfoods and minimally processed ingredients, the Maca Latte is designed to boost vitality and energy to support your active lifestyle.

According to Laird, Maca is becoming "more popular but hasn't yet been incorporated into many mainstream and easy-to-use products. Our Maca Instant Latte is a delicious and nutritious way for consumers to restore their vitality every day. At Laird Superfood we are continually innovating with new ingredients that help enhance daily rituals – like a morning cup of coffee," said Jason Vieth, CEO of Laird Superfood. " The Maca Instant Latte also contains naturally occurring MCTs for sustained energy, along with the power of Laird’s beloved Performance Mushroom Blend to enhance energy.

Read more